HERTFORD — The reigning 1A NCHSAA state champions of baseball are off to a good start in 2022.
On a cold evening at Perquimans County High School, the Pirates began their season with a 4-2 home win over the Currituck Knights.
“It was a hard-fought game, which we knew it was going to be,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said. “Currituck’s traditionally a good program every year. They’re coached well, they play hard and get after it, so we knew we were going to have our hands full coming in. It was a good test early in the season, proud of the way the guys battled.”
Perquimans (1-0) was anchored by five excellent innings from starting pitcher Tanner Thach.
The right-handed senior didn’t allow a run in his five innings of work and gave up just three hits, while walking nobody and striking out eight Knights (0-1).
Thach retired the first seven batters he faced before Caleb Dennis hit a single over the shortstop Colby Brown’s glove in the third inning, but it was the only base runner he allowed before the start of the fifth.
Currituck put together its first semblance of a rally when Brady Williams and Tanner McNeal, the Knights’ starting pitcher, both singled to put two men on with nobody out.
Both runners moved up after A.J. Bartolotta bunted them over for two runners in scoring position and one out, but Thach responded by striking out Dennis and Blayze Moore to get out of the only jam he faced in the game.
“(Thach) was sharp,” Roberson said. “He stays in the zone, doesn’t get rattled in pressure situations. He’s a special talent on the mound.”
On the offensive side, Thach and Perquimans got on the board for an early lead on Monday.
Thach worked a one-out, full-count walk in the bottom of the first and Macon Winslow followed that right up with a double down the left field line.
Jett Winslow knocked in the game’s and season’s first run with a groundout to second base, allowing Thach to score from third.
Another run scored when Jackson Russell’s grounder to third resulted in a throwing error by Currituck for a 2-0 lead.
“We gave them a couple cheap ones tonight and you can’t do that against that type of team,” Currituck head coach Justin Hill said.
McNeal settled in on the mound after the first inning, however, as the righty made it through four innings with just the one earned run given up in the first.
The senior retired the side in the second inning and only allowed another Macon Winslow double in the third inning, before finding his way out of trouble in the fourth.
With the first two batters retired in the inning, Jacob Askew doubled and Eli Gregory was hit by a pitch. But a pitch in the dirt resulted in the runners attempting to move up a base and catcher Ethan Thomas fired to third where Dennis applied the tag on Askew for inning’s final out.
Perquimans finally managed to tack on to its lead in the following inning against Currituck pitcher Noah Simpson.
Colby Brown, who was up at the plate when Askew was caught stealing, started the bottom of the fifth with a grounder to third that was misplayed as he reached first base.
Thach singled on the next at-bat and Macon Winslow hit an RBI single for a 3-0 lead. Winslow went 3-for-3 in the game with two doubles, one run knocked in and one run scored.
The Pirates, still with no one out, worked their way to a bases loaded situation with two outs, but Simpson got Trenton Sawyer to strike out looking.
Sawyer then stepped on the mound to begin the next half-inning in relief of Thach and retired the first two batters before Currituck found some life.
Seniors Crile Crisler and Simpson both managed two-out walks on a combined nine pitches and after a passed ball advanced the runners, sophomore Braden Williams hit a full-count pitch over a leaping second baseman for a two-RBI single and a 3-2 deficit.
The Pirates answered in the next half-inning when Thach, who finished 2-for-3 with a walk, hit a two-out double into deep left-center field to score Brown from first base. Currituck, however, got out of the inning by nailing Thach at third base as he tried to leg out a triple.
Down 4-2 to open up the seventh-and-final inning, the Knights started the inning off on the right foot with back-to-back singles from Bartolotta and Dennis against Sawyer.
Sawyer bounced back to get the next two guys out and after a walk to Jackson Ellyson loaded the bases, Sawyer got Crisler to strike out swinging to end the ball game.
“I really was impressed with the way (Sawyer) just gutted it out,” Roberson said.
Roberson noted that despite the team winning the state title last year and only losing three seniors from that season, the mindset of the team is to only focus on the game in front of them
For the Pirates, that next game will be home against J.H. Rose, the defending 3A state champions, on Friday night. Perquimans will be receiving their state championship rings prior to the game.
For Currituck, who missed out on the 2A playoffs last year after a shortened playoff field didn’t allow the second-place Northeastern Coastal Conference team in, Hill is optimistic about his team’s chances of returning to a full state playoff bracket; this time at the 3A level.
“We played well (tonight), but not good enough,” Hill said. “I think there are certainly a couple things we can clean up and if we do everything we should do, we’re going to be a daggone tough team too.”
The Knights host their first game of the young season against Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday.