The two Elizabeth City-residing boys’ basketball teams of the North Carolina Christian Athletic Association had their most important match-up of the season on Monday night.
With the teams tied for second place in the conference, a win for the away New Life Academy Bobcats, thanks to an earlier three-point win over Victory Christian this season, would effectively put the Bobcats in front of the Eagles by two games with two games to go in the regular season.
A win for Victory Christian of four points or more and the Eagles would hold the tiebreaker over New Life for the No. 2 seed.
Victory Christian managed to just do enough at home with a five-point 63-58 victory in front of a good crowd from both schools in the crosstown contest.
“Both teams had a pretty good run here in this game,” Victory head coach Gene Chory said. “But I think our defense is what brought us home the win.”
It wasn’t the prettiest of starts for the Eagles (14-6, 6-2 NCCAA) Monday as they missed their first 10 field goals of the game, many of which were good looks but the ball just couldn’t fall through the hoop.
New Life (12-7, 5-3 NCCAA), however, wasn’t able to take full advantage of that as much as it might’ve liked with five turnovers in about the same span.
The Bobcats still were able to jump out in front with a Jordan Dunn basket within mere seconds of the road team winning the tip-off and more than three minutes later, a Caleb Winslow 3-pointer made it 5-1 New Life.
Victory finally made a field goal when an Ethan Meads made a basket on an assist from Jake Dudley 18 seconds after the Winslow triple.
Noah Troxell answered right back for the Bobcats with his own 3-pointer for an 8-3 lead and that’s when the Eagles were able to string some possessions together.
Back-to-back baskets from Dudley, a jumper from Chris Barcliff and one from Trevon Turner culminated in an 8-2 run to give Victory its first lead at 11-10 with 45 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
Dunn then put New Life back in front 12-11 with a buzzer-beating layup.
That was just the beginning of the two Elizabeth City schools going back and forth throughout the game.
Barcliff opened the second quarter up with a 3-pointer for a 14-12 Victory advantage and it soon became 20-16 after a Meads layup with 4:55 left in the half.
Austen Garner hit a triple for New Life to get back within one on the next possession and retook the lead on two Troxell free throws before Barcliff put the Eagles back in front right after as he banked in a floater.
Dunn followed that right up with a 3-pointer for a 24-22 Bobcat lead and the constant lead-changing took a break for a little more than two minutes until a Dudley 3-pointer tied the game 27-27 with 50 seconds left in the half.
Victory immediately followed that up with Joshua Cartwright putting up a layup for a 29-27 lead after a New Life miscue on the inbound pass underneath the basket.
Still, it was the Bobcats who went into halftime with the lead as Garner got an offensive rebound and a layup to go up 30-29 right as the buzzer sounded.
“My guys did a great job tonight ultimately,” New Life head coach Jason Lawrence said, “but I think tonight came down to bad passing and forcing it into the paint.”
Before the Bobcats had some key turnovers down the stretch that led to a loss, the second half started off well for them.
A corner 3-pointer from Troxell put New Life up 41-36 with 3:20 left in the third quarter as it had yet to relinquish the lead it earned as the first half closed.
But then Meads sparked the Eagles.
After a basket made it 41-38, the sophomore stole the ball and went down the court for the fastbreak layup to get within one.
After a timeout and a Winslow basket put the Bobcats back up three, Dudley tied it up with a 3-pointer on a Barcliff assist.
Then, Meads came up with another steal and passed it to senior Ryan Williams for a layup and a 45-43 lead with 2:05 left in the period.
“I tell everyone that every team has to have a catalyst,” Chory said. “They’re the ones that give the spark to the team. Everyone can have energy, but there’s got to be that one guy that all of a sudden, when they start making a run, the rest of the team starts saying, ‘yes, this is still a doable thing.’
“And anyone can do it, but Ethan was the one today to cause that spark to happen.”
Meads finished with six points and six steals in the game.
New Life tied it up twice in the ensuing aftermath, but Williams, who led the Eagles with 23 points, put them on top 49-47 on a layup while avoiding a charge and that’s where the score stood after three quarters.
Their lead stretched to eight three times in the fourth quarter as Williams free throws made it 61-53 with 1:54 to go.
The Bobcats managed to cut it within three on a 3-pointer from Dunn, who led New Life with 16 points, with 54 seconds to go, but it’d be their final points of the game.
A basket from Turner with 25 seconds to go put Victory up five and clinched the all-important tiebreaker for second place if the teams’ conference records match again by the end of the week.
“That was a great game,” Lawrence said. “We made mistakes that we just couldn’t recover from. We rushed passes that we shouldn’t have.”