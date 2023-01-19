CAMDEN — As far as Camden head coach Mark Harnly can remember, he never had a team in 30-plus years of coaching that went scoreless for an entire quarter. That is until Wednesday night’s home game against Pasquotank.
The Bruins didn’t put any points up on the board in the first quarter resulting in an 11-0 deficit.
Still, Camden quickly overcame the deficit and eventually pulled away in the second half for a low-scoring 37-26 victory.
“I don’t want to be in the 30s, but being in the 30s after not scoring in the first quarter, I’ll take it,” Harnly said.
Pasquotank (6-9, 1-6 NCC), on the other hand, started quickly scoring on three of its first four possessions.
Amari Downing hit a jump shot on the game’s first shot 10 seconds in, Seth Evans drove in for a layup two possessions later and Jayden Bradshaw completed a three-point play to put the Panthers up 7-0 with 5:18 left in the opening period.
Darrion Carver later had an offensive putback and Sincere William made it 11-0 on an inside shot with 2:15 left.
Meanwhile, the Bruins missed all 12 shots they took in the first quarter including going 0-for-9 from behind the 3-point line.
Jordan Cooper quickly righted the ship for Camden with a 3-pointer from the right elbow on its first shot of the second quarter as it began a turnaround for the Bruins.
The next time down the court saw another 3-pointer from Brayson Harrell to make it 11-6 a minute into the second period thanks to quick passing from Cooper at the top of the key to Xzavior Wiggins down low, who found Harrell in the left corner in rhythm.
Two possessions later, with 5:52 left in the half, Cooper hit another 3 to make it 11-9 and nearly three minutes later after the Bruins briefly went cold again, Wiggins was found underneath after Romeo Paxton faked a shot down low for an 11-11 tie with 2:57 left.
Finally, Pasquotank stopped the bleeding with a downing jumper 12 seconds later to retake a 13-11 lead. The Panthers had gone nearly a full quarter themselves without a point (7:30) turning the ball over five times and missing seven straight shots.
Camden earned its first lead of the game on its next possession with a Brett Mansfield triple, but Pasquotank’s James Lumsden put the road team back in front 15-14 with 1:40 left in the half.
That’s where the game stood at halftime as the Bruins looked to take the lead with a fastbreak layup in the waning seconds, but it was missed.
“We got a little tired,” Pasquotank head coach Robert Woodley said. “I think part of it was my fault. I should have substituted fresh people to keep their legs fresh.”
Camden did take its second lead with a J’ron Pendleton free throw to make it 21-20 with 4:51 left in the third quarter. The Bruins never let the lead go from there.
Harrell hit a triple to make it 24-20. It turned into 26-22 at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth, Mansfield hit two dagger 3s to make it 29-22 with six minutes left after a 1:28 possession from Camden, and 32-22 with 4:40 left.
The Bruins went 5-for-11 from 3 in the second half.
“Obviously, we shoot a lot of 3s and I thought they would start falling,” Harnly said. Sometimes, it was just one more pass or let’s just reverse it one more time and get a better one. Brett hit some big ones and Jordan and Brayson hit some big ones. I thought that was the difference.”
Cooper led Camden with 11 points followed by Harrelll and Mansfield both scoring nine on all 3-pointers.
Evans and Bradshaw both scored six points for Pasquotank as the Panthers have now dropped six straight games.
“I knew they’d come at us pretty hard in the second half and they did,” Woodley said. “(Camden) didn’t do anything I didn’t expect them to do. We just didn’t execute on the offensive end and then got a little flat-footed on the defensive end.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camden 35, Pasquotank 24: The Pasquotank girls’ basketball team couldn’t have asked for a much better start in trying to win their first game since November 2019.
At halftime, the Lady Panthers led 15-8.
Pasquotank head coach Ray Burnham noted it’s the best they’ve looked in back-to-back quarters this season.
Shaniya Whitehurst got the game’s scoring started with a three-point play 41 seconds in and Veychera Eley followed with a basket assisted by Trinity Books to make it 5-0 Pasquotank (0-15, 0-7 NCC) with 6:27 left.
After a Tessa Dodson triple put Camden (6-7, 2-5 NCC) on the board to make it 5-3 a minute later, but two more baskets from Whitehurst and free throw and jumper from Eley made it 12-3 with 45 seconds left.
They led 12-6 after the opening period and neither team put a lot of offense together in the second as Pasquotank held that 15-8 lead at the break.
But then, the feel of the game completely changed with Camden’s Alexis McCoy hitting a side jumper 15 seconds into the third quarter and Faith Underwood connecting on a triple 50 seconds later to get within 15-13.
The two baskets began a stretch of 15 unanswered for the Lady Bruins as McCoy banked in a jumper with 5:10 left to tie it and Aaliyah Anderson put the home team in front 17-15 on a layup with 4:30 left.
Camden’s 15-0 run had it leading 23-15 and 25-17 after three with the game well in hand at that point.
“It’s a tale of two halves,” Camden head coach Rick Heckler said. “Came out missing everything we threw up in the first half. Second half, we came out with a little more intensity. The press helped a little bit, the intensity on defense, worked the ball better and got up good shots. That’s the difference.”
Pasquotank, which didn’t field a team for one season during this three-year stretch, is still searching for that win and Burnham is encouraged by the team’s growth from game one of this season until now.
“Big change,” he said. “When we first started out, we were getting single digits. Then we started to learn how to score because we can. We just have to have more confidence in it. It’s a big difference between before and now. And every team we’ve played, they’ve seen a difference too I think.”
Eley, Whitehurst and Brooks scored seven points each for the Lady Panthers, while Camden was led by Underwood’s 11 and Dodson’s seven points.