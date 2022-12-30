AHOSKIE — Accustomed to putting away their opponents early for most of their 7-0 start coming into the Hertford County Holiday Classic championship game, that was not the case Thursday against Hertford County for the Northeastern girls’ basketball team.
While the Lady Eagles held a lead after one quarter, they only had two made field goals in the first eight minutes.
But that lead began to grow for the rest of the game as Northeastern defeated the Lady Bears 55-28 to win the tournament and go to 8-0 on the season.
“We were just trying to get into the groove,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said. “When you play (at Hertford County), you have to try and get yourself in a groove. A lot of emotions and stuff are running and you have to settle down. They ended up settling, then started playing basketball.”
Hertford County (6-2) began the night up 3-0 with a Brooklyn White layup 1:45 in and a free throw from Adarielle Townsell with 4:17 left in the opening quarter.
Northeastern’s first points came with two free throws made by Jasmine Felton on the ensuing possession and after five missed field goals and two turnovers to open the game for the Lady Eagles, Aniyah Rainey made the team’s first field goal with 3:25 left to give Northeastern its first lead at 4-3.
Jotoria Lewis added a wide-open layup off an inbound pass from underneath the basket to make it 6-4 NHS with 30 seconds left.
It was a first quarter that saw Hertford County make just one of 12 field goal attempts and commit six turnovers, while Northeastern made only two of its 14 attempts with three turnovers.
The scoring opened up in the second quarter especially for the Lady Eagles.
They began the period with a Rainey floater to go up 8-4 and while the Lady Bears would even it at 10-10 and stay close for a bit, Northeastern really began to take advantage of the free-throw line.
In the second quarter alone, the Lady Eagles sank 12 of 14 foul shots (85.7%) on their way to a 20-point quarter and a 26-17 halftime lead.
Felton had two three-point plays in the final four minutes (one to make it 17-13 and another to make it 24-17).
As a team, Northeastern was sent to the line 42 times during the championship game to Hertford County’s 21.
The Lady Eagles, who won the tournament for a second straight year, converted on 29 of those 42 (69%) with 16 of those attempts in the fourth quarter after they already built up a 42-24 lead after the third quarter.
“You’re going to get to the free-throw line when you play aggressive offense,” Cherry said.
Felton alone was 19-of-24 (79.1%) from the charity stripe on her way to a double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds. Rainey followed behind with 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hertford County 70, Northeastern 52: A ferocious dunk from Hertford County’s Keveon Rodgers in the final minute of the first half of the boys’ Hertford County Holiday Classic championship encapsulated how the night unfolded on Thursday.
With the home crowd roaring, the dunk was the exclamation point to a dominant second quarter that saw the Bears take total control of the game and never give it back to the Eagles.
“We didn’t persevere through adversity,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said. “Have to give it to Hertford County, the momentum was on their side the whole night.”
Early on, Northeastern was in it after getting back-to-back possessions with offensive rebounds from Sayvion Saunders turning into Saunders and Devaughn Bell baskets for four unanswered points to get within 13-12 against the Bears (7-1) in the final minute of the first quarter. Saunders led the Eagles with 16 points.
Two free throws from Rodgers made it 15-12 after one quarter and Hertford County began to separate with a 23-12 second quarter for a 38-24 halftime lead over the Eagles (4-2).
The Rodgers dunk came with one minute left in the half and made it 35-22 at the time.
Out of halftime, Northeastern began to briefly chip away with an Ethan Walton triple on its first possession, a Xavier McNeal triple on its second and a Tyell Saunders floater on its third to get within eight at 40-32, but a Bears timeout halted any momentum the Eagles may have had.
By the end of three, Hertford County led 49-36 and a technical foul on Northeastern at the end of it started what was a dagger of a run from the Bears to open the fourth quarter.
Israel Powell hit the technical free throw to open up the final quarter and Rimiez Williams then executed a three-point play before Northeastern touched the ball in the final period.
Powell, who was the game-high scorer with 17, contributed his own dunk on the next possession and William Valentine followed with a layup to make it 57-36.
Three more free throws made it a game-high 24-point lead and capped off a 13-0 run to make it 60-36 with 5:45 remaining.
The two teams, along with the girls’ teams, meet each other once again at Hertford County on Tuesday in what will count as Northeastern Coastal Conference play.
“This tournament will cause us to have motivation,” Nixon said. “We come back here on Tuesday. We learn from our mistakes, turn negative into a positive and get the job done.”