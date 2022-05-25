HERTFORD — Tuesday night was Game 1 of the 1A NCHSAA East Regional Championship Series, so it was fitting that it was the first time this postseason that the Perquimans baseball team really felt some sort of pressure.
In the previous four rounds, the Pirates’ smallest margin of victory was seven runs with no real pressurized moments, but No. 3 Bear Grass Charter provided the No. 1 seed with a test in Tuesday's later innings with chances to at least tie the game.
Perquimans, however, responded well and removed any doubt the packed home crowd in attendance might’ve had with a 6-1 final score.
“One step closer,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said.
Perquimans (28-1) jumped in front early against Bear Grass starter Colin Langley, scoring a run in the first inning without a baseball reaching the outfield.
Colby Brown got on base to lead off the inning thanks to an error at shortstop and Tanner Thach’s ground out to first base moved Brown up to second.
Macon Winslow then earned an infield single that the shortstop had no throw on and runners were on the corners for Jett Winslow.
Winslow grounded out to third for the second out, but Brown came home for the game’s first run.
With one out in the third, the Pirates finally started having success getting the ball past the wet infield dirt.
Brown singled to right field over a leaping second baseman and Thach put runners on the corners with a single into center.
Bases were eventually loaded with two outs when Jakob Meads came through with a bases-loaded knock.
The left fielder’s hit was a grounder to the left side that the Bear Grass shortstop kept in the infield without a chance to throw to first. The play made it 2-0 Pirates.
Jackson Russell did the same with a very slow grounder to the second base position. No one covered first for the Bears (21-6) on the play and another run came home for a 3-0 Perquimans advantage.
“We hit some balls in some in-between places where they couldn’t make a play,” Roberson said. “We caught a break here or there, but proud of the guys the way they competed in their at-bats.”
While the Pirates built up the three-run lead, Thach was just as reliable on the mound as he has been all season for the No. 1 seed.
The Game 1 starter only allowed three base runners in four innings of work via a game-opening error, a single by Cayden Council with two outs in the second and a fourth inning leadoff walk.
After the error, Thach struck out five straight on his way to making 11 of the 12 outs he recorded Tuesday as strikeouts.
The only out by Thach that didn’t come via strike three was an impressive pickoff play to wipe out the leadoff walk in the fourth inning.
Langley was straying too far off first base after the first pitch to the next batter, Michael Gurganus. Catcher Macon Winslow fired to Jett Winslow at first base and Jett, positioned off the first base bag and facing home plate, reached back for the tagout.
Thach’s night on the mound was done after the fourth inning with a pitch count a few ticks below 75 pitches. While the left-hander mostly dominated, Roberson noted the decision to go to someone else in the fifth was to have Thach available for a potential game three on Saturday if needed.
“And hey, look, we have no reason not to trust Trenton Sawyer and Jakob (Meads) and the rest of our guys because they’ve done it all year,” Roberson said. “They’ve done it. Against good teams. So yes it was a pitch count decision, but also knowing what those guys are capable of doing.”
Sawyer stepped on the rubber to begin the fifth inning for the Pirates and he had to battle.
After a strikeout to begin the inning, Bear Grass loaded the bases with a single to center, a walk and a bunt single that stopped on the chalk of the first base line.
The Bears earned their first run when Carlisle, who struck out on an 11-pitch at-bat against Thach earlier, worked a bases-loaded walk.
Sawyer bounced back to end the inning with a strikeout and forced a chopper to third that turned into a big third out after Jett Winslow threw over to Thach at first.
As the score was now a tighter 3-1, Perquimans answered back in the bottom half of the inning.
Thach opened the frame by working a walk, Macon Winslow looped a single over the third baseman and Jett Winslow’s sacrifice bunt attempt was perfectly placed to turn into a hit and make it bases loaded.
Meads, with his second bases-loaded at-bat of the night, earned another two runs batted in with a two-run single ripped into left-center field.
“(Meads) is really stepping it up for us,” Roberson said. “I mean what he did tonight at the plate and what he was able to do on the mound, just had a great game.”
Two outs after Meads’ hit, Sawyer took advantage of a wide hole on the left side of the infield and tacked on one more run with an RBI single to make it 6-1.
Sawyer ran into a little more trouble on the mound in the sixth as Bear Grass loaded the bases with one out. Roberson then brought Meads in from left field to try to get out of it.
Meads got a soft liner to shortstop for the second out and got a strikeout to get out of the inning unscathed.
He allowed a two-out single in the seventh, but a ground out to second ended the game.
Perquimans will look to punch its second consecutive ticket to the state championship series with a win in game two at Bear Grass Charter on Friday. If they fail to do so then, the Pirates will have a second chance at home Saturday.
“That’s a good baseball team over there and they threw three good arms at us,” Roberson said. “It’ll be tough Friday and if it has to go to Saturday, it’ll be tough Saturday.”