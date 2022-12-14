Tuesday night’s Northeastern Coastal Conference opener between the host Northeastern Lady Eagles and First Flight Lady Nighthawks was a matchup of early-season unbeatens.
The host Lady Eagles came in 3-0, while First Flight was 5-0.
You wouldn’t have known that the way the game played out. In utter dominance, Northeastern rolled to a 64-21 win over First Flight.
“They just get out there,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said of his team. “They practice hard, they work hard. This summer, everyone put in the work. They went to training, drills and all that this summer. I kind of knew we could do that.”
After First Flight (5-1, 0-1 NCC) scored the game’s first points 1:10 into the game, the Lady Eagles (4-0, 1-0 NCC) went to work.
Jasmine Felton answered with back-to-back layups on the Northeastern’s next two possessions and Aniyah Rainey completed an and-one play for a 7-2 for the third of five straight possessions with a basket.
Azaria Gallop made it 9-2 on a layup and Felton completed an 11-0 run with her third layup of the game just over three minutes in.
The 11-2 lead became 19-10 by the end of the first quarter and Felton was responsible for those last eight points with two 3-pointers and a mid-range jumper.
It was a 14-point first quarter for the junior who ended up with a game-high 28 points. Felton, who didn’t play in Tuesday’s fourth quarter, came into the game with 26-point, 37-point and 34-point efforts in the team’s first three games.
“I think she might be one of the basketball players in the state of North Carolina,” Cherry said.
As good as the first quarter was for Northeastern, the second quarter was even better.
Rainey, who finished with 16 points, scored the period’s first four points with a basket followed immediately by her own steal and a fastbreak layup.
She was responsible for six of the first eight Lady Eagles points in the quarter as their lead just kept increasing.
A 3-pointer from Ziayisha Jones minutes later capped off 24 unanswered Northeastern points in the second quarter as its lead reached 43-10 before Josephine Voight broke the scoring drought for First Flight with 2:10 left in the half with a field goal.
The Lady Eagles nearly broke 50 by halftime as it went into the locker room up 48-14. They forced 17 turnovers in the first 16 minutes.
Northeastern reached a 40-point lead, which implemented a running clock the rest of the way, after a Rainey triple made it 55-15 with 6:05 left in the third quarter.
Jada Simpson was Northeastern’s leading scorer in the second half with seven points for a 14-point night with two 3-pointers.
The Lady Eagles are trying to build upon a 19-4 season from last year that saw them win the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed and reach the second round of the state playoffs.
Cherry, who noted how impressed he was with a 69-63 win over St. Pauls on December 3, thinks this team is capable of taking another step.
“When I saw that we could compete with St. Paul, I said to myself that our girls are starting to arrive,” Cherry said. “I want to do something special we haven’t done here before. We got the support from the parents, the team, the fans. Just want to do something special. These girls deserve it.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 63, First Flight 59: The conference opener between the Northeastern and First Flight boys teams on Tuesday was a rematch of last year’s conference championship.
And it was just as tightly contested as Northeastern’s four-point win over the Nighthawks (2-3, 0-1 NCC) came down to the final minute just as its three-point win over the Nighthawks did in the championship game last season.
“The word for this game was ‘perseverance,’” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said. “We fought to the end. We saw it through to the end both offensively and defensively.”
First Flight threw the first punch with three 3-pointers combined from Mason Dobie, Cameron Van Lunen and Isaac Dobie giving it a 9-2 lead two minutes in.
Northeastern (1-1, 1-0 NCC) responded with a Xavier McNeal triple, Tyell Saunders layup and a Sayvion Saunders dunk to tie it 9-9.
TyQuan Harney then came up with a steal and fastbreak layup to put the Eagles up 11-9 for the first time nearly halfway through the opening period.
They stretched it to 13-9, but seven straight from First Flight made for another lead change as the Nighthawks led 19-18 after one.
Despite a Tyell Saunders basket to put Northeastern back on top 20-19 to open the next quarter, it would prove to not be as back-and-forth as the first eight minutes.
Alex Bryson hit a triple for First Flight to go up 22-20 two minutes later and its lead became 26-20 with 4:13 left as Northeastern was cold and in the midst of 10 straight missed field goals.
Unique Blount ended the scoring drought with two free throws with 3:02 left to get back within four and then ended the field goal drought on a floater 52 seconds later to get within 26-24, but First Flight scored the next seven and led 33-27 at the break.
The third quarter went right back to being back-and-forth thanks to a putback from Sayvion Saunders and a 3-pointer from Blount getting them within 33-32 a minute into the half.
Those two were in the middle of it again when Blount had a steal and fastbreak layup to put the Eagles in front 36-35 and Saunders going up for another offensive rebound and putback to make it 38-35 with 4:20 left.
Sayvion Saunders completed a double-double Tuesday with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“We utilized our big guy. We’re missing (Kaevon) Freshwater from last year, so Sayvion stepped up and did a tremendous job,” Nixon said.
First Flight responded with an 8-0 run to go back up 43-38 as it led 43-40 after three quarters, but that’s when Northeastern’s offense really started to click.
Harney, who finished with 15 points, tied things right back up with a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the final quarter.
He was on his way to an 11-point quarter with three triples as his second came three possessions later from the same exact spot on the left elbow to put the Eagles in front 46-45 two minutes in.
Harney then scored his eight straight point on a layup on the next possession for a 48-45 Northeastern lead.
The see-saw was in full effect though as First Flight tied 50-50 as six lead changes happened all the way until Sayvion Saunders hit a shot to put Northeastern up 58-57 with 1:30 to go.
Harney added his last 3-pointer 20 seconds later to make it 61-57.
With it 62-59 and 28 seconds to go, the heavy 3-point shooting First Flight had a chance to tie it but Isaac Dobie slipped and lost the ball on a dribble leading to a turnover and a Devaughan Bell free throw to ice it.
Just two games into the season and one game into conference play, Nixon already has his team battle tested with a win.