Jasmine Felton, North Carolina’s leading scorer for high school girls, made a career-best seven 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 2A NCHSAA first-round playoff game for Northeastern. Many of which were big in the moment.
The No. 3 Lady Eagles, used to putting away teams early, did no such thing against No. 30 Princeton at home.
Northeastern led by just one early in the third quarter before it was able to really look like itself again the rest of the way for a convincing 69-45 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
“We came out real sluggish today,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said. “I can tell when we’re going to have a bad half. We come out of warmups, they didn’t really warm up like they should have. I told them we can’t overlook teams.”
Tuesday’s first few seconds could not have gone any better for the Lady Eagles (25-1) as Felton won the tip-off getting the ball behind her to Aniyah Rainey, who immediately found Sanai Alexander sprinting down the floor for an easy layup just four seconds in.
But it wasn’t exactly an omen of things to come for Northeastern as Princeton (11-13) tied it 2-2 on a Hannah Goudy basket more than two minutes later.
By the end of the first eight minutes, the Lady Eagles were only up 12-7 and with five minutes left in the first half, Anna Taylor knocked down a triple to get the Lady Bulldogs within 16-12.
While Princeton kept itself close to Northeastern for an extended amount of time, it still could never get over the hump and grab a lead as that’s when Felton always seemed to knock down a 3 to halt any momentum the Lady Bulldogs were gaining.
Felton’s success beyond the 3-point line started not even 10 seconds after Taylor’s 3 as the junior made it 19-12.
After a three-point play from Kayden Roberson got the Lady Bulldogs within 21-17 with 2:52 left in the half, Felton put Northeastern back up by seven with a triple 12 seconds later.
“They were very big,” Cherry said of Felton’s shots. “Because when they hit one, it was like ‘Jasmine, get us one’ and she’s going to knock it down.”
And yet, Princeton, the third-to-last team in the east bracket, never went away in that first half as the Lady Eagles’ advantage was just 26-22 at halftime.
It got even slimmer when Kelsey Woodring knocked down a triple 33 seconds into the third quarter to make it 26-25.
Felton, again, answered that with a 3.
The Lady Bulldogs got back within one on their second shot of the third quarter with another Taylor 3.
Felton, right down the court again, answered that with a 3.
“Just confidence,” Felton said of her performance. “I practice it every day. If I got (the ball), I see that I’m open, I’m going to shoot it.”
Felton, who scored 15 of her team’s 26 first-half points, ended the game with 33 on the evening.
That last triple made it 32-28 Northeastern with 6:10 left in the third quarter. It’s finally when the Lady Eagles started to dominate like they know how to.
Rainey, who followed Felton with 20 points, scored four of the next five field goals to help Northeastern to make it 46-33 with 1:20 left.
The only field goal in that span not from Rainey was one that turned into a three-point play by Felton to make it 44-33 at the time. Felton added her sixth 3 late in the quarter to make it 49-36 going into the fourth quarter.
At that point, Northeastern was well on its way to a second-round appearance. After the slim 29-28 lead, the Lady Eagles outscored Princeton 40-17 in the final 14 minutes.
Felton and Rainey combined for 53 of Northeastern’s 69 points as Princeton’s Woodring and Taylor both scored 12 points.
For a team that hasn’t had too many competitive games, the little bit of adversity they faced in Tuesday’s first round was a welcome sight for Cherry and Felton.
“It motivates us to keep going and be better next time,” Felton said. “We know we can’t start out like that again because the teams (we face) are only going to get better.”
The Lady Eagles will host No. 14 East Bladen on Thursday. East Bladen, also the Lady Eagles, beat No. 19 Red Springs 77-46 on Tuesday.