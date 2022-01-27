CAMDEN — Tuesday night’s Northeastern Coastal Conference rivalry game could not have gotten off to a better start for the away Currituck boys’ basketball team.
The Knights scored the game’s first 14 points, earned a game-high 18-point lead and went into halftime up 15.
But their night got a little more challenging as the Camden Bruins put together a much improved second half before Currituck managed to survive for a 59-56 victory in an overtime thriller.
“(Camden) got hot,” first-year Currituck varsity head coach Byron Powell said. “The biggest thing for us is we had to weather the storm, which we did. We held our composure and just kept on going.”
The Knights (8-8, 4-4 NCC) went into halftime up 27-12 and looking like the far better prepared team in those first 16 minutes.
Camden (9-7, 3-4 NCC) didn’t put points on the board until a Brayson Harrell 3-pointer exactly six minutes into the game made it 14-3.
The Bruins, who were adamant about shooting triples all throughout the game, were able to get themselves briefly back into the contest with two more 3-pointers from Brett Mansfield and Jordan Cooper to make it 14-9 before the end of the first quarter, but Currituck regained control quickly.
A 17-9 end-of-first-quarter lead for the Knights soon turned into a 27-9 advantage before a Cooper three finally gave Camden its only points of the second quarter seven minutes in to end another long 13-0 Currituck run.
“We were horrible in the first half,” Camden head coach Mark Harnly said. “That’s not the guys I want to coach. I told them I want to coach the guys that came out of the locker room at halftime.”
Despite Currituck quickly getting another 18-point lead in the opening minute of the second half, the Bruins found their game and made a push that eventually gave them a momentary lead.
Triples from seniors Andre Barnett and Isaiah Hill, followed by an Austin Weddle basket, gave Camden an 8-0 run to cut its deficit in half and put it in single digits at 32-23 nearly halfway into the third quarter.
A layup from Charlie Pippen and another 3 from Barnett, who led the home team with 18 points, after a Currituck basket finished off 13-2 run to get within 34-28 five minutes in as the Bruins were able to finish the third quarter within 39-32, half of what they faced at halftime.
Down 43-37 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Camden freshman Xzavior Wiggins hit a 3 and Barnett stole the ball on the next Knights possession to end up with a fastbreak layup and a made free throw to tie the game 43-43 with 2:40 remaining.
After Currituck took the lead back with Carmillo Burton free throws on the next possession, Camden took its only lead of regulation with a Pippen triple to make it 46-45 Bruins.
As Camden had the momentum for much of the second half, it was Burton who helped keep the Knights upright.
The senior immediately hit a floater on Currituck’s next possession to retake the lead and hit three more free throws down the stretch as part of seven straight Knights points scored by him.
Burton’s last two of the seven straight were free throws to put Currituck back on top 50-48 with 40 seconds to go. The guard finished with a team-high 18 points.
“(Burton’s) my lone senior that’s played four years of varsity basketball,” Powell said. “So he understands in those close moments, I want the ball in his hands.”
Camden still had life at the end of regulation as a key offensive rebound by junior Romeo Paxton turned into two points to get the Bruins back within 51-50 with four seconds left.
An immediate foul put Currituck’s Damien Hicks at the line with 3.5 seconds left. Hicks, who scored 16 in the Knights’ win, missed the front end at the line but made the second one for a two-point lead.
The Bruins then inbounded the ball to Barnett, who stormed down the right side of the court, got a layup off just in time and sent the game to overtime.
“One of the things we go by with him is, ‘The first four seconds of every possession is yours,’” Harnly said. "'I want the ball up the floor and you get four seconds’ and I think there were 3.6 seconds left. He’s a dog. He goes out defends the ball, plays 30 minutes a night. He’s a tough little rascal.”
Neither team could separate themselves in the extra period as two baskets from Pippen, who gave Camden nine points in their effort, put the Bruins on top two different times with the last one putting Camden up 56-54 with two minutes to go.
But Tanner Dowdy one-upped Barnett for Tuesday night’s biggest shot of the game as the Currituck senior hit a 3-pointer from the side to give the Knights a 57-56 lead on the next possession.
“We call (Dowdy) ‘Quiet Money,’” Powell said. “He shows no expression, but he plays with a lot of fire on the inside. So for him to have that instinct, he was not shy about pulling the trigger. For him to know that he could take that shot, I’m glad that he took it and he’s showing more confidence in himself.”
Camden had five more possessions with the opportunity to at least tie the game, including an off halfcourt shot at the end from Barnett, but the Bruins were unable to put more points on the board after Dowdy’s shot.
With the win, the Knights swept Camden in their regular season series with two wins by a combined seven points. It also pushes the Knights to a .500 record both overall and in conference.
“We’re getting stronger on the defensive side and we’re starting to see more shots fall in,” Powell said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camden 32, Currituck 29: A low scoring affair turned into a game of runs in the final quarter of Tuesday night’s game in Camden.
The Lady Bruins (6-7, 2-4 NCC) held a slim 22-21 lead at home heading into the fourth quarter before Currituck (4-10, 1-6 NCC) went on a run that included some help from consecutive Camden mistakes.
Sophomore Eboni Bailey hit a jumper on Currituck’s first possession of the quarter for a 23-22 lead and two minutes later, freshman Savannah Banks intercepted a Camden pass for a fastbreak layup and a 25-22 lead.
The Lady Bruins’ turnover was the first of six straight from them as the Lady Knights finished off an 8-0 run in that span with another Banks basket and a jumper from Annabelle O’Donnell to make it 29-22.
Camden coach Rick Heckler called a timeout following O’Donnell’s basket with 4:06 left and it seemed to do the trick for the Lady Bruins as sophomore Faith Underwood hit her first of two 3-pointers in the quarter to get within four with 3:37 to go.
Tessa Dodson, another sophomore, and freshman Aaliyah Anderson eventually followed with layups as Camden tied it up 29-29 with 1:25 to go.
With one minute left, Underwood sank another triple to give the Lady Bruins a 32-29 lead. It was the final basket of the game as Camden finished the game on a 10-0 run.
“Just kept battling because we were still in the game,” Heckler said. “You can never quit and this team doesn’t. That’s been the mark of this team.”
For Currituck, head coach Anthony Cowell pointed to the inexperience of many of his girls not having played varsity before as a reason the final minutes collapsed on them.
“We started rushing and started overthinking things,” Cowell said. “We just made some bad decisions with the ball and we rushed ourselves. That’s all it was.”
He acknowledged that the Lady Knights played better against Camden Tuesday than the first time when they lost by eight and that weekly, the team is getting better.
The Lady Bruins were led by Dodson’ 12 points, as she hit two 3-pointers in the first first quarter, and senior Kennedy Lighty’s nine points.
Currituck was led by O’Donnell’s 10 points and Banks’s eight points.