Looking to keep their undefeated record intact, the Victory Christian girls' basketball team needed to scratch and claw their way back into their home game against New Bern Christian Academy on Tuesday.
It had been a struggle on offense all night for both teams but especially for the Lady Eagles as they trailed by 11 near the end of the third quarter.
Victory Christian, however, gradually chipped away throughout the final period before coming up just shy 22-19 for its first loss of the season.
“I was proud of their fight, just tonight was not our night,” Victory head coach Dan Moore said. “Shots did not fall.”
The Lady Eagles (10-1), who Moore said score an average of 45 points per game and shot 52% from the floor, did not have that kind of success on Tuesday.
It took two minutes, 25 seconds, until either team put up points in the game when New Bern’s Caroline Andrews made it 2-0.
Jessica Van Essendelft put Victory on the board by splitting two free throws with 3:55 left in the quarter to make it 4-1 and after one more Lady Mustangs (12-3) basket made it 6-1, Taylor Moore scored the Lady Eagles’ first field goal to make it 6-3 with 2:55 left.
Neither team scored the remainder of the opening quarter as Victory Christian went 1-for-9 from the field and turned the ball over six times and New Bern went 3-of-11 during the first eight minutes.
The low-scoring game stayed that way in the second quarter, but the Lady Eagles started it on the right foot with a Moore jumper on the first shot to make it 6-5 just 10 seconds in.
More than two minutes later, Victory Christian took the lead on a quick transition layup from Van Essendelft after a missed 3-pointer from New Bern with 5:18 left in the half.
A free throw from New Bern tied it 7-7 with 39 seconds left, but the Lady Eagles went into the half with an 8-7 lead after Moore sank one of two foul shots 14 seconds later.
The Lady Mustangs, though, seemed to make the right adjustments out of halftime by making their first two shots of the third quarter to take an 11-8 lead just over a minute in.
Andrews added a three-point play and another made shot a couple minutes later to make it 16-8 with 4:20 left.
Victory Christian began the second half with three missed shots and four turnovers before Morgin Siedenburg hit one free throw to make it 16-9 with 4:11 left, but the lead extended to 20-9 before Moore was assisted by Courtney Swimme to make it 20-11 with 47 seconds left.
The Lady Eagles had missed all eight of their shots and turned the ball over eight times before Moore’s basket. They finished 1-for-12 in the quarter while committing nine giveaways.
But Moore, who led the home team with nine points, was assisted again by Swimme right out of the gate to start the fourth to make it 20-13.
From there, Victory’s defensive pressure became an issue for New Bern as it started a stretch of 11 turnovers and five missed shots throughout the final period.
In that time, Swimme knocked down a shot to make it 20-15 with 4:45 left, Siedenberg added a free throw to make it 20-16 30 seconds later and Brae Brewer banked in a jumper to get within 20-18 with 3:55 to go.
Victory had several chances to at least tie the game for the next few minutes with the closest being an inside shot from Moore that somehow rolled the length of the rim but didn’t fall through the net with 1:50 to go.
Another close shot from Van Essendelft on their next possession failed to go in.
Brewer, with a chance to tie at the free-throw line with 22 seconds to go, made her first shot to make it a 20-19 game, but the second one didn’t go in and it wouldn’t have mattered since there was a lane violation called on the Lady Eagles.
Andrews finally ended the fourth quarter drought for New Bern with two made free throws to go back up by three with 20 seconds left.
Van Essendelft hit the rim on a 3-point attempt seconds later and it turned out to be Victory Christian’s last shot of the game as the 2A Lady Mustangs held on.
Despite the loss, Moore was encouraged by the fight at the end.
“This was a formidable foe,” Moore said. “They beat us last year twice and I feel like we could’ve got them this year. There’s a decent chance we’ll see them again if we win 1A and we get to the 2A tournament.”
The Lady Eagles play another 2A opponent at home Friday in Christ Covenant.