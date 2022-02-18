HERTFORD — When Jordan Williams’s 3-pointer went in for the Tarboro Vikings to force overtime in Wednesday’s Four Rivers Conference Tournament semifinal, it would have been natural for the Perquimans boys’ basketball team to feel snake-bitten.
Their 13-point halftime lead had finally been erased by Tarboro after the Vikings were never fully put away and the Pirates were about to enter an extra four minutes, where they were winless in three attempts this season.
But Perquimans, the tournament’s No. 2 seed and Wednesday’s home team, finally found a way to win in overtime and it was the most important one of the four attempts by far. The Pirates’ 76-72 victory over No. 3 Tarboro sent them to the conference championship game at South Creek High School on Friday night.
“The guys didn’t give up,” Perquimans head coach Colin Woodley said. “They’ve been there, they understand we got four more minutes. Forget about it and let’s play. That’s our mentality.”
As the teams entered overtime knotted up 67-67, it was senior Tre’Quan Griffin who provided a much-needed spark for Perquimans (16-8).
The starting forward didn’t put up any points in regulation, but he found himself in the middle of the action as overtime progressed.
Griffin scored on a layup to even the score at 69-69 with 3:25 left after an A’marion Hunter assist.
A very similar play occurred on Perquimans’ next possession to put the Pirates up 71-69, but it was Kameron Hall who assisted Griffin this time.
On the other side of the ball, Griffin blocked Tarboro’s Williams immediately after putting Perquimans up by those two points.
The Vikings (13-8) were able to tie it back up on their next possession with an Omar Lewis basket and more than a minute later with 1:15 left, Tarboro took a 72-71 lead after Mykel Jenkins made one of two free throws on his way to a game-high 27 points.
Griffin scored his fifth-and-final point of overtime the next time the Pirates had the ball as he also missed his first free throw but made his second for a 72-72 tie with 1:02 to go.
“He had a couple of really clutch baskets down there that really carried us through,” Woodley said.
Finally, great ball movement from Perquimans, with just under 20 seconds left, provided Wednesday night’s game-winning basket.
In quick succession, Hunter found Jahsiah Felton, who found Hall on the corner of the perimeter. Hall then hit Nasir Parker down low for a layup and a 74-72 lead with about 16 seconds to go.
Parker scored a team-high 25 points as Hunter scored 19.
Tarboro called a timeout with 11.7 seconds to go, but the Vikings couldn’t recreate the final seconds of the second half as Lewis threw the ball out of bounds.
Hall, who scored 15 points and made seven of eight free throw attempts, iced the game with two foul shots with six seconds to go.
At halftime, it didn’t look like Perquimans would have quite as hard of a time winning the game as it ended up having.
The Pirates worked their way up to a 33-20 lead with a 17-4 second quarter to break a 16-16 tie after eight minutes.
Felton and Parker both made inside shots in the first 2:15 of the second period to put Perquimans up 20-16. In that time, despite winning the offensive glass, Tarboro missed its first eight shots of the quarter.
Layton Dupree scored the Vikings’ only field goal in those eight minutes to make it 20-18 with about 5:30 left as Perquimans was able to combat its undersize with a half-court trap that Woodley noted Tarboro didn’t expect.
But Tarboro was able to adjust out of halftime as the Vikings got within 42-38 before trailing 46-38 after three and inching their way back before Jenkins assisted Williams on the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“I felt we should have won in regulation, but they made a big play,” Woodley said. “Overtime, luckily down the stretch we made the plays and hit the free throws.”
Perquimans’ opponent for Friday night’s championship game at South Creek will be Washington County, who went unbeaten in conference play this season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 51, Tarboro 35: Wednesday’s conference semifinal was off to a peculiar start for the No. 2 Lady Pirates (19-3).
Freshman starter Lailana Harris did not have the same color spandex on as the rest of her team and the referees caught it, so she was told to leave the floor right before tip-off.
In came junior G’Nasia Moore off the bench and in Harris’s place, Moore scored the game’s first three points with a bucket 30 seconds into the contest and a free throw 20 seconds later after she came away with a steal.
“That’s her role,” Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said. “Come in and step up at the right times.”
Harris, with her situation resolved, subbed back in for Moore with six minutes still remaining in the opening quarter and went to work.
The guard scored 12 points in the first half, helping Perquimans to a 17-2 lead with six straight points by Harris at the end of the run.
“She made good decisions tonight for the team’s sake,” Burke said. “Was very unselfish, will give the ball up and will take the right shots at the right time.”
No. 3 Tarboro (12-5) did score the final six points of the first quarter to trail 17-8, but the evening kept improving for Perquimans in the second.
The Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Vikings 14-2 in the second period, with another six points from Harris in the mix, as Perquimans fully controlled the game on its way to a 31-10 halftime lead.
Tarboro did show some life briefly in the third quarter as baskets from Emma Edwards, Jamia Guilford, Jeana’a McNeil and another from Guilford put them at a 34-18 deficit midway through the period.
But Perquimans put an end to any thought of a big comeback when Harris drained a 3-pointer to start a 9-2 run to go into the fourth quarter up 43-20.
Harris finished with 17 points and fellow freshman Crishya Sellers scored 11. Junior Jaslyn Holley contributed seven points.
With the win, the Lady Pirates face No. 1 Bertie in the conference championship at South Creek on Friday. The Lady Falcons beat Perquimans twice this season, including a buzzer-beating win in Hertford in January.
“We’re excited to get another shot,” Burke said.