Friday night’s boys’ basketball game between the Northeastern Eagles and the home Pasquotank Panthers had the feel of an intense rivalry, especially in the early going.
The Pasquotank gym, as it was announced a couple times, was at full capacity as the away side was just as full as the home side.
Looking for their first conference win of the season in their regular season finale, the Panthers came out with a lot of energy with the support of a loud home crowd, as the game was tight for much of the first half.
Northeastern, however, was looking to bounce back after two straight losses, including a disappointing last-second home loss to Currituck Tuesday. The Eagles did so in a big way with a convincing 84-43 win against their crosstown rival.
“We had two tough losses that kind of set us back,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said, “but we had a team meeting, discussed some of the things we have to work on and the guys came out with the victory.”
The Eagles (15-5, 10-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) trailed by two with nearly two minutes gone in the second quarter before they started to roll.
Their second quarter turnaround had a lot to do with freshman Tyell Saunders.
The Northeastern guard hit a 3-pointer with 5:15 left in the half to give the Eagles a 16-15 lead and he hit another one from the top of the key on the next possession for a 19-15 Northeastern advantage.
It was Saunders’s eighth point of the quarter, and of the game, but he was just getting started.
After a basket from Pasquotank’s Darrion Carver made it 19-17, Saunders responded with another triple for a five-point lead as he assisted senior E.J. Gatling for his own 3-pointer on their next possession. Saunders then hit a layup for a 27-17 lead with 2:36 left in the first half.
By halftime, the Eagles’ lead was up to 37-21 as they took full control of the game with a 24-6 run to close out the second quarter.
Saunders scored all 18 of his first half points in the second quarter with four 3-pointers. He finished with a game-high 23 points and sat on the bench for the duration of the fourth quarter.
“He was real big,” Nixon said. “He did his job and played his role like he’s supposed to. His basketball IQ is on another level. He’s a special kid.”
Nixon noted that Saunders is up there with some of the best freshmen he’s ever coached.
Pasquotank (4-18, 0-14 NCC) was never able to make any sort of run in the second half as the Eagles ran away with it and a running clock was reached in the final two minutes of the game with a 40-point deficit in play.
It was a 62-29 Northeastern lead after three quarters and junior Tyson Walton scored all 14 of his points in the Eagles’ 22-point fourth quarter.
Gatling was the third Eagle in double-digits with 10 points for the game.
Despite the blowout, the Panthers made it interesting to the capacity crowd for most of the first half.
After Devaughn Bell hit a 3-pointer and layup on back-to-back possessions for an early 7-0 Northeastern lead, Pasquotank got its first basket of the game thanks to a Carver steal and fastbreak layup with 3:35 left in the opening period.
Seth Evans, following a couple of offensive rebounds on the next possession, then drained a triple to get within two and Carver, who led the home team with 16 points, had a putback layup later to even the game at 7-7.
Tyquan Harney briefly put the Eagles back on top with a 3-pointer with 1:10 left, but Evans, who finished with 10 points, dunked the ball on the Panthers’ next possession and Carver put the Panthers on top 11-10 with 20 seconds to go.
That’s where the score stood after the first eight minutes as Pasquotank’s lead then stretched to 13-10 on a Donnell Beasley bucket to open the second quarter before its last lead of the game came at 15-13.
“Naturally, any time you play your crosstown rival, you’re going to come out with some energy,” Woodley said. “(Northeastern) sort of took the air out of the balloon with their press.”
Woodley noted the press the Eagles’ defense put on the Panthers in the second quarter only got tougher as Pasquotank was unable to find any answers.
He also acknowledged that despite the winless conference campaign, he’s excited about the future of the program as the regular season came to an end Friday.
“The kids have played hard all year long,” Woodley said. “It doesn’t show in the win-loss column, but these kids are winners. They really are.”
As Pasquotank will travel to first-place First Flight Tuesday for the first round of the boys’ NCC tournament, Northeastern sets its sight on a home game against Camden for its first round game.
The Eagles are the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
“Feel great,” Nixon said, of his team entering the conference tournament. “It’s a new beginning.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 55, Pasquotank 7: The Lady Eagles (15-3, 9-2 NCC) cruised to the road win Friday night over the Lady Panthers (0-21, 0-13 NCC).
Northeastern led 23-0 by the middle of the second quarter with 10 points from sophomore Jasmine Felton. Felton scored the game-high with 17 points.
Freshman Jada Simpson scored 14 points for the Lady Eagles as junior Aniyah Rainey scored eight.
“I feel like we can go in and win a conference tournament,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said. “The girls are really starting to play together as one and that’s what you need.”
Pasquotank freshman Shaniya Whitehurst got her team on the board with a 3-pointer with 2:26 left in the first half. Anylah Bowe also had a basket as the Lady Panthers trailed 28-5 at halftime.
Jovona Taylor scored a basket for Pasquotank in the fourth quarter.
With a tough season from an inexperienced Lady Panthers team that didn’t play last season, the program looks to the future. Only two seniors were members of this year’s team.
“I mean we got a young team,” Pasquotank coach Vanessa Person said. “Everybody will be back and we should be able to progress through the year. It’s a work in progress.”
Pasquotank travels to No. 1 Hertford County Tuesday for the first round of the conference tournament, while Northeastern earned the No. 2 seed and hosts Currituck to open up the tournament.