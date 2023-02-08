HERTFORD — It was an appropriate senior night for the Perquimans girls’ basketball team on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates, as they have been accustomed to doing so against many opponents, dominated Bertie 70-19 to finish the regular season unbeaten (12-0) at home and are now one Friday night victory at Riverside away from a perfect conference record leading into next week’s tournament.
“Big for the seniors,” Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said. “Playing in the program for four years, all of them have helped from their freshman year.”
Those seniors are Jaslyn Holley, G’Nasia Moore and J’tia Watson.
Holley led Perquimans with 21 points Tuesday as Watson scored eight points and Moore scored four points.
The Lady Pirates (18-2, 11-0 Four Rivers Conference) got things started with a Lailana Harris basket 20 seconds in.
Holley then scored nine of the next 11 points including a layup, jumper and three free throws before Bertie (6-12, 6-5 FRC) was on the board. With a Moore basket before the free throws, Perquimans was out to an 11-0 lead with 4:23 left in the first quarter.
The Lady Falcons scored for the first time 13 seconds later, but Holley answered right away with a layup.
Their lead reached 19-2 with 2:30 left, after a nice pass from Moore found Watson down low, and stood at 21-7 after one quarter.
“With the girls, it’s all about teamwork,” Burke said. “We’re not playing a stat game, it’s about moving the ball to the open person... Letting that ball move and finding that open person, and that’s what we did.”
Watson was the hot hand for Perquimans to start the second quarter with two inside baskets and two made free throws sandwiched in between for its first six points of the period. It made it 27-10 with 6:05 left.
The latter four Watson points effectively began a 21-4 run for the remainder of the first half as the 44-14 halftime lead was the Lady Pirates’ largest at the time. The stretch was helped by a 3-pointer each from Harris, Annalyssa Ousley and Kaydee Hunter.
Harris finished with nine points in the game to go along with six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Crishya Sellers matched Watson with eight points.
After an early basket from Bertie to begin the second half, Perquimans scored all of its 17 third-quarter points in a row before the Lady Falcons scored again as the Lady Pirates led 62-18 at the break.
A fastbreak layup with five minutes to go in the third from Holley forced a running clock as Perquimans’ lead reached 57-16 to surpass the 40-point threshold.
With that, Friday night’s road game at Riverside-Martin will close out the regular season.
It is a chance for the Lady Pirates to finish the conference season unbeaten, but even if the 2-16 Lady Knights were to pull off the upset, Perquimans is guaranteed the No. 1 seed in next week’s Four Rivers Conference tournament.
There, they have a first-round bye, due to there only being seven teams, guaranteeing a home semifinal game. If the Lady Pirates win that, they’ll be home Friday as Perquimans was already pre-determined to be the championship site.
“That’s what we’re looking for,” Burke said, of playing more home games beyond the regular season. “Trying to stay at home and play. That’s the main focus. But we’re going to take it one game at a time.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bertie 84, Perquimans 37: Head coach Colin Woodley and the Pirates (5-17, 5-8 FRC) figured Tuesday’s game against the Falcons (18-3, 12-0 FRC), who beat Perquimans by 56 a few weeks ago, would be a struggle and it was.
“We could never get into our offense and got outplayed,” Woodley said. “Got outplayed the whole game. They have a good basketball team, No. 1 team in the state for a reason.”
Bertie made its first six shots from the field for a 14-4 lead 3:35 in.
Its lead reached 22-8 by the end of the first quarter and it kept growing with a 12-0 run to start the second quarter for a 34-8 lead.
Perquimans nearly went a quarter of the game without a field goal with only two Kirk Brown Jr. free throws in the second quarter before Xavier Spellman hit a 3 to make it 40-13 with 2:50 left in the first half.
The Falcons led 47-20 at halftime and forced a running clock in the closing seconds of the third quarter with a 67-27 lead.
Keonte’ Foreman, Teveyon Spence and Brown each scored seven points for the Pirates as Bertie’s Zymiere Dempsey led everyone with 17 points, followed by Derrick Spruill’s 13.