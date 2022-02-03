Once the 3-pointers finally started to fall for the Northeastern Eagles, Tuesday night’s home Northeastern Coastal Conference boys’ basketball game against Camden belonged to them.
A strong stretch to end the first half helped jump-start Northeastern after a mostly sluggish first 16 minutes and turn the night into a convincing 57-40 win.
“It was really big because in the game of basketball, shots going in can change the dynamic of the game,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said. “So when we started hitting shots, it got the rhythm going.”
Northeastern (13-2, 8-1 NCC) missed its first eight attempts from beyond the arc before E.J. Gatling, who led the home team with 16 points, finally sunk one just over halfway through the second quarter.
The senior’s shot came after two other missed threes on the same possession, but offensive rebounding gave Gatling his second chance in the matter of seconds and for the moment, it put the Eagles within one of Camden (9-10, 3-7 NCC), which was having a promising start to the game.
After Camden senior Andre Barnett, who led the Bruins with 12 points, answered on the very next possession with his own three, it was Xavier McNeal’s turn for the Eagles as he followed immediately with his own triple to get Northeastern back within 24-23 with 2:05 left in the half.
Then, Northeastern took advantage of a Camden turnover for a quick transition that led to two made free throws from freshman Tyell Saunders as the Eagles took a 25-24 lead.
It was Northeastern’s first lead since 5-4 early in the game and it was the last time the lead changed hands the rest of the night.
The Eagles capped off their 10-0 run going into the break with more long-range shots as Tyson Walton had just one foot inside the 3-point line to make it 27-24 and McNeal hit another three in the final minute for a 30-24 halftime lead.
“We have to value every possession,” Camden head coach Mark Harnly said. “We don’t have the size, athleticism, to have a possession where we don’t do our jobs. There were a lot of possessions like that.”
Camden, who lost by five to Northeastern at home last week, had looked set to avenge said loss in the early going of Tuesday’s contest.
The Bruins were the first team to make a run on the night with an 11-4 run in the latter half of the first quarter to go up 15-9 and eventually 15-11 after the first eight minutes.
That run was started by a Barnett floater to put them up 6-5 and it was continued by junior Jordan Cooper scoring eight of Camden’s next nine points.
Cooper, finishing with 10 points in the game, ended the 11-4 run with back-to-back made threes.
Despite the struggles from beyond the arc, Northeastern managed to chip away a little bit to get within 16-15, and after a Brett Mansfield three for Camden, 19-17.
For the Bruins, as soon as Barnett’s triple made it 24-20, it was them who would then struggle from the 3-point line the rest of the night as their efforts to get back into the game in the second half ultimately failed.
Northeastern instead carried over the end-of-first-half momentum into the second half and gradually pulled away.
After a missed three by Camden on the half’s opening possession, Saunders extended the Eagles’ lead to 32-24 with a layup.
Tyquan Harney came up with a 3-point play a couple minutes later to push the Eagles lead to 10, 35-25, and with two minutes left in the quarter, Northeastern had its largest lead at the time of 39-25.
Brayson Harrell gave Camden its first of only two made field goals in the quarter on a 3-pointer with 1:46 to go as the Eagles led the Bruins 39-30 with a quarter to go.
Harney, who finished second on the team with 12 points, opened the fourth quarter with a triple to begin a 15-2 run for the Eagles that led to a 54-32 lead with 3:15 to go as Northeastern cruised the rest of the way.
“Right now, I think we still have a lot of things we need to work on, but we’re still getting there and taking it day-by-day,” Nixon said.
Northeastern’s win comes after its first conference loss of the season at Hertford County Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 58, Camden 23: The Lady Eagles (10-3, 4-2 NCC) started Tuesday’s conference home game off fast with a 7-0 lead and never looked back.
After Camden’s Tessa Dodson hit a 3-pointer to get within 7-5, Northeastern senior Jayla Brumsey answered right back with her own and the Lady Bruins (7-9, 3-6 NCC) were never able to get any closer as they trailed 17-7 after the first quarter and Northeastern’s lead continued to grow through the night.
(Northeastern’s) just so athletic,” Camden head coach Rick Heckler said. “We have to work harder to be able to compete at that level. They’re physical, they shoot the ball well and they’re a good team.”
Heckler also noted that his team played hard despite the lopsided nature of the game.
The Lady Eagles didn’t score as much in the second quarter, but they began it with eight unanswered points before Camden’s Kennedy Lighty hit two free throws with 2:23 to go and Keeley Williams earned the Lady Bruins’ only made field goal of the quarter with 1:40 to go.
Northeastern went into halftime up 26-11 as head coach Andre Cherry credited the team’s defense and full-court pressure, which started in the second quarter, for being why the Lady Eagles took a hold of the game.
“I’m trying to get the girls to learn how to make the defense turn into offense and we’re starting to do a good job of that,” Cherry said.
Northeastern’s offense, thanks to its ramped-up defense on the other side of the ball, was able to put a strong third quarter together as it led 44-17 by the end of it.
Sophomore Jasmine Felton scored eight of the Lady Eagles’ 18 third quarter points on her way to a team-high 16 points. Junior Aniyah Rainey scored seven of her 14 total points in the 14-point fourth quarter for Northeastern.
Camden was led by Williams’s six points and Faith Underwood’s five points.
“We’re starting to come together as a team,” Cherry said.