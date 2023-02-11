The Pasquotank boys’ basketball team kept itself within striking distance down six points at halftime, but Northeastern ran away with it out of the break to win comfortably in a packed house on senior night 59-35.
“They listened to me in the locker room,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said about his team’s third quarter separation. “I ripped them. We came out and they believed in themselves like they’re supposed to. I have great kids, no problem kids, but they just need to learn how to cut it on and cut it off.”
It initially looked as if the Eagles (13-8, 10-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) would take full control of the game early with Tyell Saunders having a good start offensively to the game.
The Panthers (6-16, 1-13 NCC), behind a fastbreak dunk from Seth Evans and an Amari Downing free throw, led 3-2 2:19 in, but it was short lived with Saunders knocking down two free throws for a 4-3 Northeastern advantage.
Saunders then hit nothing but net on a 3-pointer from the right elbow the next time down the floor with 4:20 left for a 7-3 lead.
The sophomore point guard then got layups on two of the next three possessions to give Northeastern an 11-4 lead with 3:01 left in the opening quarter.
A triple from the top of the key by Jayden Alexander off a Tyquan Harney assist later made it 16-6 with 1:16 left.
That was the largest advantage of the first half for the Eagles as Pasquotank inched back in with an 8-1 run in the second quarter.
Good ball movement from Sincere William to James Lumsden resulted in the first four points of that run and a layup followed by a jumper from Downing closed it to make it 17-15 with 3:40 left in the half.
They turned the ball over on the next two possessions with a chance to potentially tie with a 3 and as a result, Harney gave the Eagles some breathing room with a layup to make it 20-15 with 2:40 left.
Northeastern went into the locker room with a 23-17 lead after a Xavier McNeal triple with 2:06 left in the second quarter.
But then the Eagles really got going in the second half as Unique Blount began it with a corner 3 after Pasquotank failed to inbound the ball to start the half thanks to a five-second violation.
Saunders and Harney added two-pointers before Alexander knocked down a triple to make it 33-17 on a 10-0 run to start the half just 2:45 into it.
“Going into the second half, we always tell them the first three minutes are going to determine the outcome of this basketball game,” Pasquotank head coach Robert Woodley said. “We didn’t handle their pressure. …We didn’t do a very good job of it and it snowballed on us.”
The 16-point separation eventually turned into a game-high 21 points a the time with Saunders, who led Northeastern with 19 points, hitting a layup to make it 42-21 with a minute remaining in the third.
The Panthers closed out the quarter with six straight points to go to the fourth down 15, 42-27, but the Eagles hit five of six free throws in the first 90 seconds of the last period to comfortably lead 47-27.
Sutton later had the exclamation point with a dunk in the final minute for the game-high 24-point lead at 59-35.
Following Saunders’ 19, Alexander finished with 14 points and Harney had 12.
Dowing led Pasquotank with 10 points with Lumsden adding eight.
The Panthers head into the upcoming week’s NCC Tournament on a 13-game losing streak. They’ll be the No. 8 seed playing at top-seed Hertford County on Tuesday.
Northeastern will get a home game in Tuesday’s first round as the No. 3 seed against the No. 6 seed, who at the time of this writing on Friday night, is either John A. Holmes or Currituck.
“We have a chance of winning the whole thing,” Nixon said about his team entering the conference tournament. “I think we just have to take it one game at a time.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 67, Pasquotank 6: The Lady Eagles (21-1, 14-0 NCC) finished the conference regular season unbeaten with Friday night’s rout of the Lady Panthers (0-22, 0-14 NCC).
Cierra Jones got the scoring started for Northeastern with a free throw 40 seconds in and Jasmine Felton scored the game’s first two field goals to make it 5-0.
Felton and Aniyah Rainey combined for 25 first-quarter points as Northeastern led 30-2 after eight minutes. Pasquotank’s only basket in that time came from Anylah Bowe, who made it 18-2 with 2:10 left.
Rainey sank a free throw the next time down the court and after a Lady Panthers turnover, she hit a 3-pointer.
It was her 10th point of the game to that point and appropriately as the only senior on senior night, it was also Rainey’s 1,000th career point in four varsity years with Northeastern.
Play was stopped for a couple minutes as the home crowd cheered for her.
“She’s special,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said.
Rainey joins Felton in the 1,000-point club. The junior reached the mark back on January 13 against Currituck.
“I have a good group of special girls,” Cherry said. “To have two girls in the same season get a thousand points, you don’t really hear that much.”
Felton and Rainey finished with 25 and 24 points, respectively, on the night as the Lady Eagles’ lead continued to grow to a 42-2 lead with 4:50 left in the first half.
It was a 60-4 lead after three quarters.
Sanai Alexander was the third leading scorer for Northeastern with eight points.
Bowe added a fourth-quarter basket for four total points for the Lady Panthers with Veychara Eley adding two foul shots in the third quarter.
The two teams will meet again at Northeastern on Tuesday for a first-round game of the NCC tournament. Northeastern is the top seed and Pasquotank is the lowest seed at No. 8.