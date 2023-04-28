EDENTON — It took a game and a half for the John A. Holmes baseball team to finally put runs up on the board in its two-game set with Camden this week but once they did on Thursday, the Aces poured it on.
Down three, they broke through with seven runs in the fifth inning en route to an 8-4 home win two days after being blanked 1-0 by the Bruins.
It could turn out to be a season-defining win for Edenton as well as two more conference wins against two-win Hertford County next week to close out the regular season may now earn the Aces (9-12, 6-6 NCC) a home playoff game.
“Hats off to really the whole team for rallying from being down 3-0, to show some guts and finally win a game it didn’t look like we were going to win,” John A. Holmes head coach John Downum said.
Until that fifth inning, Camden (11-9, 5-7 NCC) was in complete command of the ballgame.
Wes Hyatt looped a single into right-center field on the first pitch of the game from Edenton starter Hank Downum and a one-out stolen base and groundout to second got him to third with two outs.
Robbie Beckner then hit a deep fly ball to left field that a chasing Connor Copeland couldn’t haul in after the ball tipped his glove.
That close to the inning being over, Camden instead led 1-0 with a man on second and then Beckner scored on a single to left from Cooper Lewin for a 2-0 lead.
The Bruins would have more chances to widen their lead with a runner in scoring position and one out in the second, two runners on and nobody out in the third, bases loaded in the fourth and bases loaded again with one out in the fifth.
All those opportunities, however, only produced one run.
Darius Oliver took over for Downum on the mound after back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth and the first batter he faced, Beckner, hit a single to right to score one run to make it 3-0 and have runners on the corners.
It looked like Camden scored again when Lewin, the next batter, was up and an umpire ruled that Oliver balked.
Oliver, it was ruled initially, went toward third before throwing to first base in a pickoff effort of Beckner, who stole second on the play.
With a balk called, the runner on third, T.J. Norvell, would have scored to make it 4-0.
But after a lengthy discussion between the two umpires who disagreed on the call according to Camden head coach Hunter Lowe, it was deemed not a balk and while Beckner successfully stole second, the mistakenly-called balk forced the play to be dead and he had to go back to first base.
Lewin was struck out for the first out of the inning and after a walk to load the bases, Oliver forced two pop-ups to the second baseman to get out of the inning with the deficit still at 3-0.
“I don’t try to get my team to look at it that way,” Lowe said, when asked about the run coming back being a bad break. “We had bases loaded two different times within the game and I try to tell them umpires are going to make mistakes, coaches are going to make mistakes and, ultimately, our players make mistakes.”
The Aces’ offense then came alive in the next frame.
Two walks by Norvell, Camden’s starter, led off the inning after he had gotten through four innings unscathed on 63 pitches. The only trouble he had up until then was a 30-pitch scoreless second that saw three walks and three strikeouts.
Downum then pushed a single through the right side to load the bases and after Norvell got key three-hole hitter Caleb Chappell to infield fly, he walked Maddox Bass to push home Edenton’s first run of the night.
Brycen Newsome then grounded out to shortstop to push home a second run.
Needing just one more out to get through the inning still with a lead, Norvell walked Daniel Hare to load the bases again on his 89th pitch and Lowe went to a new pitcher in Cole Roberts.
Jimbo Parrish grounded the first pitch he saw from Roberts to shortstop, who tried to run to second base for the force out, but Hare slid in just ahead of time to be called safe.
The hustle allowed the game to be tied 3-3 and for Copeland to hit a hard single up the middle to give the Aces a 5-3 lead that quickly became 6-3 on an errant throw home as Parrish narrowly avoided a tag at home plate for a third run on the play.
“For (Copeland) to come through there, the confidence to be on time with that fastball while hitting in the eight-hole, that was huge,” Downum said. “A big momentum swing for us. And for Jimbo to have the instincts to run home, luckily he was safe.”
A seventh run came home when Ben Monds also hit a single up the middle on the next play. Eleven batters came to the plate in the fifth for Edenton.
Camden got one back in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Hyatt with nobody out, but Oliver was able to escape that inning with no further damage.
After Hare had an RBI groundout with bases loaded in the bottom half to make it 8-4, Oliver quickly got two groundouts to the shortstop Chappell on the seventh inning’s first two pitches and then, with a runner on, got a strikeout to close it.
“Tonight was a must-win and the guys rallied and believed in each other and got the win when things weren’t looking so good for us,” Downum said.