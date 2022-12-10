HERTFORD — Friday night’s non-conference road game against Perquimans got a little dicier than Camden head basketball coach Mark Harnly would have liked, but the Bruins took advantage of a strong first quarter to remain in front the whole way.

Camden left Perquimans with a 68-54 win after a 16-point lead dwindled down to a five-point lead and went back up to a 15-point lead late.