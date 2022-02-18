Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending for the afternoon. Morning high of 68F with temps falling sharply to near 50. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
AHOSKIE — The Northeastern boys’ basketball team defeated the Hertford County Bears 73-68 in a Northeastern Coastal Conference semifinal game on Wednesday night.
The game, played on Hertford County’s home floor, was the fourth time the teams had met this season and it was the third time the No. 3 Eagles (17-5) came away with the win.
Northeastern jumped in front 25-15 by the end of the first quarter and maintained a similar distance by halftime with a 42-33 advantage.
With the Eagles leading 54-43 after three quarters, the Bears (18-6) were able to cut the deficit in half, but Northeastern ultimately held on for the five-point win.
The Eagles get to play Friday’s conference championship game in their home gym at 7:30 p.m. against No. 1 First Flight.
First Flight 71, Currituck 58: The No. 1 seed of the NCC Tournament avoided the upset bid from the No. 4 Knights (13-11) in overtime Wednesday night.
The Nighthawks (21-4), after losing a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter, dominated the overtime period 15-2.
Currituck managed to lead 16-13 after the opening quarter of the game before First Flight led 34-29 at halftime and 51-45 after three quarters.
Currituck senior Carmillo Burton scored a game-high 28 points as Ernest Harris also scored 20 points for the Knights.
First Flight was anchored by Isaac Dobie’s 27 points and Mason Dobie’s 22.
The Nighthawks now face Northeastern, which First Flight beat by 12 in both meetings the two teams had with each other during the regular season, in Elizabeth City Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 49, First Flight 48: The No. 2 Lady Eagles (17-3) survived Wednesday afternoon’s conference semifinal against the No. 3 Lady Nighthawks (16-6) at Hertford County.
Northeastern led 16-10 after the first quarter before First Flight cut it to 22-20 by halftime and 32-31 after the third quarter.
Both teams matched each other with a 17-17 fourth quarter as the Lady Eagles moved on to Friday night’s championship in their home gym.
Junior Aniyah Rainey scored 16 points for Northeastern with sophomore Jasmine Felton adding eight.
Hertford County 69, Manteo 60: The No. 1 overall seed of the girls’ NCC Tournament took care of business on their homecourt to advance to Friday night’s championship against Northeastern at Northeastern High School.