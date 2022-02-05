HERTFORD – With less than a minute remaining in the third quarter of the boys’ basketball game between the Tarboro Vikings and Perquimans Pirates in a Four Rivers Conference meeting, Perquimans’s Saquaon Kearse caught Tarboro sleeping.
The Vikings inbounded the ball from underneath their own basket, after a Kameron Hall 3-point play put the Pirates up seven, letting the ball roll up the court before attempting to set up a play.
But Kearse, noticing that Tarboro was still waiting to pick up the ball, pounced. The senior guard dove for the steal, and even though his ensuing layup attempt was blocked out of bounds, the turnover set up a Nasir Parker basket for a nine-point lead that Perquimans kept after three quarters.
It was plays and energy like that from Perquimans all Friday night that helped the Pirates avoid blowing a double-digit lead like they did in a loss at Tarboro nine days earlier as Perquimans defeated the Vikings 82-67 at home.
“We handled the ball a whole lot better,” Perquimans head coach Colin Woodley said, comparing Friday to the first game against Tarboro. “We took our time with it, we saw what was coming. Last time, we just really didn't handle the pressure. We turned it over and threw it away. We stressed (Thursday) at practice about taking care of the ball.”
While Perquimans (12-7, 7-4 FRC) was able to avoid another Tarboro (9-6, 6-4 FRC) comeback during Friday’s game, it was the Pirates who had to make their own comeback in the first half to be able to get into that position in the first place.
The Vikings, namely Jordan Williams, started off hot with a 22-18 lead after the first quarter.
Williams, who finished with a team-high 21 points, was responsible for 14 of those Tarboro points hitting four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes.
Mykel Jenkins hit his own three in the second quarter to push the Vikings’ lead to 27-20, their largest advantage of the entire game, with 6:45 left in the first half.
That’s when Perquimans started to turn the game around.
After being fouled while attempting a triple, Hall hit all three free throws to get the Pirates within four.
Parker also hit a free throw 40 seconds later as Perquimans was on its way to a 10-0 run for a 30-27 lead with 3:25 left in the half thanks to baskets from Hall, A’marion Hunter and Tre’Quan Griffin.
Shavoris Lewis capped off the half with a buzzer-beating layup after his own offensive rebound for a 41-35 Perquimans lead at the half.
Woodley acknowledged the switch to a 1-3-1 zone in the second quarter helped turn things around.
“It took (Tarboro) out of the flow of the game and we went on that run which was a big confidence booster going into the half,” Woodley said. “We were boxing out really well and simply beating them to the spot.”
Tarboro quickly put itself right back in the game early in the second half as it got within 43-42 with 5:45 still remaining in the third quarter, but the Pirates gained more separation after a Woodley timeout.
Perquimans followed the timeout on a 12-2 run.
The run was highlighted by Hunter shooting a 3-pointer well beyond the line for a 51-44 lead with 3:30 left in the quarter. It was the only made triple of the game for Perquimans, while Tarboro made seven thanks to five from Williams.
On the Pirates’ next possession, Hall made a nice left-handed layup and right after that, the senior made a long half-court pass to Parker, who was down low for a layup and a 55-44 lead.
Hall had a big night for Perquimans, scoring a game-high 26 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, assisting five times and stealing three times.
“I thought Hall played really well and a really good, complete game, so hopefully that’s a confidence booster going into next week for him,” Woodley said.
Hall’s aforementioned 3-point play made it 58-51 before Kearse’s heads-up play led to a 60-51 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Tarboro only got as close as three points in the fourth quarter before Parker had back-to-back baskets with dominant play underneath. Hunter then made it 72-63 on a fastbreak layup with 3:07 left as the home crowd got loud and Tarboro called a timeout.
Perquimans finished the game hitting eight of 10 free throws and scored 16 of the game’s final 20 points to run away with it.
The Pirates’ win allowed them to leapfrog the Vikings in the conference standings before a game at Williamston-Riverside Saturday evening.
“It was really big because it got us back to second place,” Woodley said. “Hopefully, it’s a confidence booster for the team.”
Parker and Hunter both scored 16 points in the game, while Kearse finished with 11. Hunter led the team with five assists and four steals as Griffin tied Hall with 11 boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 55, Tarboro 44: The Lady Pirates (16-2, 6-1 FRC) missed their first eight shots and turned it over in the fourth quarter before freshman Chrishya Sellers grabbed an offensive rebound and scored for Perquimans’s first points of the period nearly five minutes in.
The drought didn’t matter much.
Perquimans used a late third-quarter push to separate itself from Tarboro (10-4, 6-4 FRC) and lead 42-32 with eight minutes to go in the game.
After the Lady Vikings fought back from a 28-18 halftime deficit to get within 34-30, the Lady Pirates went on an 8-2 run in the final three minutes of the quarter.
The run was started by junior G’Nasia Moore making two foul shots, followed by two layups by senior Jada Modlin and another from junior Jaslyn Holley after a turnover.
“That was very important just for clock management,” Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said. “It gives us a chance at the beginning of the fourth just to try to work the clock, to be able to rest up a little bit and be able to maintain the rest of the game.”
Once Perquimans finally got on the board in the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates closed out the final three minutes of the game scoring 13 more points and not letting Tarboro get any closer to within five points.
Perquimans jumped out to a 15-10 lead after the first quarter and after Tarboro got within 15-14, the Lady Pirates ended the first half on a 13-4 run.
Holley closed out that run with her second 3-pointer of the game thanks to an assist from freshman Lailana Harris with five seconds left in the second quarter.
The Lady Pirates had four double-digit scorers in the game as Modlin and Harris scored 12, while Holley and Sellers both scored 10.
Perquimans’s win keeps them one game back of Bertie, who beat the Lady Pirates on a buzzer beater on January 18 in Hertford, for first place in the conference standings.
“(Tonight) was a must-win,” Burke said. “It was a must-win for us to stay in the running for the top of the conference.”
After a road game against Williamston-Riverside Saturday, the Lady Pirates travel to Bertie for a game against the Lady Falcons Tuesday.