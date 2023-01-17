The Northeastern boys’ basketball team fired out of the starting block Monday evening in the fifth annual Robert L. Vaughan Border Clash Basketball Invitational.
The Eagles raced to a 15-1 lead in the first quarter against Virginia-opponent Lakeland High School, and held a double-digit lead for most of the game on their way to a final score of 55-42.
“Physicality, aggressiveness and endurance” were the three words used by Northeastern coach Ronald Nixon to sum up his team’s play against the Cavaliers.
“We were very aggressive on defense and communicated well with each other throughout the game,” he said. “We got a little lackadaisical at times, but that happens when you have a substantial lead. Overall, a very strong performance.”
Guard TyQuan Harney led the way in an explosive first quarter for the home team. The speedy sophomore had a 3-pointer from the wing and a couple of breakaway layups to post 10 points before the first break. Behind Harney was Sayvion Saunders with three early field goals. The highlight for the 6-foot-6 center was a dunk off a perfect lob pass from guard Tyell Saunders.
Pressure defense was key as the Eagles forced turnovers and turned them into transition baskets. The quarter would end with Northeastern in front 22-4.
Lakeland got back in the game in the second period behind the sharpshooting of guard Jaylon Boone. The lefthander had 11 of his game-high 20 points in the second period as the Cavaliers out-pointed Northeastern 14-6 in the quarter. The first half would end with the Eagles leading 28-18.
Northeastern would re-establish their pressure defense in the third quarter. A full-court press, and a zone trap bothered the Lakeland ball-handlers, while Saunders and front-court mate E.J. Sutton were controlling the backboards. The scoring was a stand-off with the Eagles scoring 11 points to 10 for Lakeland.
Tyell Saunders took charge at the start of the last quarter. He scored eight straight points for the Eagles on strong drives to the hoop, using both hands. His deceptive change-of-pace and crossover moves led to 10 final quarter points pushing the Eagle advantage to 14 points at 48-34 with 4:36 left in the game. Lakeland got three late baskets from forward Kyliek Copeland, but could not cut significantly into the Eagles’ winning margin.
Northeastern had three players in double figures and eight players total post in the scorebook. Tyell Saunders, who is averaging 19 points per game, led the Eagles with 14, followed closely by Sayvion Saunders with 13 and then Harney with 12 points. Riding a three-game winning streak, the team is 8-4 overall with a 5-1 record in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Grassfield (Va.) 63, Pasquotank 29: In the final game of the 2023 Border Clash, the Panthers (6-8) played well defensively, but could never find any offensive consistency. Whether from close range or the perimeter, the shots would not fall. Not helping the situation was poor foul shooting as they converted only five of 14 attempts.
The Grizzlies started fast behind the shooting of their top scorer Toa Hollenbeck. The 6-foot-3 senior swingman hit his first four shots, including three 3-pointers, on his way to a 12-point quarter. The Panthers countered with four points each from Seth Evans and James Lumsden, but trailed at the end of the period 23-10.
Pasquotank did not let up with their defense and held Grassfield to just nine points in the second quarter. However, they only could post five points in the period and the deficit was 32-15 at the half.
The Panthers had their best offensive output in the third quarter with 11 points. Evans connected on a 3-pointer and made two free throws. Lumsden and Josh Wise had field goals, while senior Darrion Carver sank two foul shots. However, Pasquotank could not cut into the Grassfield lead as both teams played their entire rosters in the last eight minutes.
Hollenbeck led all scorers with 20 points. Evans was the team-high for Pasquotank with 12 points, followed by Lumsden with eight.
Great Bridge (Va.) 78, Currituck 47: A back-and-forth first quarter between the Knights (6-8) and Wildcats (9-3)saw six lead changes and ended with an 18-18 tie, but the intriguing first eight minutes did not last very long as Great Bridge began to run away with the game in the second quarter.
The Wildcats scored the first six points of the second with field goals from Cam Bullock, Jabarey Hunt and free throws from Cameron Walters a minute in to lead 24-18.
After Currituck’s Jamie Dance eventually got them back 28-25 with a layup with 4:32 left in the half, Great Bridge went on an even bigger run with eight unanswered for a 36-25 advantage that turned into 40-29 by halftime.
The third quarter didn’t go any better for the Knights as the Wildcats outscored them 18-4 for a 58-33 lead. Currituck turned the ball over 10 times and went just 2-for-11 from the field in the period.
“Came out in the second quarter and turned the ball over twice, and just deflated from there,” Currituck head coach Byron Powell said. “They came out, hit some shots, made their free throws and got into the paint. That’s pretty much how the second quarter went. Third quarter started out with a turnover and then went down from there.”
Currituck was scheduled to go to Hertford County on Tuesday.
-David Gough
OTHER GAMES
Washington County 59, Franklin (Va.) 51: The Panthers (10-1) defeated the Broncos (14-2) in the 1:30 p.m. game of the Border Clash on Monday. It was the closest of the eight games in ECSU’s Robert L. Vaughan Center as Washington County had a slim 33-21 lead after three quarters.
Catholic (Va.) 55, South Central 37: The Crusaders (17-2) cruised to a mid-afternoon win over the Falcons (8-8) Monday. Catholic’s win helped Virginia ended the day with a 5-3 record over North Carolina at the fifth annual Border Clash. Virginia schools have won 22 of the 34 games in the five-year history.