The last time the Northeastern boys’ basketball team hosted the Camden Bruins, back on February 1, it took some time for the Eagles to heat up, take the lead and eventually win by 17.
In Tuesday night’s Northeastern Coastal Conference quarterfinal, No. 3 Northeastern got out in front of it and led by double-digits after the first quarter as the Eagles were on their way to a stress-free 55-29 victory over No. 6 Camden to open up the conference tournament.
Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon credited the defensive side of the ball for the win.
“Our philosophy is being aggressive playing man-to-man, and I think the guys did a tremendous job of that tonight,” Nixon said.
The quick start for Northeastern (16-5) allowed it to cruise for the remainder of the night and it began with a 7-0 run to open the first quarter.
Senior Kaevon Freshwater opened the scoring up with a layup on the game’s first possession, one made free throw nearly 40 seconds later and another layup two minutes in.
Freshman Tyell Saunders then added his first bucket of the game after a Camden (11-13) turnover for a 7-0 Eagles lead about three minutes in.
Camden’s Romeo Paxton, who led the road team with eight points in the game, put the Bruins on the board with a layup nearly halfway through the quarter, but that was it for them in the opening quarter.
By the end of the first eight minutes, Northeastern led 15-2 as E.J. Gatling made a layup as the buzzer sounded to end it.
Camden never got back within a single-digit deficit.
“Shot it poorly, defended poorly,” Camden head coach Mark Harnly said. “I think we gave up 18 offensive rebounds in the game. We can’t do that. We have to make shots. It’s not like we’re going to throw it inside and get buckets in there. We have to prevent extra opportunities for them and every time they get an offensive rebound, it’s an extra possession.”
The closest the Bruins would get is a freshman Xzavier Wiggins 3-pointer to get within 15-5 on the second quarter’s first possession. But the offensive struggles continued for Camden as its next made field goal came from another Wiggins triple a little more than six minutes later.
It wasn’t Northeastern’s finest offensive quarter either as Wiggins’s second 3-pointer still had Camden within 13, but Gatling pushed the lead to 16 at halftime when he made his own triple with 20 seconds to go.
The Eagles led 25-9 at the break.
Nixon noted that the team’s help-side defense was key in not allowing Camden to reach the double-digit mark until the third quarter.
“That’s one thing we emphasized in practice throughout the whole practice (Monday) and I think our guys stepped up to the plate and did a good job,” he said.
Northeastern, led by Gatling’s 18 points, Freshwater’s 10 and Saunders and Xavier McNeal scoring eight each, kept its distance from Camden the rest of the way with a 37-21 advantage after three quarters and growing its lead past 20 in the fourth quarter.
Following Paxton’s eight points for Camden was Wiggins’s seven and Andre Barnett’s five as the Bruins’ first season in the NCC came to a close.
“I like the coaches, the organization and the competition,” Harnly said, of the conference. “We have to find a way to get a lot tougher, so we can compete in this conference better than we did. We were in games with teams like this, but we were just not consistent enough.”
Northeastern traveled to Hertford County for an 8:30 p.m. conference semifinal against the No. 2 Bears. A win puts them in the championship on the Eagles’ home floor Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 67, Currituck 26: In the only regular season game the Lady Eagles and Lady Knights played against each other, Northeastern won 49-28.
In Tuesday night’s conference quarterfinal in Elizabeth City, the Lady Eagles just missed that point total by halftime.
Northeastern (16-3), the No. 2 seed in the tournament, held a 48-10 lead at halftime over No. 7 Currituck (6-15) with the help of 24 Lady Knights turnovers in the first 16 minutes.
The Lady Eagles’ full-court pressure was too much to handle for the Lady Knights as Currituck’s first seven possessions of the game ended in a turnover.
Northeastern took advantage of that to take a 7-0 lead before Currituck junior Annabelle O’Donnell hit two free throws with 5:36 left in the quarter.
Eventually, the Lady Eagles led 20-2 before O’Donnell made the road team’s first field goal six minutes in.
By the end of the first quarter, Northeastern led 25-5 behind 10 points from Jasmine Felton and nine from Jayla Brumsey.
Currituck scored just five points again in the second quarter, but it was all from Savannah Banks’s made free throw attempts.
At halftime, four Lady Eagles were already in double-digits with Aniyah Rainey scoring all of her 11 first half points in the second quarter, Brumsey scoring 11, Felton finishing with 10 and Jada Simpson getting 10.
“That builds confidence leading into this tournament and hopefully we can lead it into the playoffs,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said. “So it’s about everyone gelling right now. We’re supposed to be starting to peak now that it’s the end of the season.”
Felton finished the high-scorer with 18 points with Rainey finishing with 17 for the game.
Currituck’s O’Donnell finished with 14, while Banks scored eight.
Lady Knights’ head coach Anthony Cowell noted that the turnovers were the difference in the game.
“We’re a young team,” Cowell said. “What that tells me is we need to work in the offseason on ball handling, on seeing the floor, on footwork and defense. We’re young. I think a little maturity and a little bit of extra work over the summer and they’ll be in great shape.”
Northeastern advanced to the conference semifinals against First Flight for a 4 p.m. matchup at Hertford County on Wednesday.