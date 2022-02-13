HERTFORD — After falling behind early, the Perquimans High School girls' basketball team made some astute defensive adjustments and rallied past conference opponent Riverside-Martin for a 61-40 victory.
The game was played on senior night Friday at the Pirates' gymnasium in Hertford. It was the regular season finale for the Lady Pirates (18-3, 8-2 Four Rivers Conference), who earned a bye as the second seed in the conference tournament which will be held this week.
Upset-minded Riverside (6-13, 4-6 FRC) started strongly behind the sharpshooting of their outstanding point guard Kearykwah Jones. The senior had seven points in the opening quarter which included a 3-pointer at the buzzer from way beyond the arc.
She was supported with two baskets by Jermaria Brown, and an old-fashioned 3-point play accomplished by Bailey Hughes.
Jada Modlin kept Perquimans in the game with a 3-pointer from the left corner and another basket, but the Pirates trailed 18-10 at the first break.
Jones opened the second quarter with her second three and the Knights had a double-digit lead. That advantage was increased to 24-12 when Brown connected from long range.
However, the Pirates settled down after a timeout and went on an 8-0 run fueled by three field goals from the senior leader Modlin. Perquimans would get late baskets from Jaslyn Holley and Lailana Harris, and a free throw by G'Nasia Moore to cut the Riverside lead to 28-25 at halftime.
"We talked about keeping the ball out of the hands of (Jones), " said Perquimans coach Aaron Burke. "We moved our defense out a little to try and deny her the ball, or if she had it, to make her give it up before she had an open shot. And then we upped our pressure on the other guards who were not as good at handling the ball."
The strategy clicked in the third quarter as Perquimans started with an 11-0 run, and outscored the Knights 17-5 to take a 42-33 lead at the final break. Crishya Sellers gave Perquimans their first lead with two free throws on her way to an eight point quarter as the Lady Pirates forced turnovers that they converted into transition baskets.
Perquimans did not let up in the final quarter as they started with an 8-0 run. Five different players posted points led by six from Modlin who scored in every quarter and led the Pirates with 21 points. Holley and Sellers had four points each in the final frame, and Jtia Watson kept coming up with strong rebounds to limit the Riverside attempts.
On the night that the senior players were honored, coach Burke had positive comments, especially for his four-year starter Modlin.
"Jada is unselfish," he said. "She knew we needed her experience and leadership. She never forces shots, but lets the game come naturally. She has been great all year in settling down our young guards, and doing whatever we needed at the time to win games. Hats off to our seniors. they were so important not just in games, but in practice every day with their leadership, and setting the example."
Riverside was led by Jones with 21 points to share game-high honors with Modlin. Next for the Knights was Brown with 11. Freshman Sellers posted 16 points for Perquimans, followed by Harris with eight, and Holley with six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 67, Williamston-Riverside 51: Perquimans (14-8, 9-5 FRC) outscored conference-foe Riverside-Martin (10-13, 7-7 FRC) in every quarter, and broke open a close game in the second half, to defeat the Knights. The victory Friday night at the Pirates' gymnasium secured the No. 2 seed for Perquimans in the Four Rivers Conference tournament which begins this week.
The Pirates got contributions from their entire roster as nine different players scored, led by the senior trio of Nasir Parker, A'marion Hunter, and Kameron Hall. Parker was dominant inside with 19 points and 14 rebounds. The lightning quick Hunter followed with 17 points, nine assists, and three steals, and Kameron Hall, always active on both ends of the floor, had 10 points, five rebounds, and four steals.
Perquimans excelled in all areas of the performance to stop Riverside, who had beaten the Pirates a week earlier by the narrow margin of 74-69.
"We played one of our most complete games of the season, " said Perquimans coach Colin Woodley, "especially on defense. They have some good 3-point shooters, and they like to drive the ball, and then kick it out to those players for the open shots. We really did a good job with our zone limiting their success on what they wanted to do. Our defense produced offense in transition, deflecting passes and steals, and we finished well at the rim on breaks."
The Pirates led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter. Senior Angelo Moxley got them started with a 3-pointer from the corner, and their final points before the break came on a basket by senior D.J. James off a bullet pass from Hunter. The Knights stayed close with 3-pointers from Tyler Whitehurst and Darius Lewis.
The Perquimans defense was even better in the second period, holding Riverside to just eight points. Parker had two field goals, the first on a brilliant no-look pass from Hunter, and Jahsiah Felton had three points. A late drive by Hall put the Pirates up 24-17 at the half.
Hunter led Perquimans with nine points in the third quarter. His full-court game was evident as he scored on a stop and pop jumper in the lane, and then later went the length of the court for a layup. He was fouled on the drive and made the free throw for the natural three point play.
His last points before the break were produced by his quick hands. His steal in open court resulted in a breakaway basket.
Parker continued to assert himself down low. Riverside had no answer as the senior scored three baskets on putbacks, and power moves inside. Senior guard Saquaon Kearse had three points as Perquimans opened a 14-point lead, 44-30 at the final break.
Riverside tried to mount a comeback in the last eight minutes, posting 21 points in the quarter. However, Perquimans was even better. They broke the Knights' pressure and posted 23 points in the final period. Parker continued to dominate with seven more points, followed by Hunter and Hall with four each.
The Knights were led in scoring by Whitehurst with 19 points, followed by Lewis with 14, and Jaah Basnight with 11.
Seven senior players were honored on their last regular season game for Perquimans, led by Hunter, who topped 1000 points in his Pirate career.
"These seniors are a special group, a pleasure to coach," said Woodley. "They provided leadership on the floor, but also every day in practice."