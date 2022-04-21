GATESVILLE — For a while, it seemed as if the Camden Bruins might regret not being able to capitalize on multiple golden opportunities to score in Wednesday’s Albemarle Easter Tournament Championship game against Perquimans.
Bases were loaded for Camden at Gates County High School in the top of the second and top of the third, and it even had runners on the corners in the fifth, but Perquimans starter Trenton Sawyer pitched his way out of all three situations to keep the Bruins scoreless.
Finally, however, the Bruins broke through in the top of the sixth for four runs and took a three-run lead.
“I told (my players) not to press themselves too often and too early,” Camden head coach Hunter Lowe said. “As long as we continue to put pressure, finally you’re going to catch a break and once it goes through, make sure you capitalize and that’s what they did.”
It was an inning that decided the game as Camden was crowned the 2022 Albemarle Easter Tournament champions with a 4-2 victory over the previously-undefeated Perquimans Pirates.
The opportunity for Camden (15-4) to finally grab that three-run lead over its old Albemarle Athletic Conference rival would not have come without a phenomenal performance from starting pitcher Cody Ives.
The right-hander made one bad pitch all game to the second batter he faced Wednesday night. Perquimans’ Tanner Thach crushed a ball to dead-center field for his 10th home run of the season and an early 1-0 Pirates lead.
But Ives recovered quickly as that was his only hit allowed in his first five innings.
The senior, who also went 3-for-4 with the bat, pitched 5.2 innings and struck out 11, including six straight Pirates (19-1) in the fourth and fifth innings.
“(Ives) pitched a great game,” Perquimans coach Justin Roberson said. “Just threw his tail off on the mound. We didn’t make adjustments when we needed to and that’s baseball.”
After his sixth straight to end the fifth, that’s when the Camden bats made their run.
Robbie Beckner got things going in the top of the sixth with a one-out single into right field and Jacori Sutton followed by beating out a throw to first for a bunt single.
Jaden Clark, facing new pitcher Jakob Meads, evened the game as he hit a single right past a sliding shortstop. He and Sutton advanced to second and third on the throw home.
Wes Hyatt was intentionally walked to load the bases and Bradley Elias earned the go-ahead RBI with a groundout to second base for a 2-1 Bruins lead.
Then, Dylan Jones gave Camden some breathing room with a two-run line drive that hit off Meads’ glove and went into right field for a 4-1 advantage.
Perquimans, potentially facing its first loss of the season, did not make it easy for Camden in the next half-inning.
Colby Brown led the inning off with a hit to right field for the Pirates’ first hit since Thach’s home run. Thach was then intentionally walked for the second time of the game for runners on first and second with nobody out.
An error allowed Jett Winslow to reach base safely next as bases were suddenly loaded with still no outs and the potential go-ahead run coming to the plate in Meads.
Ives forced him to hit a pop-up to second base and then struck out Jackson Russell for a second out. Both of those at-bats went to a full count.
Lowe then came out of the dugout to change pitchers as Ives was at 108 pitches. As he moved to shortstop, his teammates showed their appreciation for the outing he put together.
“After the first bomb, I was like, ‘you know what, it’s only one run. Just have to keep attacking,’” Ives said. “My goal was just to attack, attack, attack the whole way. Just mixing fastballs and cutters, and really that was my gameplan.”
Still, Perquimans had an opportunity with bases loaded and two outs to do some damage as Brett Mansfield came to the mound.
Mansfield couldn’t quite find the strike zone as he walked Eli Gregory allowing a run to come in for a 4-2 score.
After two straight balls in the next at-bat to Sawyer, Lowe didn’t want to take any chances in the pressure-filled situation and decided for a pitching change in the middle of the count.
“If (Perquimans) put the ball in play, we had eight other guys there in the field of play that were going to make the play, so as long as we just threw strikes we had a good chance of getting those outs,” Lowe said.
The new pitcher was Bradley Elias who forced a groundout from Sawyer to first base on a 2-1 count to end the inning and keep the lead at 4-2.
Elias put together a four-out save as he pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning with fly outs of Mason Byrum and freshman Cameron Goodrow, who pitched the Pirates out of Camden’s sixth-inning rally and retired the side in the seventh, to open the bottom of the seventh.
Perhaps fittingly, the final play found Ives at shortstop as he hauled in a ground ball from Brown and threw it to first to win the game. The celebration was on for the Bruins.
“Humongous,” Lowe said, of the program’s big-time win. “You talk about a program over there in Perquimans that has been established for years. It’s incredible what (Roberson) has built over there and the talent he has.”
Wednesday was Camden’s 10th consecutive victory as the Bruins are well on their way to their first winning season since 2017, the year before Lowe took over as the head coach, when they went 14-10.
Camden also avenged a 5-3 loss to the Pirates in Hertford earlier this season.
For Perquimans, it was a rare test for the defending 1A champs this season as the Pirates have bulldozed their way to a still unbeaten Four Rivers Conference record.
While Roberson noted that there’s no good loss or moral victory, it gives the team a sense of what is needed for another deep playoff run.
“But this is a good game for us, a good test, a good chance to see the type of pitching that we’re going to see if we make a run in the playoffs, so we can learn a lot from this,” Roberson said. “It’s a good chance for our kids to really see where we’re at.”