There wasn’t a lot of offense to be had with wind constantly blowing in toward home plate of Tuesday’s 2A NCHSAA first-round playoff game at Pasquotank, but the very little that did happen went South Columbus’ way.
The No. 29 Stallions were able to scratch a run home in the top of the second inning and that was all they need to knock off the No. 5 Panthers 1-0.
“We didn’t really hit well and made one timely error that cost us a run, but in a one-run ballgame, you have to hit,” Pasquotank head coach Brandon Wilkins said. “We hit some balls that didn’t fall, some balls they hit that did fall and they played well defensively.”
South Columbus (13-7) began its small rally with a one-out double from Carter Lee that was just fair down the left-field line.
After Pasquotank starter Josh Wise struck the next guy out, Cole Edge hit a grounder up the middle on a 2-2 count.
The play was fielded by second baseman Blaike Hill and while Edge was going to beat out the throw for an infield single anyway, the ball skipped by first baseman Bryce Hoadley, allowing Lee to make it all the way home from second base.
Easton McPherson, the next batter, singled into left to extend the inning and it allowed the run to go from unearned to earned on Wise’s pitching line.
In the third inning, Wise got banged up on a hard-hit chopper back to the mound but managed to throw to second in time for a fielder’s choice and the frame’s second out.
Wilkins and the athletic trainer went out to check on Wise for a moment and after Wise went back to work, he continued to keep the Panthers (15-7) in the game in an even more dominant fashion.
Four of the next five batters, including the first three, he faced struck out looking. An infield popup in between that stretch and back-to-back groundouts to second base to end the fifth inning made for seven straight Stallions retired.
“(Wise) is going to be tough to replace,” Wilkins said of his workhorse senior pitcher.
Wise finished a complete game allowing just the one run, four hits, two walks and struck out eight.
The seven-in-a-row stretch ended with a hit batter to begin the sixth inning, but a near double play got Pasquotank the first out of the inning and a strikeout then turned into a Stallion runner caught stealing.
On that play, catcher John Leary caught strike three, threw it to first where Hoadley had the ball before the runner could get back, and Hoadley threw it to second for the tagout to end the inning.
The play woke up the crowd and the Panthers as they went back to the dugout still needing to get one run to tie it.
Ethan Overton hit the first pitch South Columbus starter Rowen Simpson threw in the bottom of the sixth inning for a double down the left-field line.
But any momentum Pasquotank thought it might’ve had quickly ended as Simpson forced a flyout to right field, a groundout to shortstop and a popup to second base within the next seven pitches to keep the game 1-0.
Simpson’s pitch count was much lower than that of Wise’s all day as he only had 62 pitches thrown in six innings.
Whether by hit, error or walk, Simpson had gotten out of each of the first four innings, and the sixth inning, with only one runner on base at a time for the Panthers. He had a 1-2-3 fifth.
“I think the biggest thing is (Simpson) just lived on the outer half and my guys were just rolling over,” Wilkins said. “We barreled some baseballs, but just right at people.”
In the seventh inning, he retired the first two guys with a groundout and strikeout.
Landon Dodson, Pasquotank’s last chance to keep its season alive, then battled for what was easily the Panthers’ longest at-bat of the day with four straight foul balls on an 0-2 count.
But on the seventh pitch of the plate appearance and Simpson’s 76th pitch of the night, the Stallion got Dodson to chase at a low-and-away pitch to secure the first-round upset.
Simpson allowed three hits, one walk and struck out just three in his complete-game victory.
And so ended one of Pasquotank baseball’s best seasons in program history.
The Panthers were the automatic 2A NCC representative with an 11-3 conference record this season.
Pasquotank’s outgoing senior class has seen the program go from 3-8 in 2021 to 12-10 with a playoff win last year to an overall 15-8 season in 2023.
“We have a lot of guys that really stepped up this year,” Wilkins said. “I think it’s going to carry over next year and we’re going to be competitive.”