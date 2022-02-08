When Currituck coach Byron Powell used the phrase “scrappy by both teams” he was very accurate in describing the nature of the game between his Knights and Pasquotank County Friday night in Elizabeth City.
It was a very physical contest. The teams fought for every possession, every rebound, every loose ball. Baskets were hard to come by, but in the end, Currituck (10-9, 6-5 Northeastern Coastal Conference) made more plays on the offensive end, and defeated conference-foe Pasquotank (4-15, 0-11 NCC) by the final score of 50-39.
The difference may have been Knight senior Carmillo Burton. The do-everything point guard may have felt that he was back on the football field. Knocked down on the floor a few times, Burton scored a game-high 18 points, ten of which came in the fourth quarter as the Knights held off a Pasquotank comeback. This repeated his performance earlier in the week, when Burton had nine points down the stretch as Currituck topped John A. Holmes.
“Again, Carmillo wanted the ball in his hands in the fourth quarter,” said coach Powell. “ Not just for the scoring, but to handle the ball against their pressure. It was a very physical game from start to finish. As the game progressed, we got some good inside looks, and hit some 3-balls that stretched out our lead, and that really helped.”
Indicative of the defensive intensity, the score was just 3-2 in favor of Currituck at the 4:38 mark of the first quarter. The Knights had gotten a 3-pointer over the Pasquotank zone from Luke Morgan, and the Panthers had scored on a follow-up shot by Seth Evans. Currituck would then get going on Burton’s first two field goals, and a 3-pointer from the left wing by Tanner Dowdey. Pasquotank stayed close led by three points off the bench from Sincere Williams. Substituting freely, Pasquotank coach Robert Woodley used twelve different players in the first quarter alone, which ended with Currituck in front 13-7.
Currituck guard R.J. Seymore provided the offense for the Knights in the second quarter. The junior scored on back-to-back drives to the basket, the second after a steal. He would make 4-4 free throws in 1-and-1 situations at the end of the quarter as Panther personal fouls had put Currituck in the bonus. Pasquotank got two field goals from Amari Downing to stay close as the first half ended with the Knights leading 24-15.
The 3-ball helped Currituck maintain their lead in the third frame. Seymore, Burton, and Dowdey all connected from beyond the arc to offset four points from Panther forward Darrion Carver. Pasquotank also got baskets from Williams, John Burgess, and Noah Halfacre, but could not connect on any long balls, and trailed Currituck 37-25 at the last break.
The Panthers finally converted on a couple of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Downing connected, and then later Evans would rip the chords from the top of the key to bring the Panthers to within 10 points at 47-37.
Moments later, Williams scored on a put back of an offensive rebound, and the Panthers had cut the lead to eight points. However, Currituck would handle the ball well under the trapping pressure, and make foul shots in the closing minute to seal the victory.
Pasquotank coach Robert Woodley made it clear, that despite the record, this team is special to him.
“No team that I have ever coached has given more effort,” he said. “These kids have the biggest hearts. Every day they love to practice, they love to play. They have worked as hard as any team I have ever coached.”
Following Burton’s 18 points was Seymore with 12, and the Damien Hicks with seven points for the Knights. Downing led the Panthers with 11 points, followed by Williams with seven, and Carver with six points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Currituck 55, Pasquotank 18: After a slow start, Currituck (6-11, 3-7 NCC) got their fast break transition game going, and rolled to a victory over Pasquotank (0-18, 0-10 NCC). The Northeastern Coastal Conference game was played Friday night in Elizabeth City at the Panther gymnasium.
Pasquotank surprised the Lady Knights with their defensive intensity in the early going. Currituck had trouble penetrating the Panther zone, and the score was just 7-3 at the 2:57 mark of the first quarter. Pasquotank was lifted by an old fashioned three point play by center Anylah Bowe. However, Currituck found their legs and finished off the quarter with an 11-0 run led by eight points from guard Savannah Banks. The freshman would go on to lead all scorers with 18 points in the game.
Banks continued with her hot hand in the second period. She tallied nine points, and was matched by teammate Octavia Everette who also scored nine in the frame. Pasquotank forward Shaniya Whitehurst worked hard on the boards. On one possession she made three straight offensive rebounds, and then converted two free throws when she was fouled. Veychara Eley had three points, but Pasquotank trailed 39-9 at the half.
The Panthers held Currituck to only 16 points in the second half as the team worked hard despite the large deficit. Pasquotank continued to struggle to score points, but scored nine in the final frame, one of their best outputs of the season. Maya Sledge swished a 3-pointer from the wing, while Bowe and Whitehurst would continue to work hard inside, and both posted fourth quarter scores. Kaya Anderson came off the bench for Currituck and scored seven points for the Knights in the final eight minutes.
“It was good for us to be able to use all of our players and get them game experience,” said Currituck coach Anthony Cowell. “We are very young with only one senior [Riley Parker], and most of our players have not played much basketball although they play other sports and are good athletes.
“Octavia Everette is still recovering from knee surgery, and will just get better with more experience. Banks is just a freshman, but is one of the top players in the conference in scoring and steals. Our point guard Eboni Bailey is just a sophomore. Yes, I yell a lot from the bench, but that is to get them to focus, and keep their energy up. We are at our best running in the transition game.”
Pasquotank coach Vanessa Person is pleased with her team’s effort.
“I like that we are being more aggressive and physical on defense,” Person said. “They are learning the 2-2-1 zone press, and working hard to get better on offense, especially around the rim.”
Everette would follow her teammate Banks with 14 points for Currituck. Anderson reached double figures with 11 points. Bowe and Whitehurst led the Panthers with five points each.