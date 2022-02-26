AHOSKIE — As the 2A NCHSAA second round playoff game tipped off between the Northeastern and Hertford County boys’ basketball teams Thursday night at Hertford County High School, it was evident something was missing for the road team.
Kaevon Freshwater, a key senior who has been a dominant player down low for the Eagles, was not on the floor nor was he suited up to get into the game.
The No. 12 seed missed his presence on the floor as Northeastern’s season came to an end with a 60-35 loss to No. 5 Hertford County.
Eagles’ head coach Ronald Nixon told the Daily Advance that Freshwater had injured his groin in Tuesday’s first round win against North Lenoir.
“I made the decision I wasn’t going to play him to further increase his injury,” Nixon said. “I love the kids, I love basketball, but I love the kids first. So I decided I wasn’t going to dress him tonight.”
Both teams started slow out of the gate Thursday as neither team reached double-digit points by the end of the first quarter.
Northeastern (19-6) was first on the board 2:30 into the game when Jaylen Blanchard scored. It would be the Eagles’ only lead of the game as Hertford County (20-6) was up 3-2 when William Valentine knocked down a 3-pointer on the following possession.
Both teams only hit one more field goal each for the quarter as the Bears led just 6-5 after the first eight minutes. The teams combined for 4-of-24 (16.7%) from the field in that span with Northeastern missing 14 of its 16 shot attempts.
The offensive struggles continued for the Eagles in the second quarter as they shot 3-for-14 (21.5%) then, but Hertford County was able to figure it out on its end to pull away a little bit.
Another triple from Valentine started it off to put the Bears up 9-5 with 7:25 left in the half and after Sayvion Saunders and Randall Ferguson got Northeastern back within 11-9, Hertford County’s Rimiez Williams hit a couple of layups and Keveon Rodgers hit a basket for a 17-9 lead with 2:22 to go.
A triple from Williams, who scored a game-high 25 points, with 1:20 left made it 20-11 and that’s where the game stood at halftime.
“In the past, we had kids step up to the plate and tonight we just didn’t get the job done,” Nixon said. “It was an off night for us. Ain’t no excuses. Hertford County did a good job of preparing for us.”
Thursday’s game was the fifth time the two teams had played each other this season with the Eagles winning three of them, but Hertford County used a strong start in the second half Thursday to make sure it came away with the most important win of the five meetings.
After Ferguson put Northeastern within seven on the half’s opening possession, the Bears ripped off a 13-0 run.
The run was highlighted by a steal and fastbreak dunk by Israel Powell that made it 24-13 and Northeastern then had a stretch of three straight turnovers that helped Hertford County go up 33-16.
Williams had five of those 13 points on his way to an 11-point quarter.
Hertford County’s largest lead of the night came at 46-19 before Northeastern freshman Tyell Saunders made it 46-22 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was played fairly evenly with the Bears finishing up their 25-point victory.
Tyell Saunders led the Eagles with nine points in the game, with three 3-pointers made in the second half, while senior E.J. Gatling scored eight points. Devaughn Bell added six.
Hertford County plays No. 4 St. Pauls for a third round game on Saturday as Northeastern was unable to match its run to the fourth round in last year’s state playoffs.
“Making it to the second round of the playoffs, our expectations were higher than that, but I wouldn’t trade these guys for nothing,” Nixon said. “They did a fantastic job this year. As we all say as coaches, ‘maybe next year.’”