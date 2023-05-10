There wasn’t a lot of offense to be had with wind constantly blowing in toward home plate of Tuesday’s 2A NCHSAA first-round playoff game at Pasquotank, but the very little that did happen went South Columbus’ way.

The No. 29 Stallions were able to scratch a run home in the top of the second inning and that was all they need to knock off the No. 5 Panthers 1-0.