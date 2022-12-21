HERTFORD — A strong finish to the first half against Grassfield (Va.), a 6A school, proved to be key for the Perquimans girls’ basketball team at home Tuesday night.

In the matter of just a few minutes, the game went from tied to a 12-point Lady Pirates lead at halftime and while the Lady Grizzlies stormed back in the third quarter to get within two, Perquimans was able to bounce back and end with a 44-33 win.