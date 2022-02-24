The Northeastern boys’ basketball team raced out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
The No. 12 Eagles defeated No. 21 North Lenoir by the final score of 75-42. The victory in Elizabeth City came in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 2A State Playoffs.
Last week, Northeastern (19-5) went to the wire before defeating the First Flight Nighthawks 72-69 for the Northeastern Coastal Conference Tournament championship. But on this night the issue was decided early. A 9-0 run early in the first quarter got the Eagles offense going on their way to a 28-point period that overwhelmed the team from LaGrange, NC.
Lenoir guard Zyaire Rosber scored the first basket of the game, but then Northeastern guard Tyell Saunders scored two layups after steals sandwiched around a 3-pointer from the right corner by point guard E J Gatling. Kaveon Freshwater scored in the paint and Northeastern led 9-2 at the 5:06 mark. The Hawks (11-16) took a timeout, but it didn’t help. The Eagles were shooting over the Lenoir zone or making penetration with ball movement. On the other side of the coin, the quick hands of the Eagle guards were causing turnovers that led to transition baskets.
Devaughn Bell also connected from the right corner, and a layup after a steal. Gatling had another 3-pointer culminating an eight-point quarter. Saunders had two more field goals and Freshwater three made foul shots as six Eagles posted scores to make the score 28-11 at the first break.
Tyson Walton was big for the Eagles down the stretch of their win over First Flight, and he continued to show his smooth stroke with two jump shots to open the second quarter. Bell would continue his hot night with a strong drive in the lane, and his second 3-pointer. Gatling also connected for his third from beyond the arc, and Freshwater knocked home a turnaround jumper as the Eagles would post a 16-point frame and open a 44-19 advantage at the end of the first half.
The Hawks tried to regroup and they fared a little better in the third quarter. They got five points from guard Justin Cobb, but they were clearly missing their top scorer Tre’ Shad Lynch who had averaged 20 points per game for Lenoir. Northeastern got two more 3-point shots, one each from Bell and Gatling, who both tallied seven points in the quarter. Northeastern led 60-31 at the last break.
The last eight minutes gave Northeastern coach Ronald Nixon a chance to use his bench, and they responded well. Senior Jordan Jones, the versatile multi-sport athlete for the Eagles, had two baskets as did Xavier McNeal, and Julian Jenkins. The depth of the Northeastern roster has been a strength all year.
A total of 10 players posted on the score sheet for the Eagles. Gatling was tops with 18 points, six assists, and five steals. Bell was next with 17 points, followed by Freshwater who had 11 points and seven rebounds. Walton also had seven rebounds to go with his six points.
As it is with most head basketball coaches, Ronald Nixon always feels that his team can get better.
“We play an aggressive man-to-man defense coming out and trying to deny the passing lanes and jump the ball screens,” Nixon said. “It will get tougher as we face better guard play in the next game. We have to keep up that defensive pressure. It was an all-round team effort tonight.”
The Eagles head to No. 5 Hertford County Thursday night. Northeastern has beaten the Bears three out of the four times they have faced each other this season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 77, Bunn 42: It was a great night for Northeastern basketball as the Lady Eagles also succeeded in their first round game of the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs. Powered by 34 points from Jasmine Felton, it was the 10th win in a row for the Eagles, who improved their overall record to 19-3. The Wildcats finish with a record of 12-10.
Northeastern wasted no time in establishing the advantage over Bunn High School. Felton, who came into the contest averaging 18.3 points per game, had a big opening frame with four field goals and a perfect three-for-three free throws for 11 points. She was supported by six points by point guard Aniyah Rainey who assisted on several of Felton’s baskets. Jayla Brumsey swished a 3-pointer from the right wing, and added another basket. Jessica Jenkins rebounded well, and had an inside score. The Eagles led 12-2 at 4:56, and 22-6 at the two-minute mark. Bunn got three baskets by their top scorer Kaitlyn Adams, but it was not enough as Northeastern led 24-8 at the first break.
The second quarter fared a little better for the Cats as Adams posted nine points, but got no help from any other Bunn shooters. The sensational sophomore Felton nearly duplicated her first quarter with ten points. Again she was a perfect 2-2 in foul shots, and had four baskets which included a difficult floater in the lane. Brumsey had her second 3-pointer, this time from the left wing, and the Eagles led 39-17 at the half.
Without a doubt, the senior Brumsey was “in the zone” as she connected on three straight 3-pointers early in the third period. She combined with Rainey, who had her best scoring quarter with eight points, and Northeastern had an insurmountable lead 62-35 at the final break.
The big lead afforded Northeastern coach Andre Cherry the opportunity to give his bench valuable playing time. Freshman guard Ziayisha Jones got a big ovation when she knocked home a long 3-pointer from deep on the wing.
Following Felton on the scoresheet was Brumsey with 17 points which included her five 3-pointers. Rainey was next with 16 points to go with her excellent floor game. Adams led Bunn with 25 points, followed by Alexis Perry who tallied ten points.
Northeastern, the No. 12 seed, now heads to No. 5 North Lenoir on Thursday.