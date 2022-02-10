With the final seconds of the game ticking away, and Currituck behind by one point, Knights guard Carmillo Burton knew what to do.
“I wanted the ball in my hands,” the senior leader said. “It was up to me to take the last shot, and I didn’t want to leave any time on the clock.”
Burton drove by his initial defender, and a crossover dribble gave him some space in the lane, and he elevated to make the difficult layup with four ticks left in the game. Northeastern (14-5, 9-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) could not get a final shot, and Currituck (11-9, 7-5 NCC) came away with a thrilling 36-35 victory Tuesday night in Elizabeth City.
A large crowd at the Eagle gymnasium saw an outstanding performance of team defense by both teams. There was no let up in the intensity for all four quarters.
Currituck served notice right away that they were going to dig in and go all out to make it difficult for the Northeastern offense.
With almost five minutes expired in the first quarter, the Eagles trailed 6-2, their only basket by guard Tyell Saunders. Currituck had gotten two field goals by forward Damien Hicks, and a floater in the lane by R.J. Seymore to take the initial momentum.
A three point play inside by Northeastern forward Kaevon Freshwater got the home team started on a 10-2 run to close out the quarter with the score 12-8 in favor of the Eagles. Working hard down in the block, Freshwater had four more points in the run which was also fueled by a 3-pointer from the left wing by Northeastern point guard E.J. Gatling. The Knights stayed close when Tre Harris scored on a dunk after Currituck had broken the Eagle full court press.
The second quarter was a total defensive stand-off. Currituck switched for a while into a zone to protect the inside, and the Eagles had trouble with execution, and were cold shooting from the perimeter. Their only scores were two field goals by Saunders. Currituck could not do much better. The Knights managed only five points in the frame on baskets by Burton and K.J. Skinner, and a foul shot by Hicks. The score was 16-13 in favor of Northeastern at the end of the first half.
Currituck coach Byron Powell did not take his team back into the locker room, but kept them out on the floor on the sidelines during the break. This seemed to carry the Knight defensive purpose and focus right into the third quarter.
Going back into their aggressive man-to-man defense, Currituck again held down the Northeastern production. The Eagles got an early 3-pointer by Devaughn Bell, but only five more points in the quarter. Harris was playing well on both ends for Currituck, blocking shots and rebounding on defense, and contributing two scores in the third frame. Burton also had two baskets, and the score was 24-23 with the Eagles holding the one point lead at the last break.
Tanner Dowdey put the Knights in the lead with a 3-pointer from the left wing. Saunders would tie the score with a jumper, and Gatling would give Northeastern a three point advantage with a 3-pointer from the deep corner.
Burton would not let up with two dribble drives to the basket, as the lead would change hands several times. Skinner converted a clutch offensive rebound for the Knights, and Currituck was leading 34-33 with less than a minute to play.
Saunders drove, but was stopped along the baseline. The Eagle freshman jumped and made a difficult off-balance shot with hands in his face that gave the one point lead back to Northeastern. With very little time left, Currituck did not call a timeout, but pushed the ball up court where Burton made the game winner.
“I asked the guys before the game what defense they wanted to play tonight and they said ‘man to man,’” said Currituck Coach Powell. “They did an outstanding job tonight. They never let up in their effort. Yes, that was a big offensive rebound and putback by K.J. (Skinner). I believe he played about 27 minutes tonight, and his defense was so important for us.”
Northeastern coach Ronald Nixon thought that maybe his team was over confidant coming into this game. The Eagles had beaten Currituck by 30 points back in January.
“I told them that every night is different,” Nixon said. “You can’t take a team for granted just because you won easily before. I wasn’t happy with our execution, but give coach Powell credit. He had his team ready, and they did play very well on defense.”
Burton led Currituck with 12 points, followed by Harris with eight, and Hicks with six. Saunders took game-high honors with 14 points for the Eagles. Freshwater scored 12 and Gatling six points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 49, Currituck 28: The Lady Eagles (14-3, 8-2 NCC) broke open a close game in the third quarter and rolled to a victory over Currituck (6-12, 3-8 NCC) in Northeastern Coastal Conference play. It was the fifth straight win for the lady Eagles, and it came on their homecourt Tuesday in Elizabeth City on senior night.
Eight different players scored for Northeastern which enabled them to overcome a 17-point performance by Currituck junior Annabelle O’Donnell. Jasmine Felton and Jayla Brumsey both tallied 10 points to lead the Eagles, who wore down the lady Knights with their backcourt pressure.
O’Donnell came out blistering hot as she posted nine points in the opening quarter which included a 3-pointer from deep in the left corner. She was supported by Savannah Banks who scored off a steal, and added a foul shot. Northeastern was led early by Anaya Harper who produced four points, but the Eagles trailed 12-10 at the first break.
Switching to a man defense instead of zone, Northeastern limited Currituck to just two field goals in the second quarter. Felton got her game going with two baskets, followed by senior Jessica Jenkins, and guard Aniyah Rainey who scored three points each. At the half, the score was 22-16 in favor of the Eagles.
Currituck tired in the third quarter from dealing with the Northeastern press, their depth, and their advantage in height inside. Felton and Rainey had six points each, and Brumsey hit a 3-pointer as the Eagles increased their lead to 31-20 midway through the quarter, and 37-22 at the final break.
“I was very satisfied with our first half play, but we got tired in the second half and started making mistakes. Young players will do that, “ said Currituck coach Anthony Cowell. “Our shots weren’t falling, and I was down in my rotation as Octavia Everette was not available. She is a scorer, and can play inside to help with rebounding and defense.”
Northeastern did not give up any ground in the last eight minutes. Brumsey nailed her second 3-pointer of the game, and Jenkins had two more baskets giving her seven points total. O’ Donnell left the game for what appeared to be a turned ankle, but Banks continued to play hard for Currituck, and had four points giving her nine total on the evening. The game well in hand, Northeastern coach Andre Cherry was able to play all 14 players on the Eagle roster.