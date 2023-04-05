After five straight losses to begin conference play, the Camden baseball team has now won its last two.
The latest victory came Tuesday at Northeastern as the Bruins needed just five innings for a 13-1 victory.
Camden (4-5, 2-5 NCC) put runs on the board early and often.
Wes Hyatt swung at the second pitch of the game for a line-drive double roped down the left-field line against the Eagles’ Jordan Winslow.
Another two pitches later, Bradley Elias looped a ball the opposite way into right-center for a one-run single to get the scoring started.
Hyatt and Elias both finished 3-for-4 on the day with Elias knocking in four runs and Hyatt knocking in two.
“We try to get them at the plate as much as possible,” Camden head coach Hunter Lowe said, “glad to see we even had the bottom of the lineup getting hits and not trying to do too much.”
Elias later scored in the first when Dylan Jones flew out to center field for the game’s first out, which then turned into two outs as the Eagles executed a rundown between second and third after the throw in from Julian Jones.
Another two runs scored in the second to make it 4-0 with a line-drive single to left from lefty Cole Roberts that scored Shawn Hoff, who reached via error. Hoff was moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt from Jacori Sutton and he later scored after a couple wild pitches.
Northeastern (3-6, 2-5 NCC), which came in with two straight wins over Hertford County, answered in the bottom of the second starting with a leadoff double from Carter Stevenson turning into a two-out, one-run single from Peyton Paris, but that wheels fell off for the Eagles in the third.
Seven runs came home for the Bruins in the third frame with back-to-back errors from two different second baseman leading to one run.
Robbie Beckner and Hoff followed the errors with a two-run single and one-run single, respectively, to make it 8-1 and with two outs, Hyatt hit an infield single for an RBI and Elias hit home two runs for an 11-1 lead.
“Just didn’t show up ready to play,” first-year Northeastern head coach Madison Vance said. “We just didn’t have the right mindset. It’s really just that simple. We’re a good team when we show up ready, but we’ll get back out there on Thursday and try again.”
Camden added two insurance runs later in the fifth off Paris on back-to-back hits from Hyatt and Elias.
Meanwhile, outside of the one run in the second inning, Bruins starting pitcher T.J. Norvell pitched well.
He retired the side in the first inning with two strikeouts and stranded two runners on base in both the second and third innings.
The righty then struck out six straight batters to end the game. He finished with five innings pitched, nine strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed.
“(Norvell) did an awesome job tonight throwing lots of strikes, got us back in the dugout early, allowed our bats to get going, put a little pressure on (Northeastern),” Norvell said.
The first of the Bruins’ pair of NCC wins came Friday with a 5-1 upset win at First Flight.
Lowe believes it can be used as a turning point for the 2023 team.
“It was a huge step for us,” he said. “Good momentum, it was a tight ballgame and First Flight’s got a good program. Anybody we face in this conference we have to show up and play, but yeah, that definitely gave us some momentum coming into (tonight) and, hopefully, we can ride that momentum into the Easter tournament.”
Northeastern and Camden are scheduled to meet again in Camden on Thursday before both participate in the Albemarle Easter Tournament at Currituck beginning on Saturday. The Bruins are the tournament’s defending champs after beating Perquimans last season in the championship at Gates.