The Pasquotank boys’ basketball team kept itself within striking distance down six points at halftime, but Northeastern ran away with it out of the break to win comfortably in a packed house on senior night 59-35.

“They listened to me in the locker room,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said about his team’s third quarter separation. “I ripped them. We came out and they believed in themselves like they’re supposed to. I have great kids, no problem kids, but they just need to learn how to cut it on and cut it off.”