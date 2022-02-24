HERTFORD — The Perquimans’ girls basketball team is headed to the second round of the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs thanks to their 50-34 home win over the No. 22 Pamlico Lady Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The No. 11 seed earned the first round victory after not having many things go its way in the Four Rivers Conference Championship against Bertie on Friday night.
Head coach Aaron Burke acknowledged it was a good bounceback win to open up the playoffs.
“I told them, ‘Look. Shake it off, it’s playoff time,” Burke said. “This is what it’s about. At the end of the day, it’s about getting here to the playoffs and trying to make a run at states.”
The Lady Pirates (20-4) were able to shake it off and get out to an early lead with help from the offense of freshman Crishya Sellers.
Free throws from Sellers 11 seconds in gave Perquimans a 2-0 lead and a minute later, nice ball movement to Sellers inside gave her a made layup with an assist from junior Jaslyn Holley for a 4-0 score.
With 5:10 left in the opening quarter, Sellers was assisted by senior Jada Modln for another inside shot as the Lady Pirates were out in front 7-0 before a jump shot from Pamlico’s Timia Smith finally put the Lady Hurricanes (9-11) on the board on the next possession.
By the end of the first quarter, Perquimans led 11-6 and the second quarter went a similar way as the lead more than doubled to 23-12 by halftime as Pamlico was unable to get any sort of run going.
“I preach defense,” Burke said. “Defense is always what you have to do to win games. You have to be able to stop people. You can’t go basket for basket.”
For a brief moment in the third quarter, the Lady Hurricanes were within single digits and looked like they had potential for a path to a comeback when Tra’Nijah Pettihomme made the half’s first basket about 90 seconds in for a 23-14 deficit.
But then it became the Jaslyn Holley show for Perquimans as her third quarter effectively put the game out of reach.
The junior guard sank a 3-pointer to answer Pettihomme’s bucket and after Modlin hit a layup moments later after her own steal, Holley hit another triple from the same spot for a 31-14 advantage three minutes in.
Pamlico ended the 8-0 spurt with its own basket, but Holley wasn’t close to finished.
After a Modlin basket, Holley hit yet another 3-pointer from the right elbow, then hit a short jumper after intercepting a Pamlico pass and then was found down low for an open layup on the next possession.
Perquimans’s lead was 42-16 after Holley’s layup as she scored all of her game-high 15 points in the third quarter alone.
“Earlier in the game, she was frustrated and I told her she got to get her head in the game,” Burke said. “She hit that first three and got herself going, so that was very big.”
The Lady Pirates had the game in hand leading 44-18 with no drama to come, but more celebration came in the fourth quarter for the senior leader in Jada Modlin.
Modlin, with an assist from Holley, put up a layup with 6:40 to go in the final quarter to earn her 1,000th career point at the high school level.
“(Modlin’s) been a starter for me all four years,” Burke said. “It’s been wonderful. She’s a very coachable athlete.”
Burke noted that it’s a milestone that may have been reached last year if the Covid-19 pandemic had not affected previous seasons.
Modlin finished with 11 points in the game as Sellers contributed eight and Lailana Harris scoring six.
The Lady Pirates are now tasked with facing No. 6 Vance Charter (19-4) on Thursday night in the second round of the 1A NCHSAA playoffs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 63, Voyager Academy 50: while it wasn’t the cleanest game the No. 15 Pirates (17-9) have played this season, they never trailed in their first round game of the 1A NCHSAA playoffs.
The No. 18 Vikings (13-8) played the role of chaser the entire way.
“Survived,” Perquimans head coach Colin Woodley said.
After a Voyager Academy miss to begin the game, Perquimans senior A’marion Hunter found fellow senior Kameron Hall on the right side of the perimeter for a 3-pointer and the game’s first points.
From there, Tuesday’s opening quarter had a hectic pace to it as there were several scrambles for the ball and players were up and down the court as quickly as possible.
By the end of it, Perquimans found itself on top 16-10 with seven points coming from Hall and four from junior Jahsiah Felton.
The lead stayed the same by halftime as the Pirates went into the locker room up 27-21 with eight free throws made to just two field goals converted in the second quarter by the home team.
“I felt we were doing well against their zone at first,” Woodley said. “We were executing. The problem was we just couldn’t get away from them. We started off in man, then we switched to the 1-3-1 (zone), but they were getting good looks out of it, so we ended up playing man for most of the second half.”
In that second half, Voyager Academy came out looking for its opportunity to make a run and possibly get its first lead of the game.
They opened it on a small 5-1 run to get within 28-26 on a basket from Ryan Mottola, free throw from Trey Turner and layup from Nate Kornegay.
The Vikings crowd in attendance could feel the momentum shifting after Kornegay’s basket and an ensuing Perquimans travel with 4:05 left in the third quarter. Woodley did too as he called a timeout.
It seemed to do the trick as any momentum Voyager Academy had went right back to the Pirates.
Out of the timeout, the Pirates’ Tre’Quan Griffin blocked Kyle Dickens and went down the floor for a layup and a 30-26 lead.
Soon after that, Perquimans was up 34-26 after a quick 6-0 run that was capped off by a Nasir Parker basket thanks to a Hall offensive rebound and assist, and a Hunter layup in quick transition with 2:55 left in the period.
“I basically told the guys, ‘That’s their run. Relax. Run your sets. We’ve been here before,’” Woodley said, about the mid-quarter timeout. “Like I said, senior leadership is a key with this team. They stayed focused and were able to get back on track.”
Perquimans’s lead was up to 39-32 at the end of the quarter and after a stretch of six missed free throws at one point, Hunter and Hall combined for six made in a row in the fourth quarter to get their lead to 49-35 with 4:48 left.
The Pirates’ largest lead was 53-37 as the Vikings never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Hall led the No. 15 seed with 20 points and went nine-for-11 at the foul line, while Hunter scored 14 and made 10-of-15 free throws. Felton and Parker both contributed nine points in the win.
Perquimans now goes on the road to face No. 2 Wilson Prep (19-5) in Thursday’s second round of the 1A playoffs.
“We know what we’re up against,” Woodley said. “It’s the playoffs. Like I told the guys, this is what you live for. You’re in the playoffs, you have a chance, so let’s go down there and play ball.”