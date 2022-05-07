BARCO — Thursday night’s final regular season baseball game between the First Flight Nighthawks and host Currituck Knights wasn’t a conference championship game, but it might as well have been.
As the teams entered Barco with the same conference record, the winner between the only two 3A schools in the split Northeastern Coastal Conference would earn an automatic bid into the 3A NCHSAA playoffs and the other would have to wait and see if their regular season resume is enough to get in.
First Flight got that bid with a second straight 4-2 victory over Currituck in a week.
“(First Flight’s) got two horses, man,” Currituck head coach Justin Hill said. “Two left-handed horses at the top of the rotation and it takes a whole lot to beat them.”
On Thursday, it was the Nighthawks’ Jack Gibson who made it difficult for the Knights (16-8, 10-4 NCC) to get runs on the board.
Currituck only managed to plate runs in one inning and it came in the bottom of the second.
The Knights trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the second after Gabe Kelly singled home a run for First Flight (16-7, 11-3 NCC) in the first against Currituck starter Ethan Thomas and Gibson had a quick 1-2-3 bottom half against the first three hitters in the Knights’ lineup.
Thomas put together a clean two-strikeout, 1-2-3 top of the second and Brady Williams got Currituck’s first hit of the game on a single with one out in the bottom half.
Noah Simpson made it runners on first and second with one out thanks to an eight-pitch walk and although Caleb Dennis looked to have hit into a double play that’d end the inning with a ball to shortstop, an error gave the Knights life.
The force out was executed at second, but the throw to first short-hopped the first baseman and got away. It allowed Simpson to score on the play to tie the game 1-1 and Dennis scored next to take the lead when Will Brumsey singled into right-center field and ended up at second.
That, as it turned out, was the last time Currituck scored Thursday night.
Its next real opportunity to score came in the fifth with the game tied 2-2 after Thomas had trouble staying in the strike zone in the third and walked in a run in the third inning.
Riley Anderson, a freshman pitcher who relieved Thomas to start the fifth inning, led off the bottom half of the fifth with a nine-pitch walk, but he was caught stealing four pitches later.
With two outs, Blayze Moore worked a walk and Jackson Ellyson doubled to right-center to put two runners in scoring position as Moore was held up as he rounded third, but Gibson retired Thomas to get out of the jam and keep the game tied going to the sixth.
Kelly led the Nighthawks off with a single to start the sixth and Porter Braddy launched a ball over the center fielder’s head that was sure to send Kelly home if not for a bounce over the fence for a ground-rule double to keep the game tied for the time-being.
After a failed suicide squeeze resulted in a foul bunt for a strikeout, First Flight got the go-ahead run home on a sacrifice fly to center field from Gibson.
Currituck had another threat to score in the bottom of the sixth after two walks put two runners on with two outs, but Gibson kept the game 3-2 when catching pinch-runner Nolan Waugh a little too far off the second base bag and throwing over to third for the inning-ending tag.
“We took some chances tonight, ran ourselves out of the inning a little bit,” Hill said. “But that’s trying to be aggressive, trying to make something happen, because a good pitcher, you can’t always sit back there and hit, hit, hit. You have to try to make something happen. (First Flight) responded to it well a couple times.”
The Nighthawks added an insurance run on another bases-loaded walk in the seventh. It was a 3-2 pitch with two outs that looked like it could’ve been called either way, but it was First Flight that was on the right side of the umpire’s call.
First Flight’s Gibson got the first two batters of the bottom of the seventh inning out before Nighthawks head coach Steve Saunders made a switch on the mound to Greer Farr.
Farr promptly struck out pinch-hitter Jamie Martine to close out the game and secure the 3A automatic bid for First Flight and claim a co-Northeastern Coastal Conference Championship with the Camden Bruins, who clinched their first-place spot with a win in Manteo Thursday.
For Currituck, it’s now a wait-and-see game.
“Hopefully, our record, resume, is good enough to get us into the playoffs and we can start a new season because we’re not done yet,” Hill said. “We’re dangerous, we’re dangerous for somebody that will get us in the first round.”
Playoff brackets are scheduled to be released on Monday with games beginning Tuesday.