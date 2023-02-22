022323_eda_nhsGirls1.jpg

Northeastern’s Jasmine Felton (23) attempts a 3-pointer during the Lady Eagles’ 69-45 win over Princeton in a 2A NCHSAA first-round state playoff game, Tuesday at Northeastern High School.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Jasmine Felton, North Carolina’s leading scorer for high school girls, made a career-best seven 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 2A NCHSAA first-round playoff game for Northeastern. Many of which were big in the moment.

The No. 3 Lady Eagles, used to putting away teams early, did no such thing against No. 30 Princeton at home.