HERTFORD — It was a positive start to the season for the Pasquotank boys’ basketball team Friday night.
The Panthers scored the first 10 points of their road game against Perquimans and despite the Pirates pushing back and staying in it for the majority, Pasquotank left with a 59-47 season-opening victory.
“An ugly ‘W’ is better than a pretty loss,” Pasquotank head coach Robert Woodley said. “I thought we played extremely hard. We didn’t play real smart sometimes. (Perquimans’) quickness gave us a little trouble. We gutted it out. We have some things we have to work out, but I love the group.”
Amari Downing, who led the road team with 13 points, hit a triple 30 seconds in for the only lead change of the night. Darrion Carver, who finished with 11 points, added the next five with two free throws and his own triple and James Lunden made it 10-0 just about two minutes in with a putback layup.
Shavoris Lewis Jr. got Perquimans (1-1) on the board thanks to an offensive rebound on the next possession and the Pirates gradually chipped away to a 13-10 deficit late in the opening quarter after a Nyquan Riddick basket.
Pasquotank, however, got a buzzer-beating inside shot from Lumsden after Solomon King came up with a heads-up save of a loose ball at the corner of the floor and got it to Lumsden just in time for two points and a 15-10 end-of-quarter advantage.
The Panthers separated again to start the second quarter to go up 22-12 a little more than midway through, but four straight points from Keonte’ Foreman, who finished with 10, on two possessions kept Perquimans at an arm’s reach.
Then, trailing 26-17 later in the quarter, Kirk Brown Jr. provided a spark for the Pirates with identical back-to-back 3-pointers from the left elbow to make it 28-23. Brown led Perquimans with 12 points
Riddick followed that with a steal and fastbreak layup to get within three with eight seconds left, but Pasquotank’s King was fouled on a triple attempt at the buzzer.
He made two of three free throws for a 30-25 halftime lead for the Panthers.
Perquimans continued its push into the second half with triples from Foreman and Xavier Spellman getting the home team within 32-31; their smallest deficit since 3-0.
But Pasquotank just kept withstanding the pressure with a Jaden Bradshaw basket putting them back up three and then Carver hauling in a loose ball down low for an easy basket to stay ahead up 36-33.
A three-point difference was maintained with a Te’yveon Spence layup to put Perquimans within 40-37 with a minute remaining in the third quarter, but that was the last time the Pirates were able to get that close.
The Panthers finished the quarter with the last five points for a 45-39 lead, including a big 3-pointer from Josh Wise, who tied Carver with 11 points, on a Downing assist with 10 seconds left.
It evolved into a 9-1 run with Sincere William and Wise baskets to make it 49-40 by the two-minute mark of the fourth.
Perquimans, which lost by 50 in its season opener to John A. Holmes, never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“From Tuesday to today, I felt we really improved a lot,” Perquimans head coach Colin Woodley, Robert’s son, said. “Still getting our identity as a team. Played well enough to have a chance.”
Both teams’ rosters are at different standings as the season is now underway.
Pasquotank, which struggled with a 4-19 record last season, returns effectively a whole team. There are 10 seniors Robert Woodley can use.
The Panthers hope the growing pains of last year turn into more success this year.
“That’s our plan,” Robert Woodley said.
Perquimans, on the other hand, lost seven seniors after a playoff run last year. The only senior this year is Brown, who wasn’t even on the team last year.
The Pirates have just two returnees in juniors Lewis and Foreman as five freshman take up spots on the varsity team.
“We took a big step (tonight) in the right direction of getting better,” Colin Woodley said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 59, Pasquotank 11: The Lady Pirates (1-1) had very little issue on the way to their first win of the season Friday.
They scored the game’s first 11 points on their way to a 24-4 lead after the first quarter and a 46-6 halftime lead over the Lady Panthers (0-1). A running clock was implemented in the second half as the 40-point rule came into play.
Lailana Harris led Perquimans with 12 points including eight in the second quarter alone. Jaslyn Holley followed with 11.
Anylah Bowe scored five of Pasquotank’s 11.