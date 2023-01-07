BARCO — A game between two teams both searching for their first Northeastern Coastal Conference win of the season on their fourth try went down to the wire Friday night.
And then some.
The Currituck Knights and John A. Holmes Aces boys’ basketball teams needed two overtimes to decide the winner and by the end of it, the Aces came out on top 71-65 in a contest that never saw them lead in regulation.
“They grinded it out,” John A. Holmes head coach Matt Goetsch said. “We weren’t hitting shots and they just kept playing and playing hard. It wasn’t our best out there, but they played hard and that’s something to be said because we haven’t been able to say that all throughout the year.”
Edenton (6-6, 1-4 NCC) had to work back from multiple double-digit deficits to get into the extra time on Friday.
To start, Currituck (5-6, 0-4 NCC) scored eight unanswered to go up 13-5 late in a first quarter it left leading 13-6.
That lead grew to a game-high 12 points at 23-11 with 2:48 left in the half thanks to a Damien Hicks jumper, an underneath basket from Ed Bailey and a triple from Malcolm Cowell for seven straight points.
The Aces got back within 23-16 at halftime, but the Knights were hot to start the second half to keep their distance.
Combined, the teams started out 4-for-4 from the field in the third quarter as Edenton sank both 3-point attempts from Jonathan Spears and Ireal Hills to get within 27-22, but Currituck stayed hotter longer out of the half.
The Knights were 5-for-5 themselves to begin the period with three of them coming from freshman Jamie Dance who led the home team with 16 points. The opening stretch put Currituck up 33-22 with 5:14 left in the quarter.
But Edenton fought back with another Hills triple the next time down the court and a basket while getting fouled later to make it 33-27.
It was the beginning of a 13-3 run to close out the quarter as Currituck only had one field goal in the final five minutes of the period and two Divon Ward free throws with six seconds left helped the Aces get within 36-35.
“We didn’t contain the paint like we should’ve in the second half,” Currituck head coach Byron Powell said. “We did a great job of it in the first half, but we didn’t contain it in the second half.”
Still, Currituck yet again found control of the game in the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to start it.
It began in the opening seconds with a Hicks layup, continued with an R.J. Seymore 3-pointer and a Walter three-point play after a great spin move and pass from Christopher Iorio, and ended with a Seymore layup with 5:50 to go to put the Knights up 46-35.
Hills, who finished with an Edenton-high 17 points, answered with a triple and while Morgan did the same for Currituck to make it 49-38 with 4:50 to go, the Aces started to make a comeback that they’d finally finish.
Edenton went on a 12-2 run, closed out by a Naijhir White 3-pointer with 1:06 left to go, to get within 51-50.
Hicks would give Currituck a 53-50 lead with a baseline layup with 30 seconds left.
Then, after an Aces timeout and the Knights guarding against a potential game-tying 3, White took the easy basket with a wide-open layup up the middle for a 53-52 score with five seconds left.
Goetsch called another timeout after the basket and coming out of it, Currituck suffered a costly turnover.
Inbounding the ball from underneath their own basket, Seymore threw it down the right side of the court to Dance, but the ball sailed out of bounds thus giving the ball back to Edenton underneath the Currituck basket with the same 5.5 seconds remaining.
On the ensuing play with a made shot all but meaning a win, Hills drew a foul and went to the free-throw line with 1.8 seconds to go.
He missed the first free throw but with the Currituck student section loud, Hills made the second to tie the game 53-53 and force overtime.
“We dug ourselves a hole and the mindset was, ‘Hey, just one possession at a time. We can’t worry about getting the 11 points back, we have to go one at a time,’” Goetsch said. “So they just kept clawing.”
Powell pointed to free-throw shooting needing to be better.
Hicks drew first blood in overtime making one of two foul shots 35 seconds into the four-minute period, but Edenton answered with a Jailen Smith 3-pointer with 35 seconds later for the Aces’ first lead of the game at 56-54.
Their lead reached 58-54 on a Hills layup with 2:15 to go, but the Knights knotted it back up with two made free throws from Hicks and 2-of-4 free throws made from Dance.
Dance tied it 58-58 with one minute left. Edenton missed its final two shots of the period and Currituck missed two free throws with a chance to win it with eight seconds left.
A Smith half-court heave for Edenton at the buzzer was no good as the night continued.
Tay Williams broke a 61-61 tie for the Aces after an offensive rebound turned into two points with 2:10 to go and that proved to be the last time a tie would be broken.
Edenton held on the rest of the way hitting eight of 10 foul shots to close out the 71-65 victory.
“I’m just so proud of the way the guys grinded it out,” Goetsch said. “The guys played so hard. If we play hard like that, I think we compete with a lot of people.”
Edenton goes to First Flight next on Tuesday, while Currituck still searches for its first NCC win of the season at Pasquotank the same night.
“This (loss) puts us at the bottom (of the standings),” Powell said, “but we have to see everybody again and they’ll get our best shot every single night.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Currituck 31, John A. Holmes 29: The Lady Knights (5-6, 3-1 NCC) trailed for the majority of Friday night’s home game against the Lady Aces (6-6, 1-3 NCC) but got a spark from Annabelle O’Donnell in the third quarter.
O’Donnell, one of Currituck’s top scorers, who had been held scoreless in the first half, finally got on the board with a layup to get the Lady Knights within 21-20 with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
Chloe Chappell responded for Edenton with a triple to make it 24-20, but O’Donnell hit a long jumper the next time down the floor and a triple with two seconds left to give Currituck its first lead of the game at 25-24.
“Second half, I just got more comfortable, more confident, and just left it all out on the floor,” O’Donnell said.
“She has a knack for coming up with a big play, big shot, when we need it,” Currituck head coach Donnie Sellers added.
Her seven straight points, her only points of the game, to help Currituck take the lead followed teammate Octavia Everette, another top scorer for the Lady Knights, who scored eight of previous nine Currituck points to keep the home team afloat.
Edenton retook a 27-25 lead with 6:02 left in the game thanks to an earlier Liza Bond basket and a free throw from Chappell, but Currituck tied it with a Kaya Anderson floater with 4:30 left and took the lead again thanks to an Everette steal and fastbreak layup to make it 29-27 with more than two minutes left.
The Lady Aces immediately re-tied it with a quick transition basket from Ellie Spear.
Currituck called a timeout with 2:06 left and out of it was one more Everette floater to take the lead for good at 31-29 with 1:47 to go. Everette finished with a team-high 15 points
Neither team would score again.
Edenton had started the game off well with a 9-2 run in the first three minutes.
The Lady Aces led 10-6 after one and eventually led 19-11 before leading 19-14 at halftime.
Head coach Brian Chappell noted that Thursday’s practice was the first one in a month he had the whole team there for and he was pleased with the defensive effort while they’ll go back to work offensively at next practice.
Chloe Chappell led the road team with 13 points.