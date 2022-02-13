BARCO — The Currituck boys' basketball team lost a close one at home Friday to Northeastern Coastal Conference champion First Flight by a score of 58-52.
The Knights (12-10, 8-6 NCC), who earned a first round home game against Manteo Tuesday as the No 4 seed, were tied with the Nighthawks (19-4, 13-1 NCC) 35-35 after three quarters, but First Flight outscored them 23-17 in the final period.
Senior Carmillo Burton led Currituck with 13 points in the game, followed by Tanner Dowdey’s nine.
First Flight was led by Isaac Dobie’s 19 points.
Manteo 56, Camden 49: The Bruins (11-12, 5-9 NCC) lost on the road to Manteo (12-9, 6-8 NCC) Friday.
Isaiah Hill led Camden in scoring with 15 points and Andre Barnett scored 12.
The Bruins will be the No. 6 seed in the NCC tournament, playing at Northeastern Tuesday.
Hertford County 89, John A. Holmes 64: The Aces (5-18, 2-12 NCC) lost their final home game of the season Friday against the Bears (17-5, 12-2 NCC)
The teams will meet again Tuesday with Hertford County as the No. 2 seed and Edenton as the No. 7 seed.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hertford County 60, John A. Holmes 52: The Lady Aces (7-16, 5-9 NCC) gave the regular season conference champion Lady Bears (19-2, 13-0 NCC) a battle Friday in Edenton.
John A. Holmes trailed 24-7 after the first quarter but cut it to 31-21 at halftime and were within 51-46 with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Aces earn the No. 5 seed for the conference tournament and travel to Manteo Tuesday
Manteo 54, Camden 39: The Bruins (8-13, 4-10 NCC) lost their regular season finale on the road to Manteo (12-4, 8-4 NCC) Friday.
Camden was led by Tessa Dodson’s 17 points, followed by Kennedy Lighty’s eight.
The Lady Bruins finish sixth in the conference and travel to First Flight Tuesday for the first round.
First Flight 58, Currituck 30: The Lady Knights (6-14, 3-10 NCC) lost to the Lady Nighthawks (15-5, 10-4 NCC) Friday.
Currituck travels to Northeastern Tuesday as the No. 7 seed.