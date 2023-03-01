BETHEL — For every shot the Northeastern girls’ basketball team made early on in Tuesday’s 2A NCHSAA fourth-round playoff game, North Pitt seemed to have an answer for every one of them.
Then, the game got away from the Lady Eagles. A one-point lead in the second quarter became a 10-point deficit at halftime as Zamareya Jones and company stole all the momentum.
While No. 3 Northeastern fought until the end on the road against the No. 2 Lady Panthers, the Lady Eagles were never able to recover fully as their season ended one game shy of a regional final appearance with a 70-62 loss.
“We should’ve had the No. 1 seed in the state of North Carolina,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry, frustrated with Tuesday’s officiating, said. “We play them anywhere else, we beat them.”
It was a packed and loud North Pitt gymnasium, with the gym deafening regardless of which team scored, for Tuesday’s much anticipated fourth-round game and it certainly lived up to the billing early on as the teams were tied 14-14 after one quarter.
It was a good start for the away Lady Eagles (27-2) too.
After they won the opening tip-off, Sanai Alexander found Cierra Jones underneath for a basket 15 seconds in.
Following a North Pitt miss on the other end, Jasmine Felton came down the other end and hit a runner for a 4-0 lead in the game’s first minute.
But the Lady Panthers had their own high-scoring junior in Jones. She got things underway for the home team with a 3-pointer 1:30 into the game to make it 4-3.
So began the back and forth with Gjahnice Chance giving North Pitt its first lead 5-4 moments later and Alexander following that to put Northeastern up 6-5.
The Lady Eagles hung on to the lead for a little with two Felton free throws and a layup from her after an Azaria Gallop interception to have a 10-7 lead with 3:50 left.
Their lead reached 11-9 before Jones had back-to-back trips to the free-throw line to give North Pitt a 13-11 lead with 1:39 left.
Northeastern would grab the lead back on a Felton layup with 20 seconds left, but a free throw from Zykhela Staton a few seconds later tied the game at 14-14.
The two teams kept answering each other to begin the second quarter.
Jones and Felton exchanged baskets in the first 25 seconds to make it 16-16 and after it was 18-18, the two scorers, who both hovered around 30 points per game this season, traded shots again to make it 20-20.
Another exchange in the intensely loud gym between the two had Northeastern up 23-22 on a Felton triple with 5:15 left.
That, however, is when things began to unravel for the Lady Eagles as Jones hit a 3 herself the next time down the floor for a 25-23 lead.
Jones’ 3 was the beginning of 11 unanswered points for the Lady Panthers (27-2) as they all of sudden led by 10, 33-23, with 2:50 remaining in the first half.
Rainey ended a three-plus minute scoring drought for Northeastern with a three-point play making it 33-26 with 2:10 left, but the deficit remained at 10 with a 38-28 halftime deficit.
Jones, who finished the game with 34 points, scored 22 points in the first half and 13 points in the second quarter alone.
“We couldn’t touch her,” Cherry said. “We couldn’t play defense without the whistle being blown. That’s how we play games, we play defense. That’s how I see it, I’m not going to sugarcoat it.”
Felton scored 16 of her 31 total points Tuesday in the first half. Rainey, in her final high school game, totaled 15 points.
Then, Northeastern found itself even more behind the eight-ball to begin the second half.
After the Lady Eagles turned the ball over on the half’s first possession, Staton, who finished with 15 points, was fed by Jones for a basket to make it 40-28.
Jones then completed a three-point play with 6:41 left to make it 43-28 and Olivia Johnson capped off a 7-0 run to make it 45-28 30 seconds later.
The run prompted Cherry to take a timeout and Alexander finally put Northeastern back on the board with a basket to make it 45-30 with 5:35 left, but Chance knocked down a 3 on the next possession to make it a game-worst 18-point deficit for the Lady Eagles.
They did, however, find a way to gradually chip away. By the end of the third quarter, thanks to a three-point play by Felton right before time expired, Northeastern was only down 53-45.
Still, North Pitt answered again with a 3-pointer from Chance to make it 56-45 with 7:20 left and a three-point play from Staton made it 59-45 with 6:48 left as many good looks for Northeastern just didn’t fall on Tuesday.
Northeastern’s full-court pressure made it interesting late as it forced turnovers and got it back within 68-62 with 40 seconds left, but Felton’s layup at that point made for the last points of the season for the Lady Eagles.
It was a tough way to end what was a dominant season for Northeastern, but all in all, Cherry is pleased with where the program stands.
“I feel good about next season,” he said. “We’re going to be even better next season. With these girls, they know the meaning of work now, the work ethic, putting the time in the gym. That’s how you build a program.”