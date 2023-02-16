Another day, another overtime game for the Northeastern boys’ basketball team in the Northeastern Coastal Conference tournament.
Just about 24 hours after the Eagles escaped John A. Holmes to win by 10 after an extra period, they managed to narrowly defeat the higher-seeded First Flight Nighthawks 61-60 in Wednesday night’s NCC semifinal on the Northeastern floor.
“It was awesome,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said. “We came into this game forgetting how we played yesterday. The guys’ hunger was there tonight.”
Looking to buck the trend of slow starts Nixon has acknowledged his team has had, the No. 3 Eagles (14-8) were in it from the start against a No. 2 First Flight (16-9) team in which they split the two-game regular season series.
The two teams were tied five times in the first quarter alone before Tyell Saunders free throws with 1:06 left gave Northeastern a 16-14 lead going into the second quarter.
It got better from there for the Eagles with a Saunders triple just 10 seconds into the next eight minutes and a Jayden Alexander floater with 6:55 left for a 21-14 Northeastern lead.
Tyjae Simpson and Alexander added two more baskets to close out an 11-2 run that gave the Eagles a 25-16 lead just over two minutes in.
Alexander scored nine points for the quarter including another 3-pointer and a fadeaway jumper, helping Northeastern to a 32-23 lead at the time.
The sophomore finished with 19 points in the game, 12 of which came before halftime.
“It was big,” Nixon said of his night. “Jayden, once he gets his confidence, he’s going to be one of the top guys in the league.”
Northeastern’s lead landed at 34-28 by halftime, but the Nighthawks came out of the break strongly.
A 9-2 run to begin the third quarter, ending on an Isaac Dobie basket while getting fouled, put First Flight back in front 37-36 just 2:56 in, but a 3 from Tyell Saunders and three-point play from Sayvion Saunders put the Eagles up 42-37 a few moments later.
Northeastern led just 45-44 after three quarters and Mason Dobie eventually came up with a three-point play with 2:02 left to give First Flight a 51-50 lead.
The Eagles, though, got a big-time 3-pointer from Xavier McNeal with 25 seconds left to lead 53-51.
Not calling a timeout, First Flight went down the court and Sayvion Saunders emphatically blocked a Mason Dobie shot down low with 6.7 seconds left.
The Nighthawks got another chance after a timeout, leading to a well-executed inbound play to Isaac Dobie, who found Eli Hawk at the basket. Hawk put the ball in to tie the game 53-53 with a second left to force overtime.
Hawk, who scored 17 points behind Isaac Dobie’s 23, was responsible for the first two baskets of the overtime period for First Flight as well.
Both shots inside, he gave the Nighthawks a 55-53 lead out of the game in the extra period and a 57-55 lead with 1:30 left.
Tyell Saunders answered on the ensuing possession with a 3 to give Northeastern a 58-57 lead and 20 seconds later, Alexander knocked down his own 3 for a 61-57 lead with 50 seconds left.
First Flight’s Burke Powers got the No. 2 seed within one on a 3 with 27 seconds left and with one last opportunity for the win, a Cameran Van Lunen 3 at the buzzer was no good.
With that, the Eagles withstood two straight days of overtime games to reach the NCC championship.
“It’s great experience to prepare us for the playoffs,” Nixon said.
They’ll face No. 1 Hertford County, who beat Manteo 67-41 in the late semifinal Wednesday, at Hertford County for the title on Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 69, Currituck 29: The No. 1 Lady Eagles (23-1) cruised to an NCC semifinal win on their home floor Wednesday afternoon against the No. 5 Lady Knights (10-13).
Azaria Gallop started the scoring with a layup for Northeastern just seconds into the contest and Savannah Banks answered on the other end about 45 seconds later to even it 2-2.
But the Lady Eagles quickly began to pull away with an Aniyah Rainey floater, a Jasmine Felton basket and a Rainey free throw on the next three possessions to make it 7-2.
It grew to 16-2 after three Currituck turnovers in quick succession turned into six points within 10 seconds for Northeastern.
Annabelle O’Donnell, who led the No. 5 seed with nine points followed by Octavia Everette’s seven, ended nearly seven minutes scoreless for the Lady Knights with a triple with 47 seconds left as Northeastern led 16-5 after one quarter.
The Lady Eagles’ lead continued to gradually increase all game as they led 39-18 at halftime and 58-23 after three quarters.
The semifinal game reached a running clock status after a Quanae Felton triple made it 67-27 with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter.
Jasmine Felton finished with a game-high 29 points as Rainey reached 21 and Sanai Alexander added nine.
“It went how I really expected it,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said of the game. “We’re just really trying to tighten up on defense.”
The Lady Eagles will face No. 2 Manteo, which beat No. 3 Hertford County 58-39 prior to Northeastern’s game, in Friday’s NCC title game at Hertford County.
Currituck will wait to see who it plays in next week’s 3A first round after it beat First Flight in Tuesday’s first round to punch its ticket. It will be the Lady Knights’ first state playoff appearance since 2018.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” first-year Currituck head coach Donnie Sellers said. “It’s been a while since we’ve been there as a team. We had a good win at First Flight. That was a lot of pressure in that game because we knew we had to get that game to get into the playoffs. It was a big point in our season.”