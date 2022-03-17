CAMDEN — The first game for the Camden County High School baseball team in its new conference was a success.
In both teams’ Northeastern Coastal Conference season opener, the Bruins defeated Pasquotank 4-1 Tuesday night at home behind solid pitching from senior Cody Ives and timely hitting.
“First conference win is always huge,” Camden head coach Hunter Lowe said. “I knew Pasquotank was going to be tough and gritty. They were. Our boys didn’t take them lightly. Came in aggressive and played hard.”
Tuesday’s first two innings were scoreless as Ives won a nine-pitch battle against Pasquotank’s John Leary for a chopper right back to Ives to open the game as the Camden right-hander struck out five of the first seven he faced.
Ethan Overton, who started on the mound for the Panthers (0-3, 0-1 NCC), was the only base runner against Ives in the first two innings with a two-out hit in the top of the second.
Overton struck out the first two batters he faced in the game and after two consecutive errors in the infield and a walk after that, the sophomore righty struck out Jason Upton to get out of an early bases-loaded jam. Sutton hit Jacori Sutton to begin the second but retired the next three batters.
The Panthers then became the first team on the scoreboard in the top of the third with a two-out rally.
Ryan Robinson, with a man on first and two out, hit the ball to where Camden first baseman Bradley Elias made a move to field it to his right but let it go for second baseman Dylan Jones.
Jones picked the ball up and Elias ran back to first as timing seemed to be messed up between the two, leading to a throw past Elias.
The error led to runners on first and third, and Josh Wise hit the ball to Jones on the next play. Jones went for the final out at second base, but the throw was too late to allow Leary to score for a 1-0 lead.
It was Pasquotank’s first run of the season after beginning the season with two 10-0 losses to Bertie back on Friday, March 4.
“Being the first conference game of the season, some jitters up there and the inability just to hit the baseball right now. It is coming around,” Pasquotank coach Brandon Wilkins said.
Camden (4-1, 1-0 NCC) quickly went to work on offense in the bottom of the third.
Wes Hyatt led the inning off with the Bruins’ first hit of the game and Elias reached base thanks to a dropped fly ball in left field.
Jones sacrifice bunted them into scoring position for the first out and Sam Sanders grounded the ball in front of first base for Pasquotank first baseman Tevice Wood to come in and field.
Wood picked the ball up and turned over his shoulder to touch first for the second out, but in that time, Hyatt sprinted home and beat the throw there for a 1-1 ball game.
Upton followed that with a deep fly ball to left field for an RBI double and a 2-1 Camden lead.
“That response, I have not seen that in four years in Camden baseball,” Lowe said. “We’re a different ball team than we were three years ago, just mentality-wise. So it’s huge to see kids want to keep driving and never give up until the end of the game.
The fifth-year Camden head coach made note of the Bruins coming back from 3-0 and 4-2 deficits to beat Bear Grass Charter earlier this month as another example of his team responding right after going down in a game.
Camden tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth after Robbie Beckner led off the inning on an infield single.
A bad pickoff throw from catcher Griffin Stueber to first base went into the outfield and out of play as Beckner found himself on third with no one out.
Ives then helped his own cause with a one-out, one-run single into right for a 3-1 lead.
“Six or seven errors,” Wilkins said. “Just got some little things to clean up and making some different changes. We’ll figure it out.”
Overton threw 4.2 innings for the Panthers with none of the three runs counting toward his earned run total. He struck out seven, walked two, hit one batter and allowed four hits.
“That’s probably the best game I’ve seen him throw to this date,” Wilkins said.
Camden added one more run in the bottom of the sixth when Hyatt, who went 2-for-4, knocked home his lone RBI of the game with two outs against Pasquotank’s Robinson.
Ives pitched six innings allowing the one unearned run, striking out nine and allowing four hits.
His only real challenge after the third was giving up back-to-back hits by Robinson and Josh Wise to start the sixth.
Wise represented the potential game-tying run at the time, but Ives got the next three guys out. With both runners in scoring position and two outs recorded, Ives got Overton, who was 2-for-2 leading up to the at-bat, to bounce one right back to the mound.
“(Ives is) Mr. Consistent,” Lowe said. “That’s what I like to call him. He shows up every single time he gets on the bump and he keeps us in the game and gives us a chance to win every time.”
Brett Mansfield earned the save, retiring three of the four batters he faced in the final inning.