HERTFORD — Friday night’s baseball game at Perquimans County High School was a showdown between two defending state champions.
Perquimans, last year’s 1A NCHSAA champions, took on the reigning 3A state champions in the J.H. Rose Rampants from Greenville.
The Pirates, with half as many players on their roster as J.H. Rose, proved that the difference in classification was no matter for them as Perquimans handled the Rampants easily with a 6-1 victory on state championship ring ceremony night.
“What a night from the ring ceremony to having a legendary coach like (J.H. Rose’s) Ronald Vincent come to your ballpark,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said. “Just an amazing night, a night I’ll never forget and we were able to come out with the win and played well.”
The Pirates (2-0) did enough for the win in the bottom of the second inning alone with five runs coming across home plate and all of them coming with two outs already recorded.
J.H. Rose’s Tyler Bonds walked the first two batters of the inning in Jakob Meads and Trenton Sawyer and Perquimans took advantage of that with a little small ball.
Jacob Askew successfully sacrifice bunted the runners into scoring position and with one out, Eli Gregory hit a sacrifice fly into right-center field to score the game’s first run.
Sawyer, having tagged up to third base on Gregory’s fly ball, then scored on an infield single from leadoff hitter Colby Brown that was a slow bouncer to shortstop.
Tanner Thach was hit by a pitch on the first delivery from Bonds in the following at-bat and Macon Winslow hit a rope down the right field line for an RBI double and 3-0 lead.
On a full count, Jett Winslow followed Macon with a two-run single up the middle to break the game open at 5-0.
“Just a great inning of team baseball, moving runners around,” Roberson said. “Just great team baseball.”
Another run was added by the home team four innings later in the bottom of the sixth when a grounder to shortstop from Brown was not picked in the dirt at first base as Sawyer scored with two outs.
Sawyer started the inning with a single down the third base line and Jacob Askew bunted him over to second, while Gregory's groundout to second base pushed Sawyer over to third before Brown's at-bat.
Just like in Perquimans’s season-opening win against Currituck four days prior, the Pirates used the combination of Sawyer and Thach on the mound for all seven innings.
This time, it was Sawyer who started the game and after giving up two runs in two innings in his first outing, the right-handed junior pitched four scoreless Friday, striking out nine Rampants (1-1), walking three and allowing just two hits.
J.H. Rose came its closest to scoring against Sawyer in the top of the third in an attempt to get some runs back after the Pirates’ second inning rally.
The frame started off with an error as Thach was unable to keep his feet on first base, allowing Will Jenkins to reach first safely.
Sawyer struck out the next two guys, but he put himself in a jam with two walks in a row to load the bases.
Brown then fielded a Perry Eveleth two-out grounder to shortstop, threw it to Gregory standing on second base and a bang-bang force play was ruled in Perquimans’s favor for the third out, despite J.H. Rose base runner Cam Greenway and Rampants fans in attendance not agreeing with the call.
Sawyer allowed a leadoff single in the next inning, but he retired the next three batters to finish his night on the mound as Thach came in for him to start the top of the fifth.
Thach, who pitched five shutout innings against Currituck, gave up an infield single, hit a Rampant with a pitch and walked one in his first two innings of work, but the left-hander was able to get out of both frames unscathed.
In the seventh inning, J.H. Rose’s Jayden Grimes bunted for a one-out single and with two outs, Greenway reached base via an error. Thach then walked Eveleth to load the bases and allowed a one-run single from Cole Watkins as the shutout was foiled.
It was too little, too late of a rally for the Rampants, however, as Thach struck out Owen Boyd swinging on the next at-bat to end the ball game.
Roberson acknowledged it was great to beat a program as good as J.H. Rose’s.
“We like to test our kids early, we like to put games on our schedule that will test us early,” Roberson said. “Not only good pitchers that we’re going to face, but we want to test them mentally. Can you get up for the big game and can you be mentally calm enough when it’s your time? That’s the purpose of playing teams like this and we’ll continue to play them.”