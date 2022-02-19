In the teams’ two regular season meetings, the First Flight boys’ basketball team defeated the Northeastern Eagles by a dozen both times on their way to a No. 1 seed in the Northeastern Coastal Conference Tournament and championship appearance.
But that championship appearance would be a third contest against the No. 3 Eagles and the preset championship location of Northeastern High School Friday helped give the team playing on their home floor an added boost.
Northeastern used the home crowd to its advantage, finally getting by the regular season conference champions with a tight 72-69 victory to win the Northeastern Coastal Conference Tournament.
“That’s the school morale, man,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said. “The energy. Always stress that energy is everything and that’s what the crowd had. It gave us life as well.”
The Eagles (18-5) managed to hold a lead from the final minutes of the first quarter all the way until the final minute of the game when First Flight’s Isaac Dobie hit free throws to briefly tie the game.
Northeastern started its hold of the game thanks to a 12-4 run to end the first quarter.
The Nighthawks (21-5), up five at one point in the early going, held a 12-8 lead four minutes in, before Eagles freshman Tyell Saunders hit his second 3-pointer of the game to make it 12-11 with three minutes left.
After Isaac Dobie put First Flight back up by three, Kaevon Freshwater had his first of several big offensive rebounds for the game on the other end for Northeastern, culminating in two points and a one-point deficit again.
Saunders then gave the Eagles their first lead on a layup to make it 15-14 with 2:10 to go in the opening period.
The lead switched teams again on a Cooper Hawk basket, but a Freshwater free throw tied it, another Saunders layup put Northeastern up and another Freshwater rebound-turned-basket had the Eagles up 20-16 after the first quarter.
Freshwater hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds, including a dominant 10 on the offensive side all night.
“Real big,” Nixon said. “He came up, showed up and showed out like he’s supposed to do.”
Saunders scored 13 of his team-high 26 points for the night in the first quarter as Freshwater had another putback layup on the second quarter’s opening possession for a six-point lead.
The second quarter was evenly played from there with separate 3-pointers from Nigel Kyger getting the Nighthawks back within one twice, but Northeastern was capable of answering back.
Kyger’s second triple to get First Flight within one put the score at 32-31 with 2:02 left in the half, but a corner 3-pointer and layup in the final minute from Saunders gave the Eagles a 37-31 lead at the break.
Nixon noted that his team, despite answering the Nighthawks on multiple occasions, was unable to really break free because foul trouble set back their aggressive man-to-man defense.
Still, Northeastern found its way to a 14-point 51-37 advantage thanks to an 11-0 run in the third quarter.
A Mason Dobie triple put First Flight within 40-37 early, but a Saunders layup started the run with E.J. Gatling creating a 3-point play after that and both hit layups to go up 12.
Freshwater, who finished with 21 points, had yet another putback for their final made field goal of the quarter with 3:20 left to cap off the 14 unanswered.
The Nighthawks weren’t being put away, however, as Isaac Dobie put the deficit back at single-digits, 52-44, making a buzzer-beating, beyond-half-court shot to end the period.
Dobie, who scored a game-high 34 points, followed that up by getting fouled on a 3-point attempt to open the fourth quarter and hitting all three.
After another Freshwater putback, Dobie sank another two free throws to stay within five. The Junior sank 13 of 15 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter alone.
The Eagles still found a way to keep their distance though for the time being with a 66-59 advantage after a Tyson Walton jumper with two minutes to go.
Hawk answered with a layup with 1:53 to go and Dobie picked a pass off for a fastbreak basket to get within 66-63 with 58 seconds to go.
A series of free throws later, Dobie had the game tied 67-67 with 32 seconds to go when Walton came through for the Eagles.
Saunders passed inside to Gatling, who found Walton in the corner for a 3-pointer and a 70-67 lead with 14 seconds to go. Walton finished with five points on two made field goals, both coming down the stretch in the final minutes.
“It was a confidence builder for him because the last couple games, he’d been kind of down,” Nixon said. “But this game he stepped up and did what he was supposed to do, what I know he was blessed to do.”
First Flight, with two more free throws, was within 70-69 with eight seconds left before Gatling, who finished with 14 points and 11 in the second half, sank a couple foul shots two seconds later.
A last-second 3-pointer from Mason Dobie was no good and the celebration in the Northeastern gym was on as students stormed the court.
“Expected,” Nixon, said of the win. “The way we prepare for teams in practice, I think tonight played like we practiced.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 61, Hertford County 40: A good start in the girls’ NCC Tournament Championship game for the No. 2 Lady Eagles (18-3) just kept getting better and better as the night went on against the No. 1 Lady Bears (21-3) Friday in the NHS gym.
Behind five points from sophomore Jasmine Felton and back-to-back made 3-pointers from the same spot on the left elbow from Jayla Brumsey, Northeastern stormed out to an 11-3 lead five minutes in and led 13-7 after the first eight minutes.
The Lady Eagles’ lead eventually reached 11 points late in the second quarter before two free throws with less than a second left from Hertford County’s Jaliyah Mitchell put it back to single-digits for a 31-22 difference at the half.
With it back down to single-digits, Hertford County made it a game again with Ashley Jenkins hitting a 3-pointer and Brooklyn White making a layup as Northeastern’s lead was trimmed to 31-27 two minutes into the third quarter.
Then, the Lady Eagles flipped the switch and completely took hold of the game, not allowing Hertford County to have a chance at getting back into the game.
“We held our composure,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said. “In basketball, teams are going to have runs. It’s how you can hold them off.”
The No. 2 seed held off the unbeaten regular season conference champions in a major way, answering with a 19-0 to finish the third quarter and lead 50-27.
Eight of those 19 points came from Felton, who finished with a game-high 26 points and 15 of that coming in the first half.
The sophomore has been one of the top scorers for the team all season.
“Once she really starts playing, y’all are going to see something,” Cherry said. “Right now, she’s probably only playing 40-50% right now. Jasmine’s got a whole repertoire to her game.”
Cherry noted that his team’s man defense was really effective and makes them “a hard team to beat.”
Hertford County had beaten them two out of three times this season as Cherry also noted the team figured out what to work on leading up to play the Lady Bears a fourth time.
Brumsey finished with 16 points and Aniyah Rainey contributed 10 for Northeastern.
The Lady Eagles will be taking a nine-game winning streak into their first state playoff appearance since 2004.
“It’s been a long time since they’ve been in, but we’re ready,” Cherry said.
Brackets for the boys' and girls' state playoffs are scheduled to be released Saturday afternoon.