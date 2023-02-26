On an inbound play underneath her team’s own basket early in the second quarter, Northeastern’s Aniyah Rainey had a trick up her sleeve in Saturday’s 3A NCHSAA third-round home game against Fairmont.

The lone Northeastern senior inbounded the ball by bouncing it off the back of a Lady Golden Tornado defender, allowing the ball to go right back to herself as Rainey quickly then went underneath the hoop for a reverse layup.