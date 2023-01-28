The Northeastern girls’ basketball team kept their undefeated season rolling on Friday night at home.
For the third time this season, the Lady Eagles handled the Northeastern Coastal Conference’s second-place team Hertford County easily.
They stormed out early and finished with a convincing 66-35 win.
“Defense will get you anywhere you want to go if you’re playing it right,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said. “In practice, that’s what we preach. We teach defense first, offense will come.”
As the Lady Eagles (17-0, 10-0 NCC) have done to many teams this season, they went full-court press on their opponent early and often.
They forced 14 turnovers, a good chunk of which were in the backcourt, and Hertford County (12-5, 7-3 NCC) missed all five shots it managed from the field in the opening quarter.
The Lady Bears’ only first-quarter point was a free throw from Karae Alfred 30 seconds in to make it 2-1.
Sanai Alexander started Northeastern’s scoring with a floater 20 seconds prior to the Hertford County point and Aniyah Rainey hit one of two foul shots to make it 3-1 with 7:19 left.
After that, Jasmine Felton took the game over. The junior, who has averaged about 30 points per game this season, scored not only Northeastern’s, but the game’s next 18 points.
Felton’s biggest highlight of the quarter was a three-point play to make it 8-1 just 2:05 into the evening. She finished the quarter with eight made field goals.
She finished with a game-high 25 points, not playing any of the fourth quarter.
“That stuff doesn’t even amaze me because I see that from her all the time,” Cherry said
Hertford County’s first field goal of the game came on a Jabrea Everett 3-pointer with 5:25 left in the second quarter, but by then the game was in hand for Northeastern as Felton’s 18-point run ended with a 21-1 end-of-first-quarter advantage.
The Lady Bears’ offense, led by Tamia Britt’s 22 points including seven 3-pointers, was able to get more shots up and score more thanks to Northeastern not pressing as much with another game to play at King’s Fork (Va.) on Saturday.
Northeastern, though, led 36-12 at halftime and eventually 56-22 after three quarters.
Rainey followed Felton with 20 points on the night. The senior had nine points in the second quarter and eight in the third quarter.
“(Felton) and Rainey, the dynamic duo,” Cherry said. “We call them ‘Lebron and Wade.’”
Cherry, of course, was referring to NBA superstar Lebron James and retired superstar Dwyane Wade.
Azaria Gallop was the third Lady Eagle to reach double-digit scoring with 12 points in Friday’s win.
After Saturday’s contest at King’s Fork, Northeastern has four more NCC games left starting with a home game against Camden on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles are all but certain to be the No. 1 seed in the NCC tournament with three-game leads over both Hertford County and Manteo.
“But we can get better,” Cherry said. “There’s some more room for improvement. Everybody hasn’t seen us yet. We aren’t even scratching the surface, so hopefully by playoff time we can start really peaking.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hertford County 62, Northeastern 52: Looking to beat Hertford County (14-3, 9-1 NCC) for the first time this season on their third try, it looked promising for the Eagles (10-6, 7-3 NCC) at halftime of Friday night’s home game.
They just completed a strong second quarter that put them up 33-31 at the break after outscoring Hertford County 20-8 in the last 5:32.
Tyell Saunders sparked Northeastern, which trailed 19-13 after one on the back of three triples from William Valentine, with back-to-back 3s from the same spot on the left elbow.
His first one was courtesy of an inbound pass underneath the basket to make it 23-18 and his second one came 40 seconds later on a nothing-but-netter to make it 24-21 with 4:30 left in the half.
The Bears’ lead got back to 29-23 a couple moments later, but TyQuan Harney hit a basket after good ball movement and Zavier McNeal hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left from the top of the key to make it 29-28.
With 1:25 left, Sayvion Saunders backed down a Hertford County defender for a clear shot and make to put Northeastern in front 30-29. After Keveon Rodgers answered to give the Bears a 31-30 lead, Jayden Alexander hit a 3 with 30 seconds left to give Northeastern the 33-31 halftime advantage.
While the first half saw a bit of a hectic pace throughout, the third quarter slowed down.
Israel Powell tied it for Hertford County with a layup 50 seconds in and it wasn’t until 5:35 left in the quarter that McNeal put the Eagles’ first second-half points on the board to give Northeastern a 36-34 lead.
That was the last time Northeastern led on Friday night as Valentine sank his fourth and final three of the night with 3:15 left for a 37-36 Bears lead.
McNeal answered on the Eagles’ next possession by making a shot while getting fouled, but the potential game-tying free throw was missed.
Rodgers, who led Hertford County with 21 points, and Powell, who scored 17 points, combined for the next six points to put the road team up 45-38 after three quarters.
“Lack of physicality and loss of possessions,” NHS head coach Ronald Nixon said of the second half. “ We weren’t hitting shots, they were just more aggressive.”
Rodgers, Jarmarcus White and Jayden Robinson each got a bucket in the fourth quarter’s first 2:30 to end a 12-0 run that put the Bears up 51-38.
Their largest lead reached 14 points with a 56-42 advantage with 3:32 left in the game.
For Northeastern, who finished 0-3 against the first-place Bears this regular season, Sayvion Saunders led the home team with 17 points followed by Tyell Saunders’ 11.
The Eagles were scheduled to go to King's Fork (Va.) Saturday night before a Tuesday night home contest against Camden.