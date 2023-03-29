John A. Holmes’ Hank Downum (right) slides into second base safely for a stolen base as Pasquotank shortstop Josh Wise fields the ball during the Panthers’ 9-1 win, Tuesday in Edenton’s Historic Hicks Field.
EDENTON — One year after Pasquotank baseball won its first state playoff game in 18 years, the 2023 Panthers are now off to one of their best starts to a season in program history.
With a 9-1 road victory over John A. Holmes, where it lost 10-1 last season, Pasquotank is now 7-1 on the season and remain unbeaten through five Northeastern Coastal Conference games.
“We’ve had a young team the last couple years and they’re finally developing,” Pasquotank head coach Brandon Wilkins said. “I’ve got juniors and seniors and not freshmen, sophomores. It’s finally our turn to mount up, so we’re going to keep on rolling.”
The Panthers began rolling on Tuesday with a first-pitch leadoff single from A.J. Bundy in the top of the first.
He moved over to second on a stolen base when Edenton’s Hank Downum got the game’s first out with a strikeout of Ethan Overton and with two outs, he was sent home for a quick 1-0 lead on a Josh Wise double into right field.
The Aces (5-5, 4-1 NCC), answered in their first at-bat of the night thanks to a Hunter LaFon one-run single with one out and runners on the corners to tie the game and keep runners at first and third.
Overton, Pasquotank’s starter, limited the damage though back-to-back groundouts to end the inning.
It wasn’t the last jam Overton would work out of Tuesday night, but before then, the Panthers lineup gave him some breathing room.
John Leary opened the second inning with a full-count and Blaike Hill followed it with a double.
They both ended up scoring on a Connor Morris safety squeeze bunt and a Bryce Hoadley groundout to shortstop, respectively to put Pasquotank up 3-1.
In the third, Overton began the inning getting plunked and Wise, who then was bunted over to second by Garrett Brown, walked with one out.
Leary came through with a two-out knock for two RBIs and a 5-1 lead for the road team.
“Timely hitting,” Wilkins said. “We had a couple doubles in the gap with guys on. Pushing guys over to second and third, some key stolen bases. Just a complete win from everybody. We got good efforts from everybody.”
After Overton pitched a 1-2-3 second inning, John A. Holmes threatened in the third with a Maddox Bass infield single, a Caleb Chappell single and a LaFon single the other way into right field all with one out.
But Overton struck out Daniel Hare for the second out and retired Jimbo Parrish with a soft lineout to first base after Parrish six consecutive foul balls with two strikes on him in the at-bat.
“That was huge,” Wilkins said. “They could’ve easily broken it open to make it a closer game. Kudos to (Parrish), he was swinging it and just for us to get out of it was a blessing.”
Parrish was the last batter Overton faced Tuesday as he went three innings just allowing the one run on six hits allowed.
It was also the last real threat Edenton made to get back into the game as Wise came in and shut the door in the final four innings allowing just two hits and one walk.
“All phases of the game, they were better than us tonight,” Aces coach John Downum, whose team snapped a five-game winning streak, said. “Just have to hit the reset button and show up Friday with a little more execution and fire.”
Chappell led the home team with a 3-for-3, all singles, day at the plate.
Pasquotank added its final four runs of the matchup with two runs in each of the final two innings.
Both runs in the sixth came with two outs as Bundy singled home Morris and Overton singled home Bundy after he moved up to second on a stolen base.
A wild pitch in the seventh made it 8-1 and with two outs again, Hill doubled and Morris singled him home for a 9-1 tally.
Along with his four shutout innings, Wise was 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. Morris was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Hill went 2-for-4.
“Just good all-around team baseball,” Wilkins said.
The teams are set to meet again Friday night at Pasquotank.