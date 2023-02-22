Tuesday’s home 2A NCHSAA first-round state playoff game against Red Springs looked destined to be the third overtime game the Northeastern boys were going to play in the span of one week, but then the ball found Xavier McNeal’s hands.
The extra four minutes were not needed as McNeal knocked down a triple with less than one second to go to give the No. 14 Eagles a 56-53 victory over the No. 19 Red Devils.
It completed a comeback win that saw Northeastern down 10 in the second half.
No. 14 Northeastern boys erase a 10-point third quarter deficit, top No. 19 Red Springs 56-53 in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs on this last-second 3 from Xavier McNeal.#NENCSportspic.twitter.com/CZRnOdNVwg
“Fight to the end, that’s how you get a win,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said.
The Eagles (16-9) found themselves down 43-33 nearly halfway through the third quarter, moments after an 11-0 run by Red Springs (17-10), that began in the first half, ended.
Initially, Northeastern trailed 18-11 after one quarter thanks to a 10-0 run by the Red Devils before a 35-31 halftime deficit that was closed out by a four-point play from Red Springs’ Jaylen Sturdivant. Sturdivant recorded 25 of his 27 total points in the first half alone.
The Eagles were able to claw back a little from the 10-point margin starting with a Jayden Alexander triple and after a one-minute, 55-second possession from Red Springs ended without points, McNeal knocked down a 3 to make it 43-39 with just under two minutes left in the third.
Those two 3-pointers sparked 16 straight points for the Eagles to steal all momentum away from the Red Devils.
TyQuan Harney continued the run by finding Tyell Saunders with a pass for a backdoor layup to give the game a 43-41 margin after three quarters.
Saunders again laid one up 18 seconds into the fourth to tie it and Harney did the same a minute later to take a 45-43 lead. The 16-0 run ended on baskets from McNeal and Alexander to put the Eagles up six, 49-43, with 5:46 remaining.
Red Springs turned the ball over on seven of nine possessions in that span.
“The defensive momentum changed the game,” Nixon said. “We did a better job of trapping on the ball, a couple transition points helped because we’re a transition team. I think when we went man-to-man full court, trapping the ball a little bit more, it kind of turned the game around.”
Red Springs ended a six-plus minute scoring drought with a Makhi Arthur layup with 5:30 left and got back within one on a Kohnner Oxendine triple 90 seconds later to make it 49-48.
Harney then hit a shot while getting fouled to make it 51-48 with 3:04 left, but Oxendine again connected from beyond the arc to tie it 51-51 with two minutes left.
After a missed shot on Northeastern’s next possession, Red Springs slowed the game down, purposefully keeping possession as long as possible.
The Red Devils, without making a real attempt at scoring, held the ball for nearly 50 seconds until Harney pounced and stole the ball for a fastbreak layup to make it 53-51 Eagles with 40 seconds left.
Still, free throws from Arthur tied the game with 26 seconds left.
Northeastern used up the next nine seconds before Nixon called a timeout.
Out of it, Harney received the inbound pass and kept his position, dribbling, at the top left corner of the half court until about six seconds remaining.
There, he decided to run to his right along the 3-point line, and hand it back to McNeal at the right elbow. McNeal, open, nailed the 3-pointer for the win.
“I pretty much knew it was going in because it felt good off my hands,” McNeal said.
Red Springs was granted a timeout with 0.4 seconds left on the clock, but a desperation heave proved unsuccessful.
Saunders led the home team with 19 points followed by Harney’s 14 and McNeal’s 13.
Now, Northeastern moves on to the second round.
The Eagles will head to No. 3 Hertford County, which knocked Northeastern out in last year’s second round, on Thursday.
This time, Northeastern, which is 0-4 against the Bears this season, will try for a much better result than last week’s 40-point conference championship loss to their league rival.
“Purge the last episode we had with Hertford County and move forward,” Nixon said. “If we reflect back, we’ll have the same results. We move forward, we’ll have different results.”