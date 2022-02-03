BARCO – Currituck High School (5-10, 2-6 Northeastern Coastal Conference) survived a dramatic fourth quarter comeback by John A. Holmes (5-14, 3-7 NCC) to defeat the lady Aces by the final score of 53-43 at the Knights gymnasium Tuesday night.
Down by 21 points to start the last frame, Edenton went on a 16-2 run to nearly overtake the home team. However, Currituck regained their poise, and played better down the stretch to earn their second conference victory.
“We have a very young team, only one senior,” said Currituck coach Anthony Cowell. “Young players have trouble at times controlling their emotions, especially when things start to go wrong. This is a struggle. We have been working on our composure, poise, and patience in games. “
The Knights started strong posting a 16-point first quarter. Riley Parker had four points; and Savannah Banks, Octavia Everette, and Eboni Bailey each had 3-point shots as Currituck opened an 11 point lead.
Currituck was even stronger on offense in the second frame with a 17-point production. Smooth-shooting Annabelle O’Donnell scored on a variety of shots which included two 3-pointers as the junior posted 10 points in the period. Edenton improved on offense led by six points from shooting guard Sydney Spears, and three points from Dymon Rankins who was working hard on the boards. Nevertheless, the Aces were in a deep hole. trailing 33-16 at the half.
The Knights would increase their lead in the third quarter, and appeared to have put the game out of reach at 46-25. Parker and O’Donnell had four points each, and Currituck made seven of ten free throw attempts in the period. Spears continued to carry the scoring load for Edenton with five points, supported by four points by Kaci Drew who was a tireless rebounder and defender all game long.
The game seemed to be well in hand, but the Aces were not quitting. They ramped up the press they had been using to another level of energy. Forcing mistakes and turnovers, Edenton scored the first nine points of the quarter, before their run was stopped by a basket by Banks. Spears had two more 3-pointers, and Drew two more field goals as the Aces would score seven more unanswered to close the Currituck lead to 48-41.
A time out helped the Knights who got a Parker free throw, and two foul shots by O’Donnell to push their lead back up to 51-41. The Aces got a basket by Amanda Turner, but they could get no closer as the game clock expired.
“Yes, our pressure and trapping was effective in the fourth quarter, “ said Holmes coach Brian Chappell. “We almost came back.”
“Our defense was the key,” said Currituck coach Cowell. “ I tell them you can rest on offense, but never on defense. We have had a lot of players out with illness. We are just now getting the whole team together, getting our legs back, and playing much better.”
Spears was tops for Edenton, and took game high honors with 21 points. Next on the score sheet was Drew with nine and Rankins with seven points. O’Donnell, with her outstanding shooting night, led Currituck with 19 points. She was followed by Parker with 12, and Bailey with 10 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Currituck 55, John A. Holmes 51: Currituck (9-8, 5-4 NCC) earned its second straight conference win by overtaking John A. Holmes (5-15, 2-9 NCC) Tuesday night in Barco. The victory gives the Knights a winning record, both overall, and in conference play. Despite a very strong effort, the Aces continue to struggle in close contests.
This matchup had competitive intensity throughout and it was apparent to all in at the Currituck gymnasium that the outcome wouldn’t be decided until the final moments. The well-played game lived up to the effort by both teams.
The first quarter showcased tight zone defenses by both teams and resulted in an 11-11 deadlock at the first break. Edenton got an early 3-pointer from guard Kiyon Boston, and two transition baskets from forward Devondre Bridgett to lead the Aces. Currituck got their own 3-pointer from Damien Hicks, who added another field goal for a five point quarter.
The second quarter saw the Aces grab the lead on a 3-point shot by Matt Winborne, and a steal and breakaway basket by Naijhar White. Holmes increased their advantage to 18-13 at 4:35 left when forward Taysean Williams scored on a strong left-handed jump hook in the paint. The very active Hicks kept the Knights close with two more 3-pointers, and Ed Bailey came off the bench to contribute a natural three point play near the end of the quarter. At the buzzer, Quan Twine knocked in a 35 foot jumper to give Holmes the lead 30-26 at halftime.
The third period was another defensive battle as both teams struggled to score when their opponent had settled into their zone defense. Currituck guard Carmillo Burton began to assert himself. The senior had a steal that he converted into a layup score, and made 3-4 foul shots which gave the Knights a one point lead late in the period. However, Edenton senior Twine converted another 3-pointer from the right wing to keep the Aces in front 38-36 at the final break.
Burton followed up his 5-point third quarter with a brilliant performance in the final eight minutes. His 3-pointer from the left wing was followed by a trey from Luke Morgan as Currituck took the lead at 43-41. In transition, Burton pulled up from just right of the key and hit his second three of the quarter to give the Knights their biggest lead of the night at 48-41. Just over a minute later, Burton scored on an out-of-bounds play, and Currituck had a nine-point lead with three minutes left in the game.
The Aces regrouped, and made a strong run. Ireal Hills swished a corner three, and moments later scored on a strong drive to the basket. Winborne connected with his jump shot, and the score was 53-51 with 15 ticks left on the clock. Going for the steal, Edenton fouled Burton who made the first free throw, his ninth point of the quarter. Last ditch shots did not fall for the Aces, and Tre Harris made a foul shot for the final margin as time expired.
Currituck coach Byron Powell was pleased with the way his team handled themselves, their defensive effort, and performance down the stretch.
“(Edenton was) comfortable shooting from about two feet behind the three point line so we stretched them out a little farther with our 1-3-1 zone. The game was well played by both teams, with not many turnovers. Yes, Burton was our leader in the fourth quarter. The best thing I liked was that he wanted the ball in his hands to make plays when it really counted.”
Holmes coach Matt Goetsch was disappointed with the close loss, but not with the effort.
“We played hard the entire game, and that is important because in some games our effort dropped when we got behind,” Goetsch said. “We moved the ball well against their zone, but we missed too many layups when we got inside. That and missed free throws.”
Burton led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Hicks with 15. Winborne led Edenton with 11, followed by Bridgett with 10, and Twine with eight points.