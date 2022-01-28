CAMDEN – Northeastern High School remained unbeaten in Northeastern Coastal Conference play with a hard fought decision over Camden County by the final score of 61-56. The game was played Wednesday night at Camden in a packed Bruin gymnasium.
The win didn’t come easy. The Eagles (12-1, 7-0 NCC) had a 13-point lead at the half, and an 11 point advantage after three quarters, but the Bruins (9-8, 3-5 NCC) staged a dramatic comeback. Down just two points with a little less than two minutes to play, two three point attempts rimmed out that would have given the Bruins the lead. Northeastern gained possession and got six clutch points down the stretch to secure the victory.
The game had an up tempo, furious pace right from the beginning. With both teams playing tight man-to-man defense, the first quarter was evenly matched. Tyson Walton came off the bench for the Eagles and made a floater in the lane, and a 3-pointer to lead Northeastern. Camden guard Andre Barnett went the length of the floor on a drive, and scored after a steal to spark the home team. Reliable Charlie Pippen had five points, and guard Jordan Cooper a 3-pointer from the wing to tie the score at 12-12. But just before the break, Tyquan Harney connected from long range to close out the period 15-12 in favor of Northeastern.
The second quarter saw the Eagles shoot the lights out with five [5] three pointers which pushed them to a 24-point frame, and a double digit lead. Guards Tyell Saunders and E.J.Gatling each had a pair from beyond the arc, and Harney added his second of the night. Camden stayed in the game with a 14-point quarter, which included 3-pointers from Romeo Paxton, Xzavior Wiggins, and Cooper.
Camden came out in the second half and ramped up their pressure, jump switching out high, and not giving the Eagles the open looks they had in the first half. The Bruins were also doing a good job of boxing out the taller Eagles for defensive rebounds. The Northeastern shooting cooled off, and they managed only a total of six points in the quarter. However, the Eagle defense was also strong, at times applying a full court press, and Camden only scored eight, cutting the Northeastern lead to 45-34 at the last break.
Barnett got Camden going with a give-and-go basket, and Pippen hit on a corner three as the final quarter unfolded. Harney had his third 3-pointer of the night, and Julian Jenkins a put back basket for the Eagles to keep pace. Brett Mansfield knocked in a three from the left wing, and Barnett converted two free throws to cut the Northeastern lead to 54-48 with 3:37 left. Pippen would make his third three, this time from the left corner to bring the Bruins within four points, and then moments later Barnett would score to cut the lead to two points at 55-53.
The Bruins got a stop, and had the ball and a chance to take the lead, but Northeastern held, and senior Jordan Jones came up with a huge offensive rebound and put back basket to make the score 57-53. That score was followed by an inside basket from Walton, and the Eagles had a six point lead with less than a minute to play. Paxton had a corner three to get the Bruins within three points, but the Eagles made their foul shots to close out the contest.
“We really had to fight to get this win,” said Northeastern coach Ronald Nixon. “It was good for us to be in this type of game. We needed it to see how we would react late in a game in a tight situation.”
Camden coach Mark Harnly talked about his team’s effort, especially how hard they have worked on defense. “Twenty years ago, they were wondering why I had my teams playing man-to-man instead of zone. We played hard, and our defense got us out in transition, and back in the game. We came back last night from 15 points down [against Currituck] and forced overtime, and tonight we came back from 13 down. We had the ball, and good looks [to take the lead], but the shots didn’t fall.”
Northeastern had three players in double figures led by Gatling’s game high 16 points. He was followed by Saunders with 12, and Harney with 11 points. Camden was paced by Barnett’s 15 points, followed by Pippen with 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern High School (9-2, 3-1 NCC) overpowered Camden County (7-7, 3-4 NCC) by the final score of 68-26 in a conference matchup played at the Bruin gymnasium on Wednesday night. Jasmine Felton’s 17 first half points powered the lady Eagles to a 35-13 lead on their way to the runaway victory.
Camden got off to a good start, and was tied with Northeastern 7-7 at the 4:36 mark of the first quarter. The Bruins got two 3-point shots by point guard Faith Underwood, and three free throws by center Kennedy Lighty to keep the early pace with the Eagles. Felton, a 5’ 11” sophomore, started strong with a 3-pointer, and three other field goals for nine first quarter points. Northeastern also got two baskets from senior forward Jessica Jenkins as the Eagles led 16-11 at the first break.
The Eagle full court pressure hampered the Camden offense in the second quarter. Their only score came on a runner by Underwood on a drive down the lane. Felton had another outstanding quarter with eight points, and was matched by teammate Aniyah Rainey who also had eight points which included two 3-pointers.
Five different players scored for Northeastern in the third quarter as the Eagles posted a 24 point period and put the game totally out of reach. Jade Simpson led with six points followed by Jayla Brumsey and Anaya Harper with five points each.
Despite the score, Camden continued to give a strong effort, and actually outscored the Eagles 12-9 in the final quarter. Tessa Dodson found the range with three 3-pointers for the Bruins. Keely Williams also connected from beyond the arc.
Felton would take game high honors with 21 points. Her versatility allows her to play inside or outside.
“She has a lot of natural ability, but always plays within the flow of the game. She doesn’t force anything,” said Northeastern coach Andre Cherry. “Rainey also had an excellent game. She directs our offense, but she can also score from her point position. She gives us great leadership.”
Rainey followed Felton on the scoresheet with 15 points, and then also in double figures was Jenkins with 10 points.
Dodson led the Bruins with 12 points, followed by Underwood with eight.
Northeastern plays Hertford County Friday night in Ahoskie, N.C. The Eagles topped Hertford 52-43 back in December in a holiday tournament, but lost to the Bears in a conference game 47-43 three weeks ago. A win over Hertford would put the two teams in a first place tie in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.