Northeastern’s TyQuan Harney (with ball) goes toward the basket during the Eagles’ 56-53 win over Red Springs in a 2A NCHSAA first-round state playoff game, Tuesday at Northeastern High School.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Tuesday’s home 2A NCHSAA first-round state playoff game against Red Springs looked destined to be the third overtime game the Northeastern boys were going to play in the span of one week, but then the ball found Xavier McNeal’s hands.

The extra four minutes were not needed as McNeal knocked down a triple with less than one second to go to give the No. 14 Eagles a 56-53 victory over the No. 19 Red Devils.