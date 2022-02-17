BARCO — The Currituck boys’ basketball team solved the Manteo defensive zone and topped the Redskins by the final score of 61-49 in the first round of the Northeastern Coastal Conference Tournament. The game was played Tuesday evening before a large crowd, and a very vocal student section, at the Currituck home gymnasium.
The No. 4 Knights (13-10) got double-digit scoring from three key players: Carmillo Burton (17), Tre Harris (16), and Damien Hicks (13), to surge past Manteo who had the lead for most of the first half. A 24-point final quarter enabled the home team to secure the victory down the stretch.
Currituck struggled to score early. A tight Manteo zone defense would not allow entry passes, and the Knights were not hitting their outside shots. They scored five points in the first quarter, three points from K.J. Skinner, and a single basket by Burton. The Redskins got six points from guard Kenyen Conti to lead the Redskins to a 12-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Currituck reversed the situation in the second frame when they scored 20 points while limiting Manteo to just eight markers. Knight forward Damien Hicks, who sometimes can carry the team with an explosive offensive streak, was at his best with five field goals in the quarter. It started when he scored on an out-of-bounds play, and then went the distance after a steal. His third bucket came off a great pass from Burton, and then later he hit a floater in the lane. The last basket came on a perfect pass from junior Jamareon Flowers.
Burton had six points in the quarter which included a 3-pointer from the right wing. The Currituck bench played a big part in the turnaround. Tanner Dowdey scored a layup off a perfect pass from Walter Bailey who later connected on a jump shot from 10 feet to help the cause. The Knights tied the contest at 14-14 at the 3:06 mark, and then surged ahead. A 3-pointer at the buzzer by Manteo forward Jack Cook cut the Currituck lead to 25-20 at the end of the first half.
The Redskins (12-10) started the second half with a 6-0 run to retake the lead, but Currituck would settle down. Coach Byron Powell made a subtle switch to the Knight offensive attack, moving center Tre Harris from down low to the high post. From there, Harris could take a pass and kick out the ball, or make his own move to the hoop. The change got the big guy going and he had his first two baskets in the quarter. Luke Morgan knocked home a 3-pointer from the right corner, and Burton scored twice as Currituck held a six point lead 37-31 at the last break.
Harris scored on a drive down the lane, and Ed Bailey a basket on an offensive rebound follow, but Manteo shaved the Knight lead to 43-39 at the 4:28 mark. The Redskins went into a full-court press, but Currituck was able to handle the pressure. Knight guards, especially Burton, were able to break through and give Currituck 3-1 and 3-2 advantages in the front court. Harris took the ball aggressively to the hoop scoring 12 points in the final quarter, three of the baskets on slam dunks. Hicks got into the high wire act with a dunk of his own as Currituck pulled away for the victory.
After the game, Harris, whose primary responsibility is defense and rebounding, was happy to get the offensive opportunities.
“Getting the ball on the high post helped,” said the 6’ 6” center. “I could see the floor better, and had more room to drive or pass. And, yes, the wide open dunks always feel good.”
“Tre had a good time out there,” said coach Powell, “and he did a great job on the defensive end. Manteo has three guys in their front court that are 6’ 4’’ to 6’ 6”, and he held his own with those guys. We again played good man-to-man defense. They had success early, but we concentrated on their hot shooters No. 4 and 5 (Conti and Will Waughtel), and made other players handle the ball, and we did a good job of stopping the ball in their transition game. Then in the fourth quarter we executed and broke their press.”
Conti led Manteo with 15 points followed by Cook with 10, and Amayas Kenyon with eight points. Morgan followed his three teammates with six points for Currituck.
The Knights were scheduled to play in a conference semifinal game against No. 1 First Flight, 7 p.m. at Hertford County High School Wednesday.