BARCO — Friday night’s Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup between the Currituck and Pasquotank boys’ basketball teams came down to the final shot.
It was a game that the host Currituck Knights looked like they were about to pull away multiple times, but Pasquotank kept fighting its way back.
Currituck still hung on for the 53-31 victory.
“Both teams came to fight and laid it out on the line,” Currituck head coach Byron Powell said. “... It was all the way to the end, typical Currituck-Pasquotank matchup.”
The Knights (8-12, 3-9 NCC), who narrowly beat Pasquotank 45-41 in Elizabeth City three weeks ago, jumped out early with back-to-back Walter Bailey mid-range jumpers and a Jamie Dance layup to make it 6-0 2:21 in.
It prompted a timeout from Pasquotank head coach Robert Woodley, but the Knights’ start still got better with a K.J. Gallop triple with 3:05 left and an R.J. Seymore basket with 2:20 left to make it an 11-0 lead.
Sincere William finally got the Panthers (6-14, 1-11 NCC) on the board with a three-point play 14 seconds later to make it 11-3 on the road team’s ninth shot attempt from the field.
The eight-point separation stayed that way after one quarter as Currituck led 13-5.
Pasquotank got things going with the second quarter’s first nine points and after two Dance free throws made it 17-12, the Panthers made an extra push.
William made it 17-14 with 2:20 left and then Amari Downing nailed a triple from the left elbow to tie 17-17 with 1:50 left.
It turned into a 7-0 run, and 19-6 overall, when Bryce Hoadley rebounded his own close miss and put it back up for a 19-17 Pasquotank lead with 1:20 left in the first half.
“Kids are playing hard and can’t ask them to play any harder,” Woodley said. “Maybe sometimes we’re not playing as smart as we need to, but we’re continuing to play hard even though we’re 1-11 in the conference. That says something about the type of kid we got.”
The teams went in to half tied 19-19.
Then, after about a minute to begin the third quarter, Currituck started to roll, scoring on five consecutive possessions.
Dance put the Knights back in front with a two-pointer 58 seconds in and after Jayden Bradshaw right away hit a 3 to put Pasquotank up 22-21, Gallop hit on a shot, Luke Morgan made two straight and Ed Bailey laid one up.
The stretch put Currituck in front 29-23 with 4:53 left in the quarter. Pasquotank still never went away, but it was a big stretch offensively for the Knights.
“Having that burst was essential to their energy which in turn boosts their effort,” Powell said. “These guys feed off defense, so when we get stops and get quick layups, it makes them go. I think that’s what helped toward the end because they knew they could get a stop.”
Their lead eventually reached nine points when Symore knocked down a triple to make it 36-27 with 2:20 left.
The Panthers cut into it to make it 36-32, but a three-point play from Dance and a layup just ahead of the buzzer from Seymore made it 41-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Dance and Seymore both finished with 17 points on the night.
Pasquotank, however, desperate to end a 10-game losing streak, made one last comeback.
Bradshaw laid one up 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, while Seth Evans knocked down two free throws and then knocked down a 3 with six minutes left to get within 41-39. Evans scored all of his game-high 18 points in the final half.
Christopher Iorio momentarily stopped the bleeding, sinking two of three free throws for a 43-39 advantage with 5:23 left, but Downing knocked down a mid-range shot to get back within two.
Ed Bailey answered with a putback shot and then again answered an Evans layup to make it 47-43 with 4:35 left, but a Downing floater and James Lumsden putback tied it 47-47 with 3:30 to go.
Seymore broke a 49-49 tie by intercepting a baseline inbound pass from Pasquotank and sprinting down the court for a layup to make it 51-49.
Seymore added another basket a minute later for a 53-49 lead with 1:32 left.
After a runner from Bradshaw with 1:02 left made it 53-51, Currituck took 54 seconds off the clock by holding the ball until the Panthers were able to cause a bit of a scramble.
While it ended with the Knights managing to call a timeout after a mad scramble led to James Smith holding the ball with his back to the floor, a missed free throw a few seconds later gave Pasquotank one more chance.
Downing sprinted down the court with the ball, but Currituck managed to do enough defensively to have Downing’s layup attempt come up just short with five seconds left.
Pasquotank, after a timeout, inbounded the ball from the baseline as Downing found Evans at mid-range, who then passed it out to the top of the key where Bradshaw had a good look for the win.
“It didn’t go, but maybe next time it will go,” Woodley said. “I’d let him shoot it again if we need to.”
As the postseason gets nearer, Powell acknowledged how big it is to pull out a win like that.
“Learning how to win tight games, that’s essential for playoff basketball,” he said. “I have a young team that’s still learning how to win and I think this win will help going towards next week (Northeastern and First Flight). That will help us going toward the (conference tournament) and hopefully we get a playoff bid and use these games towards that.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Currituck 37, Pasquotank 17: The Lady Knights (9-10, 7-5 NCC) were missing their leading scorer in Annabelle O’Donnell, who swam at the 3A NCHSAA east regional meet instead, on Friday night and it was evident early on against Pasquotank.
After Eboni Bailey knocked down a game-opening 3-pointer, Currituck missed its next 10 triples and only managed seven points in the first quarter.
The remaining four points of the period came on made free throws from Kaya Anderson and Octavia Everette, and a field goal from Everette on the same possession as her own missed foul shot with 4:15 left.
That was it for the scoring in the first eight minutes for the Lady Knights, but it was still enough to put them in front as they blanked Pasquotank in that time 7-0.
The Lady Panthers (0-20, 0-12 NCC), plagued by turnovers, scored their first three points via 3-of-6 free-throw shooting from Trinity Brooks in the middle of the second quarter.
Savannah Banks did the heavy lifting for Currituck in the second quarter with a layup to make it 9-0 2:48 in, a 3-pointer to make it 12-5 with 2:15 left and back-to-back fastbreak layups off her own steals to make it 16-5 with 45 seconds left.
Brooks scored Pasquotank’s first field goal of the night with 3:10 left to make it 9-5 at the time and Anylah Bowe knocked down a 3 to make it 16-8 with 30 seconds left, which is where the game stood at halftime.
Banks, who scored all nine second-quarter home team points on her way to a game-high 17 points, knocked down two free throws early in the second half to make it 18-8 and Bailey hit her second 3 for her sixth and final points of the night to make it 21-8 with 6:55 left in the third.
Currituck’s scoring was rounded out by Everette’s eight points and a basket from Madison Leonard.
Brooks led the Lady Panthers with 10 points as Bowe had five and Veychara Eley had two.