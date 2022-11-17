Fifteen straight points to begin the night was all the separation the Albemarle School boys’ basketball team needed Wednesday night to come away with its first win of the season.
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies finally got the ball rolling into a productive night after being down 15-0, but it was too late as the Colts earned the 60-36 home win.
“We jumped out to a big lead and we maintained it throughout the whole game,” Albemarle School head coach Steve Hassell said. “That was a big plus for us. It was a momentum-gainer right off the bat.”
Ethan Mercer started Wednesday night’s scoring with a layup about 40 seconds in and he’d be the owner of the game’s first six points with two more field goals by the 4:50 mark of the opening quarter.
Rylan James banked in a 3-pointer to make it 9-0 just over five minutes in as the lead stretched to 15-0 when Ethan Hassell made a shot while getting fouled with 1:36 left in the quarter.
“(Albemarle School) came out ready to play,” NEAAAT coach Matt Towell said. “We were just kind of flat. It took us a while to get our rhythm. “
NEAAAT senior Tametrius Johnson, coming off the bench, however, provided a spark for the Griffins (0-2).
After a block on the defensive end, Johnson laid one up for NEAAAT’s first points with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. He added a mid-range jumper with time running out to make it 15-4 as the period expired.
James put the Colts (1-2) up 10 again with another 3-pointer in the opening seconds of the second quarter, but Johnson responded with his own triple to make it 17-7 soon after.
Johnson didn’t score any more points in the contest, but his seven opened up better offensive success the rest of the night for the Griffins.
“That’s what I challenged him with,” Towell said. “Bring that energy and really set the tempo for everybody else. He rose to my challenge.”
After Johnson made it 17-7, Albemarle School added another 3-pointer with Mercer making it 20-7.
The closest NEAAAT got the rest of the way was a 27-16 deficit with 2:42 left in the second quarter.
By halftime, thanks to a basket from Mercer in the closing seconds of the first half, the Colts’ lead was back to 33-16.
Mercer scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half.
Albemarle School worked its way up to a 41-22 lead just over halfway through the third quarter as the Griffins trailed 44-29 at the end of the period.
A quick triple from Chase Wentz, who followed behind Mercer with 10 points, made it 47-29 10 seconds into the fourth quarter as the Colts kept their distance the rest of the way.
“I think it broke the ice,” Hassell said of getting the first win of the season. “I am just glad that we saw a lot of teamwork on the court today.”
NEAAAT’s Gavin Farley led the road team, which will play every game of their first ever full-scheduled season on the road as the Griffins don’t have a home gym, with nine points. Luke Edwards added six.
The Griffins go to Columbia on Monday.
The Colts’ James had eight points and a team-high 13 rebounds, while Hassell and Brayden Lowry had seven points each. Albemarle School hosts Mattamuskeet on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albemarle School 53, NEAAAT 3: A night after narrowly losing 47-46 to Cape Hatteras, the Lady Colts (2-1) had zero issue Wednesday against the Lady Griffins (0-2).
“That (loss) was a tough one, so we knew we were going to try to take it out on whoever was next,” Albemarle School coach Mark Delosreyes said, adding that he liked the intensity his girls came out with.
It was a 16-0 lead for Albemarle School before one made free throw from Kamryn Adams with 1:34 left in the first quarter.
The 16-1 end-of-first-quarter lead became 36-1 at halftime and 47-1 after three.
Makayla Basnight scored NEAAAT’s only field goal in the fourth quarter to make it 47-3 about 1:15 into it. The Lady Griffins have five players on the team, so they don’t have the luxury of substitutes coming in at any time.
Kyndall Banks led Albemarle School with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Madelyn Delosreyes went for 12 points and six steals. Miranda Parker also added 12 points as Addie Proctor scored 10 points.