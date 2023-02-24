HERTFORD — Two games into the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs for the Perquimans girls’ basketball team and neither opponent stood much of a chance.

No. 5 Perquimans, already having defeated No. 28 Columbia 66-19 in Tuesday’s first round, never trailed in Thursday’s second round on its way to a 52-29 home victory over No. 12 Northside-Pinetown.