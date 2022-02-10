CAMDEN – Both Camden and John A. Holmes boys’ basketball teams came into Tuesday night’s Northeastern Coastal Conference game against each other desperate for a win.
The John A. Holmes Aces came into their road game having just won once in their last 12 games.
The Camden Bruins were looking to end a six-game losing streak.
It was the Bruins who stopped their respective slide as they came out on top 59-54 in a game that didn’t have a clear winner until the final moments.
The sense of relief for the Camden side was clear as head coach Mark Harnly celebrated by turning to his bench with a fist pump as the final buzzer sounded.
“We needed that,” Harnly said.
It was a tight contest from the start Tuesday as five lead changes occurred in the opening quarter alone.
The Bruins (10-11, 4-8 NCC) were on the right side of the last of those lead changes when senior Isaiah Hill laid one up for an 11-10 lead with 43 seconds to go.
Junior Romeo Paxton then hit a 3-pointer virtually at the buzzer for a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Camden’s lead stretched to as large as 23-16 on a Charlie Pippen triple nearly three minutes into the second quarter.
But the Aces (5-17, 2-11 NCC), who were the Bruins’ last win with a 65-53 result in Edenton last month, found their stroke from beyond the perimeter.
Quan Twine, thanks to an assist from Matt Winborne, drained a 3 with 3:47 to go in the half to get within 23-19.
On Edenton’s next possession, Winborne, who finished with a team-high 13 points, got a 3-pointer for himself as the Aces were right back within one.
Down 27-24 with less than 20 seconds to go, Winborne earned another assist on a 3-pointer as Ireal Hills tied it up 27-27.
The Aces kept it up coming out of the half with Taysean Williams opening the scoring up with a layup and a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner to go up 32-27 with a nice kick-out pass from Twine.
But Camden soon went on its first of two big runs in the half.
On an assist from fellow senior Andre Barnett, Hill, who finished with 11 points, drained a triple to get the Bruins back within two and then it became the Jordan Cooper show for the home team.
The junior hit a floater, that bounced several times on the rim before going in, to tie the game 32-32 with 4:43 to go in the third.
Nearly two minutes later, Cooper sank a 3 after a Pippen assist to put Camden back up 35-34.
Then, the guard, with 1:48 to go, earned himself a 3-point play as he waited patiently for Edenton’s Devondre Bridgett to jump in an effort to block.
Cooper stayed on his feet, took the contact to draw the foul and made the shot while hitting the floor.
“He played on two feet,” Harnly said. “That’s something we practice all the time.”
It was eight straight points for Cooper as helped the Bruins to a 38-34 lead, which turned into 41-37 after the third quarter.
The Aces weren’t finished yet, however, as 3-pointers from Winborne and Twine, who finished with 10 points, put them on top 46-42 with 5:18 to go.
Another triple from Jimbo Parrish gave Edenton a 53-47 lead with 3:20 left.
Unfortunately for the Aces, Parrish’s 3-pointer turned out to be their last made field goal of the game.
Camden made one final push and it was what the Bruins needed.
Hill began what turned into a 12-1 run to finish the game with a layup to get back within four.
Pippen then hit a layup to get within two and after an Edenton free throw, Hill found freshman Xzavier Wiggins for a corner 3-pointer to tie the game 54-54 with 1:51 to go.
Barnett, who scored a game-high 18 points, put the Bruins on top for good with a layup to the right side for a 56-54 advantage with 1:05 to go. The game was capped off by another Hill basket and one Barnett made free throw with seven seconds to go.
The Aces were forced into three different turnovers down the stretch once Wiggins’s triple tied the game.
“(Edenton) finally started missing shots, we forced a couple turnovers,” Harnly said. “We finally closed out, got rebounds and hit big shots. We got some good stuff late.”
The Daily Advance was unable to reach Edenton head coach Matt Goetsch following the game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 46, Camden 37: With a 22-11 halftime lead, the last thing the Lady Aces (7-15, 5-8 NCC) head coach Brian Chappell wanted to have happen was a similar third quarter to what happened the last time Edenton played the Lady Bruins (7-12, 3-9 NCC).
In the teams’ first meeting on February 2 in Edenton, the Lady Aces held a 13-point lead after two quarters, only to be outscored 13-0 in the third period before eventually winning in overtime.
On Tuesday, however, Edenton made sure no such event occurred as it was the one with a big third quarter run of 15-0 to go into the fourth up 20.
“We stressed in the locker room at halftime, ‘Let’s not let them make that run in the third quarter,’’” Chappell said, “and we made the run in the third quarter instead.”
To initially get into that position coming out of halftime, the Lady Aces used a strong first half to get 11.
They held a 7-2 lead at the end of the first quarter as Camden didn’t score again after Kennedy Lighty put the Lady Bruins up 2-0 just over a minute in.
Edenton senior Sydney Spear, who led the team with 16 points, put the Lady Aces up 5-2 with a 3-pointer and layup in the quarter, while a jumper from sophomore Amoris Oliver hit a jumper seconds before the buzzer.
Camden ended its drought almost immediately as Tessa Dodson and Lighty, who scored a game-high 17 points, both hit triples to take the lead 8-7 with 6:50 left in the half. A free throw soon after from Faith Underwood made it 9-7, but the Lady Aces took control from there.
A 3-pointer from Oliver gave Edenton the lead back and started a 15-2 run to close out the half.
Oliver had her biggest night of the season, scoring 14 points and hitting four 3-pointers. Nearly all of her triples came in a big spot.
“She can shoot the basketball and she’s coming around,” Chappell said.
Camden opened the second half on an 8-2 run to get back within five, but that’s when Edenton scored 15 straight. Once again, it began on an Oliver 3-pointer.
Down 39-19 after three quarters, the Lady Bruins finally were able to make a push to make things interesting, even if just for a moment.
Camden scored the quarter’s first 12 points, forcing several turnovers, with Underwood making a layup to get within 39-31 with 3:55 to go.
Oliver, however, hit one more triple to put Edenton back up by 11 with 2:55 to go as the Lady Aces were then able to close the game out without issue.
“Can’t dig that big of hole,” Camden coach Rick Heckler said, adding that the team also can’t commit 26 turnovers in a game.