EDENTON — One year after Pasquotank baseball won its first state playoff game in 18 years, the 2023 Panthers are now off to one of their best starts to a season in program history.

With a 9-1 road victory over John A. Holmes, where it lost 10-1 last season, Pasquotank is now 7-1 on the season and remain unbeaten through five Northeastern Coastal Conference games.